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ChatGPT: The New Platform for AI Marketing

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

May 23rd, 2023
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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machine-learning#chatgpt#marketing#artificial-intelligence#ai#startups#openai#leadership#content-marketing

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