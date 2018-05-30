Challenger Banks? Pretenders. We are the Only Contenders!

Challenger bank?

That’s not us. We’re the contender for a new paradigm, not the reinvention of something that’s been broken for half a century. New and existing institutions are iteratively improving on user experience, but doing little to innovate around the actual product which users consume. We’re here to upset the apple cart, disrupt the monopoly and demand parity for the consumer.

Exploitation?

No more. We seek partners in the establishment of a platform for the collective benefit of everyone. Where we succeed, you are rewarded to the exact % of your contribution. We are a new invention for a new age. The world wants to be borderless, money is desperate to be free while the internet struggles to be more than a tool for unimaginable exploitation. A revolution is required which reinvents the technology of money for a new age — get aboard.

Conservative participation?

We aren’t looking to be the next rung up a broken ladder. We see what challenger banks are doing, iteratively improving upon a bland and outdated user experience. Money is a technology ripe for disruption. It’s a new global digital currency, on a platform which forms the infrastructure for the next wave of innovation on the internet, or bust. To get there we are creating products and services that everyone is already familiar with. That’s just the start. The initial products are a ramp to the reinvention of money for a digitised future, providing you with an opportunity to participate in the democratisation of wealth at unprecedented scale.

It’s a new global digital currency or bust

The Visions Bold, Talk is Brash but Words are Cheap

Whats required are actions. The future we are imagining isn’t going to arise from discussion. To get to this new world order it’s about a fresh belief system and a wider consensus that redistribution of centralised services is to the benefit of everyone. It’s about taking back control of our own sovereignty.

Dependency is for followers. Leaders burn their own path by creating the future they want to inhabit. Subordination is abdication of your rights and responsibilities in favour of acceptance of conditions imposed by others.

It’s not about asking, it’s about creating the rules which existing institutions will be helpless against following. There’s a reason Kodak didn’t invent the digital camera, they were too heavily invested in the success of film to cannibalise there own profits. That’s banks but to an even greater extent. They have been enabled to an impossible extent, taking un imaginable risks with out capital and almost sinking the economy, what’s changed?

We all have two options in life — Action or Inaction

Accept what we are given, or rise up together and demand change — revolt.

We are at a tipping point. Cryptocurrency, tokenisatisation and the blockchain have arisen at a time where technology has enabled the possibility of change. Right now, existing institutions are trying to hack the technology and create way in which they can profit from innovations designed for the collective benefit of everyone. We can stand by and let it happen or eject them before its too late.

Jump in our boat and grab a paddle

We need you and everyone you know to realise the vision of the future which includes for redistribution of wealth. This isn’t about individuals, its being part of a family working together for the collective benefit of everyone.

A current account for a digital age, with spokes of services for unprecedented consumer benefit

Imagine a world where you aren't a product, but a resource and partner who is rewarded for providing your attention.

Envision a future where you automatically receive the benefit of the collective knowledge of a platform, which negotiates your recurring expenses down on your behalf without you having to do a thing.

Foresee a time where your power and influence is magnified exponentially, enabling you to exert influence on the things which the platform supports, to the benefit of expanding your future wealth.

That what we are building

www.Nexves.com — Join us today

If you sign up and share your referral link you will be rewarded with tokens which could be worth £10 in the next year. 10 people sign up and thats £100 in your pocket as a thank you for helping us grow.