    ChatGPT-4o Launched: Essential Updates and Free Accessby@proflead
    276 reads

    ChatGPT-4o Launched: Essential Updates and Free Access

    by Vladislav GuzeyMay 17th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    GPT-4o is a new model from OpenAI that can understand and generate text, audio, and images quickly and accurately. It works well in many languages and is cheaper and faster than older models. The new desktop version of ChatGPT is designed to be simpler and easier to use. The updated interface makes it easy to fit into users' daily tasks.
    featured image - ChatGPT-4o Launched: Essential Updates and Free Access
    Vladislav Guzey HackerNoon profile picture


    Few days ago, Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, introduced the company's latest GPT model - GPT-4o. A new flagship model set to change how people interact with AI.


    What is GPT-4o?

    GPT-4o is a new model from OpenAI that can understand and generate text, audio, and images quickly and accurately. It works well in many languages and is cheaper and faster than older models. GPT-4o combines all these functions into one system, making interactions with computers more natural and efficient. It also has safety features built in.

    Top Highlights of GPT-4o

    Free Access

    OpenAI wants everyone to have access to advanced AI tools. With the release of GPT-4o, everyone, even those using the free version, can use GPT-4-level intelligence. This effort is meant to remove obstacles and make AI available to more people.

    Desktop Version of ChatGPT

    The new desktop version of ChatGPT is designed to be simpler and easier to use. The updated interface makes it easy to fit into users' daily tasks, improving how user-friendly and accessible it is.

    Advanced Voice Mode

    GPT-4o has a new voice mode that makes conversations feel more natural. It quickly handles speech, turning it into text and responding with speech, all with very little delay. This creates a smooth and lifelike interaction for users.

    Enhanced Vision Capabilities

    GPT-4o has a new voice mode that can handle real-time conversations. It also has vision capabilities, allowing users to upload and discuss pictures, screenshots, and documents. This makes ChatGPT more versatile and useful in different ways.

    Multilingual Support

    Supporting 50 different languages. This is a crucial step in making AI accessible globally regardless of language preference.

    How to Access GPT-4o for Free

    To access GPT-4o, follow these steps:

    1. Visit chatgpt.com and register for an account.

    2. After logging in, go to the top left corner of the page.


      • Access GPT-4o for Free

    3. Select the desired model from the available options.


    • Access GPT-4o for Free


