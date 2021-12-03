Character NFTs, Gameplay, and Quest Writing in the Ethermore Blockchain RPG

You wake up in a foreign land, in a body you don’t recognize.

The winds are cold, the mountains are tall. Animals and creatures you’ve never seen before roam the wildlands.

You can be anyone you want to be, do anything you want to do. Be the hero or the villain. Be the knight at the vanguard, or the thief in the shadows. Use a broadsword to slice through your enemies or cast spells from a distance.

This is the world of Ethermore, a world that is yours to join, yours to build, and yours to conquer.

In this guide, we will talk about how to play Ethermore, how to join and be active in the community, and even how to write for our video game. Maybe your own quest can be the next one you play!

Table of Contents:

How to Play Ethermore in 3 Easy Steps

In Ethermore, every choice your character makes is permanent; there are no redos. Just like in life, every choice your character makes in Ethermore has consequences. Thus, to begin, you need a unique character of your own!

Step 1: Obtain an Ethermore character NFT

Your Ethermore character NFT is your proof of membership in the Ethermore community.

This is the character you will use to play through quests. The character’s race and class will determine which votes you have the right to participate in. For example, The lore of the Ethermore dwarves may require you to own a dwarf character NFT to participate in the vote.

There is currently only one way to obtain an Ethermore NFT:

Look through The Gallery to determine what type of Hero suits you and have a look at statistics to get a feel for the prices. Purchase an Ethermore NFT on a secondary market, such as OpenSea.

Note: Please make sure that you set up a Metamask wallet on whichever platform you are purchasing your character, as Metamask is the login method on Ethermore.

Step 2: Connect your Metamask wallet

The next step is really easy. Make sure you have a Metamask wallet set up. If you don’t, head to https://metamask.io/ to learn how to sign up and download the software/plugin.

Head over to https://ethermore.xyz/ and sign in with Metamask (make sure your metamask wallet has the same wallet address which contains the Ethermore NFT you purchased).

Click on My Characters and select your main hero.

Step 3: Play an Ethermore Quest

Now for the fun part, on the Ethermore website, click on “Quest List” (https://ethermore.xyz/quest)

Choose a quest, click on “explore” and start your Ethermore journey. At the end of each quest, your decisions affect your character’s alignment which is saved to the metadata of your character on our platform.

Tread carefully and make choices your characters won’t regret!

How to Join the Ethermore Community

One of the best things about Ethermore is our engaged and helpful community. Have a question about Ethermore, about the NFTs, or anything else? Join our community and one of our members or mods will be able to answer all your questions.

Join our Discord community via this link:https://discord.com/invite/TxMxp6buwx and don’t be shy to say hello!

You don’t need to purchase an Ethermore NFT to join the Discord; anyone is welcome to join and learn more about the game and follow the development progress. However, in order to help build Ethermore and vote on key project decisions, such as the lore of the Ethermore world, you do need to own an Ethermore NFT to participate.

Also, on the Ethermore website, you can use the “My Characters” page to view the details of the heroes you have acquired. Use the “connect to Discord” button on that same page to obtain the race and background Discord roles that align to your hero!

How to Write for Ethermore

Have you ever dreamed of writing a quest for a video game? Well, with Ethermore you can do just that. We are currently accepting quest submissions from anyone that wants to join our writing channel on Discord.

If you’re a writer, or aspiring writer, well versed in branching storyline narratives and choose-your-own-adventure games, then perhaps you have the skills to write one of these quests yourself. See your words come to life in the Ethermore game engine and let the world and stories you create be enjoyed by our community.

To get started, read the Ethermore lore page on Fandom: https://ethermore.fandom.com/wiki/The_Void

Next, check out this article about writing Ethermore quests on our custom quest maker.

If our mods like your story and all looks good, we’ll upload it onto the platform within a couple of weeks.

That’s all everyone! Stay tuned for more Ethermore updates.

