Are Chatbots a Must Have Tool for an ICO..!

Initial coin offerings: One of the most used fund-raising buzz word so far from 2017 and ongoing for this year as well. Following the trend, the momentum seems unstoppable. Till now it is estimated that $1.67 billion have already been raised so far, $1.3 billion was raised in 2017 alone, showing 600% strong year-on-year growth.

Unlike raising capital from venture capitalist firms or traditional IPOs, ICOs are accessible to anyone with internet access. Investors are no longer men and women in professional attire, cryptocurrency and especially Bitcoin has motivated everyone to invest in digital currency. Now these days, students, geriatrics, and other people are looking for big opportunities that they can join as a part of the biggest financial tech revolution in the 21st century.

So many potential investors prevent investing in ICO, because of lack of adequate information about this groundbreaking technology. It is not at all possible to educate every individual personally. This is where Chatbot seems the best available tool within Blockchain to deliver the best sales and offer the best engagement during the course of the launch with an ICO.

1. CUSTOMER SERVICE ALONG WITH SALES SUPPORT

A chatbot is a kind of technology that can serve two different purposes at the same time. Deliver customer service with their queries as well as sales support. So, every time a visitor comes to your website can have a conversation with chatbot and will receive a series of other predetermined responses. However, the bot will respond the advice based off of the blockchain status and the current status of the currency.

Major businesses from different industries have already adopted this powerful technology; everyone from the Uber to Durex now utilizes chatbots across platforms like WeChat, Facebook, Slack, and other social communication platforms.

2. AN ECONOMIC ALTERNATIVE

Having live representatives to serve your website visitors might not be an economical option, but a chatbot is. Paying your support staff in the early stages of a release might cost a lot, so ensuring chatbot as a type of customer service representatives on the website can assist your visitors or potential customers with the basic technical support to help you launch your own ICO affluently.

3. CHATBOTS ARE MORE THAN AN F.A.Q.

Unlike the simple F.A.Q. section, chatbots identify other figures that are written in words or numbers and synonyms in more non-literary settings. Chatbots are smart enough to understand questions and bots instantly send users the most relevant web link, the latest version of a whitepaper and apposite videos. Without a physical human requirement, in most cases, the bots perform tasks quite well.

4. OFFER FINANCIAL BENEFITS

Chatbots can be programmed to answer in any required language, therefore there is no more requirement to invest in the skills of the human. It is true that 80% of the customers come up with similar queries. Predetermined answers given by Chatbot can significantly make things easier for support members, by enabling them to focus on more complex and real issues.

5. A MUST HAVE VIABLE OPTION

Such form of Technological marketing automation stands as the best available solution for Blockchain launches with ICO. Although it will take time to develop and program a chatbot, in the end, it is a viable option and more effective rather than paying a live representative specifically when your ICO is about to launch globally.

By keeping a chatbot live script on the website will increase the possibility for the adoption of your ICO is the most suitable and proven way. Chatbots are serving major industries to fulfill their purpose across the globe. Like how Chatbot is continuing to develop, it is enhancing more and more operations. Offering Customer Support to new levels of effectiveness and performance is just the beginning of this evolution.

WRAPPING UP

