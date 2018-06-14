Cheat Sheet: Top KPIs to Measure in Your Food and Drink App

The world is our oyster–quite literally, we can get oysters delivered for dinner with the tap of an app button. Gone are the days when we call up the pizza parlor to order dinner, and in its place is a world where people love to order from their mobile devices.

The Food and Drink app industry has experienced quite a revival as a result of the increase in mobile apps. From Tastyrecipe ideas to Eatwith dining experiences, all of your sustenance needs are available with a quick tap and a download.

The Food and Drink industry is right in the mix, as more and more people are downloading and using apps daily to explore and order food.

Furthermore, users are seeking convenience and their search is often driven by location, especially from smartphone users, and more than 8 out of 10 searches result in a purchase.

So what does this mean? That the competition is fierce, the demand is high, and Food and Drink apps need to be aiming for supreme user experience.

That’s to say that it’s critical to monitor fundamental KPIs within your Food and Drink apps to make sure that you remain at the top of the heap. Accordingly, we’ve compiled a handy cheat sheet for any and all app professionals to reference. With this list, you’ll be able to quickly identify issues and rectify them, but also monitor KPIs that will give you indispensable insights into optimizing your app as well as the overall user experience.