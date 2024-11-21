Chain4Travel Hosts Hackathon as Travel Industry Leaders Explore Blockchain Solutions in Turkey

Chain4Travel hosted its second Decode Travel hackathon in Antalya, Turkey, bringing together over 30 specialists from five countries to develop blockchain-based solutions for the travel industry. The event, held at SAN TSG & Paximum headquarters, attracted participants from established travel companies including SunExpress, A3M Global Monitoring, and AERTiCKET Group.





The two-day event focused on addressing technical challenges in the travel sector through blockchain technology, particularly using the Camino Network infrastructure. Seven teams worked on various projects targeting industry-specific issues, from payment systems to data privacy.





Two teams concentrated on micropayment solutions, developing systems for automated conditional payments and multi-party disbursement. Their proposals aimed to streamline settlement processes and dispute resolution in travel transactions through smart contract implementation.









The hackathon also addressed data privacy concerns, with one team creating a blockchain protocol for selective data sharing among travel businesses. Another team developed a platform based on Self-Sovereign Identity principles, focusing on GDPR compliance while maintaining personalization capabilities.





Major industry players SunExpress and Paximum participated with teams working on distribution optimization and B2B payment automation. The winning team, from TripX Travel in Macedonia, received 10,000 CAM tokens for their AI-integrated solution for travel packaging, which utilized the Camino Messenger system for personalized booking experiences.





"We aim to support the digital transformation in the sector by combining technology and tourism," said Erol Türk, CEO of SAN TSG. The event marked Turkey's first Web3 travel hackathon, representing a significant step in regional travel technology development.













Pablo Castillo, CEO of Chain4Travel, emphasized the hackathon's role in demonstrating blockchain's practical applications: "The solutions created during Decode in Turkey prove that innovation can be realized in a matter of days."





The event highlighted several key developments in travel technology:

Integration of blockchain with existing travel infrastructure

Development of automated payment distribution systems

Implementation of privacy-preserving data sharing protocols

Creation of AI-enhanced booking systems

Establishment of cross-border collaboration frameworks



The hackathon's international participation reflected growing interest in blockchain applications within the travel industry. Participants from Turkey, Germany, Macedonia, Spain, and Georgia contributed diverse perspectives to technical solutions.





The Camino Network Foundation announced its continuing support for travel technology development through a grant program, encouraging developers and businesses to build on its open-source infrastructure. Industry analysts note that such events signal increasing adoption of blockchain technology in travel operations, particularly in areas of payments, data management, and booking systems. The solutions developed during the hackathon demonstrate potential applications for reducing operational costs and improving service delivery in the travel sector.





The event's success in attracting established industry players suggests growing recognition of blockchain's role in travel technology development. Future hackathons are planned to continue fostering innovation and collaboration between travel companies and technology developers.





