Change the date of a git commit

One of the greatest and worst things with git is that you can rewrite the history. Here’s a sneaky way of abusing that, I can’t think of a legitimate reason to do this.

GIT_COMMITTER_DATE="$(date)" git commit --amend --no-edit --date "$(date)"

GIT_COMMITTER_DATE="Mon 20 Aug 2018 20:19:19 BST" git commit --amend --no-edit --date "Mon 20 Aug 2018 20:19:19 BST"

Rebase to before said commit and stop for amendment:

git rebase <commit-hash>^ -i Replace pick with e (edit) on the line with that commit (the first one) quit the editor (ESC followed by :wq in VIM) Either:

See here for more information around rebasing and editing in git: Split an existing git commit.

