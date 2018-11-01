Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
CDx Power Rankings — Crypto Exchange Risk (November, 2018) by@Jake_Hannah

CDx Power Rankings — Crypto Exchange Risk (November, 2018)

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Jake Hannah HackerNoon profile picture

@Jake_Hannah
Jake Hannah

Binance finishes outside the top 5, Bitfinex ranking surprises many, and Kucoin is deemed high risk.

image

Since 2011, cryptocurrency exchanges have lost $12.6 billion because of hacks, scams, and regulatory seizures. When this happens, exchange customers usually pay the price.

Yes, $12.6 billion.

At CDx, our mission is to make crypto safer for everyone. Understanding exchange credit risk is hard, so we built a predictive model that provides credit scores and rankings on each exchange’s risk of defaulting because of a hack, scam, etc.

Credit risk is the risk that an exchange is unable to give your money back.

Ranking are determined by four factors

The rankings are based on a combination of factors from four categories (the report and Andrew’s methodology article goes into more detail):

  1. Cybersecurity — Unsecure exchanges are more likely to get hacked
  2. Regulatory Risk — Less compliant exchanges are more likely to get shut down
  3. Track Record of Hacks — Previously hacked exchanges are more likely to get hacked again
  4. Exchange Volume — High volume exchanges are more likely to repay customers after a hack

Good News: Safe, regulated exchanges are available

Binance and Poloniex are both landed in the top 10, but out of 100 exchanges, only 3 managed to gain a rating of AA or higher.

image

CDx Report Preview — Top 100 Cryptocurrency Exchange Credit Rankings

Although regulated exchanges performed well, the riskiest exchange to store digital assets on was also regulated.

Bad News: Popular exchanges fail basic security practices

A number of popular altcoin exchanges rank in the bottom 25, including Liqui and Cryptopia.

image

CDx Report Preview — Top 100 Cryptocurrency Exchange Credit Rankings

The second most popular exchange by volume ranked outside of the top 20, thanks to a recent hack and weak security practices.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Avalanche

Find out why Subnets are a breakthrough!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!