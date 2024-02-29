Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    CDK Overlay Positioning in Angular: Advanced Techniquesby@briantreese
    115 reads

    CDK Overlay Positioning in Angular: Advanced Techniques

    by Brian TreeseFebruary 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn the full potential of Angular CDK Overlay with advanced positioning techniques explained step-by-step.
    featured image - CDK Overlay Positioning in Angular: Advanced Techniques
    Brian Treese HackerNoon profile picture

    The Angular CDK Overlay is a handy, powerful, and fairly complex feature that can be used to quickly create modals and pop-ups. In my previous post about the CDK Overlay, I covered the basics needed to create both a modal using the global position strategy and a pop-up using the flexible connected to position strategy. I’d suggest that if you’re unfamiliar with the Overlay module at all, you go check out that post first because the demos in this video will build off the examples we built and concepts that we learned. In this post, we are going to learn about different ways to control how a pop-up gets positioned when using a connected overlay because there’s a lot to it, and it’s all pretty cool.


    We’ll learn how we can specify a desired position and then provide fallbacks when it can’t fit. We’ll learn how to force a pop-up into view when it doesn’t correctly fit within any of the provided positions. And lastly, we’ll look at how to handle a pop-up when it’s too large to display within the viewport. Alright, let’s get to it!

    Understanding How the CDK Connected Overlay Positioning Works

    When learning how the connected overlay works, we can’t really do much if we don’t understand how positioning works. So, let’s start with that.


    If we recall from my previous post about overlays, the connected overlay has an origin, which is the item that we will position relative to, and the overlay, which is the pop-up we will be positioning.


    Angular CDK Overlay origin and overlay diagram


    With the Overlay, we essentially define an attachment point on the origin, and then we define an attachment point on the overlay. Then, it will attempt to position the overlay based on these attachment points.


    Angular CDK Overlay origin and overlay attachment point diagram

    Understanding the CDK ConnectedPositionPair and How it’s Used to Create Overlay Positions

    Essentially, the attachment point for the overlay gets placed at that point on the attachment point for the origin. These attachment points are created with an object known as a ConnectedPositionPair. The most important properties of this object are:

    • originX
    • originY
    • overlayX
    • overlayY


    These are what make up the attachment points for both the origin and the overlay. When dealing with the x-axis, the possible values are:

    originX and overlayX Possible Values

    • “start”: The left most edge of either the origin or overlay
    • “center”: The horizontal midpoint of either the origin or overlay
    • “end”: The right most edge of either the origin or overlay


    And for the y-axis, the possible values are:

    originY and overlayY Possible Values

    • “top”: The topmost edge of the origin or overlay

    • “center”: The vertical midpoint of the origin or overlay

    • “bottom”: The bottommost edge of the origin or overlay


    So, for example, a value of originX: start, originY: bottom, overlayX: start, and overlayY: top would result in an overlay with its top left corner attached to the bottom left corner of the origin.


    Angular CDK Overlay origin and overlay attachment point example diagram


    In contrast, a value of originX: end, originY: top, overlayX: end, and overlayY: bottom would result in an overlay with its bottom right corner attached to the top right corner of the origin.


    Angular CDK Overlay origin and overlay attachment point example diagram

    How Fallback Positions Work With the CDK Connected Overlay

    So, what we do is pass an array of these connected position pairs to the overlay in the order that we prefer to have them applied. The overlay will then attempt to position itself in the first position, but if it can’t fit within the viewport, it will fall to the next position. And, if that doesn’t fit it will fall to the next position.


    Angular CDK Overlay fallback positions example diagram


    Now, if none of the positions fit, it will determine which one fits best and then use it. So, there’s quite a lot of complexity there that we just don’t need to worry about. It’s all been figured out for us already.

    The cdkConnectedOverlay Directive Default Positions

    It’s important to note that when using the cdkConnectedOverlay directive, as we will in this post, there are four default positions provided that mimic a standard dropdown:

    • From the left downward

    • From the left upward

    • From the right downward

    • From the right upward


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay default positions diagram


    So, if you don’t need anything different, you won’t need to provide any positions yourself.

    Ok, how about an example? Here, we have this app listing out some notable NBA players. When we click the button on the side, we have the pop-up that we created in the previous post on the overlay that shows more information about each player.


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay opening downward


    We can see that it’s opening downward from the right edge because it’s the only position that works for this particular item. And if we open a pop-up for an item lower in the list, it will open from the right edge upward because, in this case, it’s the only position that works.


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay opening upward

    Providing a Custom Position to the cdkConnectedOverlay Directive Using the cdkConnectedOverlayPositions Input

    But what if we prefer for the pop-up to open vertically centered from the left edge? Well, this would mean that we need to provide our own custom positions. For this, we need to use the cdkConnectedOverlayPositions input. This input accepts an array of position pairs.


    So, we’ll add an object. Our originX value will be “start” to position from the left edge. Our originY value will be “center” to position from the vertical midpoint. Our overlayX will be “end” to position from the right edge. And our overlayY value will be “center” to position from the vertical midpoint of the overlay.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayPositions]="[
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'center',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'center'
        }
    ]">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay centered from the left of the origin


    Nice, so now it’s opening with the overlay centered to the left of the origin.


    But I think we need a few more positions because the ones at the top and bottom will get cut off if they don’t fit within the viewport. So, we need to add another position that will open from the left top downward, and we need to add a position that will open from the left upward.

    Providing Fallback Positions When Needed

    So, we’ll add another object with originX “start”, originY “top”, overlayX “end”, and overlayY top. This will fix our issue for items at the top.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayPositions]="[
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'center',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'center'
        },
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'top',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'top'
        }
    ]">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Then, we’ll add another object for our bottom position where we’ll use originX “start”, originY “bottom”, overlayX “end”, and overlayY “bottom”.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayPositions]="[
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'center',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'center'
        },
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'top',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'top'
        },
        {
            originX: 'start',
            originY: 'bottom',
            overlayX: 'end',
            overlayY: 'bottom'
        }
    ]">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay from the top left of the origin downward, from the bottom left edge of the origin upward, and centered from the left of the origin


    Nice, the one at the top opens downward like we want, the one at the bottom opens upward, and the pop-ups that can be centered will remain centered.

    How to Add an X and Y Offset to an Overlay When Defining a Custom Position

    Something else we can do here is offset the overlay on both the x and y axes. Right now, the right edge of our pop-up butts into the left edge of our origin. Let’s say we want to push it ten pixels away from the origin so that there will be some space between them. To do this, we can add an offsetX property to all of our positions. Since we want to offset to the left ten pixels, we’ll add a value of negative ten.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayPositions]="[
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10
        },
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10
        },
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10
        }
    ]">
    ...
</ng-template>


    This will move our overlay backward, away from the origin element. We can also add an offset in the y direction with the offsetY property. Let’s offset our upward overlay negative ten pixels as well. This will push it up from the bottom edge of the origin.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayPositions]="[
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10
        },
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10
        },
        {
            ...
            offsetX: -10,
            offsetY: -10
        }
    ]">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay positions with x and y offsets


    Nice, so this overlay is now offset to the left, away from the origin. And the overlay at the bottom is offset up to ten pixels as well.

    How to Push an Overlay Into the View When it Doesn’t Fit Using the cdkConnectedOverlayPush input

    Another issue that we have is that Kareem’s pop-up gets cut off because it has a lot of content that doesn’t fit within the viewport, no matter which direction it opens.


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay too large to fit within the viewport


    Well, the cdkConnectedOverlay directive has an input that will allow us to push this pop-up into the view when it doesn’t fit. To do this we add the cdkConnectedOverlayPush input and give it a value of true.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    cdkConnectedOverlayPush="true">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay too large to fit within the viewport pushed into view with the cdkConnectedOverlayPush input


    Now, when we open Kareem’s pop-up again, it’s been pushed downward to reveal all of the content. How cool is that?

    Ensure Space Between the Overlay and the Viewport With the cdkConnectedOverlayViewportMargin Input

    Something that I don’t love about this, though, is that the pop-up runs right into the top edge of the viewport.


    But guess what? We can fix this with another input. We can use the cdkConnectedOverlayViewportMargin input. Let’s give it a value of seven pixels.


    <ng-template
    cdkConnectedOverlay
    ...
    [cdkConnectedOverlayViewportMargin]="7">
    ...
</ng-template>


    Angular CDK Connect Overlay too large to fit within the viewport pushed into view with the cdkConnectedOverlayPush input and given some space with the cdkConnectedOverlayViewportMargin input


    Nice, so now it opens with some space. That feels better, right? So, hopefully, this deep dive into Connected Overlay position concepts has been helpful. Keep an eye out for future posts on other aspects of the Overlay Module.

    Found This Helpful?

    If you found this article helpful and want to show some love, you can always buy me a coffee!

    Want to See It in Action?

    Check out the demo code and examples of these techniques in the Stackblitz example below. If you have any questions or thoughts, don’t hesitate to leave a comment.

    Also published here.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Brian Treese HackerNoon profile picture
    Brian Treese@briantreese
    Hello I'm the Chief of UX at SoCreate. I build things for the web daily & write about the stuff I use/discover/encounter
    Read my storiesBuy Me a Coffee

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #angular #angular-cdk #angular-cdk-overlay #angular-tutorials #web-development #modals #user-interface #positioning-techniques

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Style HTML Radio Buttons: A Step-by-Step Guide
    by briantreese
    Feb 13, 2024
    #css
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Useful JavaScript Functions to Learn
    by thedailytechta1
    Aug 28, 2021
    #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Cool Angular Material Admin Dashboard Templates
    by ana
    Jun 13, 2021
    #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    13 Angular App Optimization Tips for Frontend Developers
    by angrynerds
    Apr 12, 2020
    #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    25 Stories To Learn About Angularjs
    by learn
    Apr 03, 2023
    #angularjs
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas