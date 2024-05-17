ChatGPT-4o Launched: Essential Updates and Free Access





Few days ago, Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, introduced the company's latest GPT model - GPT-4o. A new flagship model set to change how people interact with AI.





What is GPT-4o?

GPT-4o is a new model from OpenAI that can understand and generate text, audio, and images quickly and accurately. It works well in many languages and is cheaper and faster than older models. GPT-4o combines all these functions into one system, making interactions with computers more natural and efficient. It also has safety features built in.

Top Highlights of GPT-4o

Free Access

OpenAI wants everyone to have access to advanced AI tools. With the release of GPT-4o, everyone, even those using the free version, can use GPT-4-level intelligence. This effort is meant to remove obstacles and make AI available to more people.

Desktop Version of ChatGPT

The new desktop version of ChatGPT is designed to be simpler and easier to use. The updated interface makes it easy to fit into users' daily tasks, improving how user-friendly and accessible it is.

Advanced Voice Mode

GPT-4o has a new voice mode that makes conversations feel more natural. It quickly handles speech, turning it into text and responding with speech, all with very little delay. This creates a smooth and lifelike interaction for users.

Enhanced Vision Capabilities

GPT-4o has a new voice mode that can handle real-time conversations. It also has vision capabilities, allowing users to upload and discuss pictures, screenshots, and documents. This makes ChatGPT more versatile and useful in different ways.

Multilingual Support

Supporting 50 different languages. This is a crucial step in making AI accessible globally regardless of language preference.

How to Access GPT-4o for Free

To access GPT-4o, follow these steps:

Visit chatgpt.com and register for an account. After logging in, go to the top left corner of the page.

Select the desired model from the available options.







