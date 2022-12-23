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Celebrating Yagmur Erten: A Look at the Accomplishments of a Trailblazing UX Researcher

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byMelissa X@uxresearchenth

UX Research Enthusiast

December 23rd, 2022
featured image - Celebrating Yagmur Erten: A Look at the Accomplishments of a Trailblazing UX Researcher
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Melissa X

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Melissa X@uxresearchenth

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programming#ux-research#women-in-tech#women#female-founders#yagmur-erten#ux-researcher#ux#user-experience

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