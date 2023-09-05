CARBURY MANOR

Too Long; Didn't Read "I don't think it quite nice, mamma; that's all. Of course if you have made up your mind to go, I must go with you." "What on earth can be more natural than that you should go to your own cousin's house?" "You know what I mean, mamma." "It's done now, my dear, and I don't think there is anything at all in what you say." This little conversation arose from Lady Carbury's announcement to her daughter of her intention of soliciting the hospitality of Carbury Manor for the Whitsun week. It was very grievous to Henrietta that she should be taken to the house of a man who was in love with her, even though he was her cousin. But she had no escape. She could not remain in town by herself, nor could she even allude to her grievance to anyone but to her mother. Lady Carbury, in order that she might be quite safe from opposition, had posted the following letter to her cousin before she spoke to her daughter:— Welbeck Street,24th April, 18—. My dear Roger, We know how kind you are and how sincere, and that if what I am going to propose doesn't suit you'll say so at once. I have been working very hard,—too hard indeed, and I feel that nothing will do me so much real good as getting into the country for a day or two. Would you take us for a part of Whitsun week? We would come down on the 20th May and stay over the Sunday if you would keep us. Felix says he would run down though he would not trouble you for so long a time as we talk of staying.