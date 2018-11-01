Since 2011, cryptocurrency exchanges have lost $12.6 billion because of hacks, scams, and regulatory seizures. When this happens, exchange customers usually pay the price.
Yes, $12.6 billion.
At CDx, our mission is to make crypto safer for everyone. Understanding exchange credit risk is hard, so we built a predictive model that provides credit scores and rankings on each exchange’s risk of defaulting because of a hack, scam, etc.
Credit risk is the risk that an exchange is unable to give your money back.
The rankings are based on a combination of factors from four categories (the report and Andrew’s methodology article goes into more detail):
Binance and Poloniex are both landed in the top 10, but out of 100 exchanges, only 3 managed to gain a rating of AA or higher.
CDx Report Preview — Top 100 Cryptocurrency Exchange Credit Rankings
Although regulated exchanges performed well, the riskiest exchange to store digital assets on was also regulated.
A number of popular altcoin exchanges rank in the bottom 25, including Liqui and Cryptopia.
The second most popular exchange by volume ranked outside of the top 20, thanks to a recent hack and weak security practices.