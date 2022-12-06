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Can NFTs Help Combat Our Addiction to Fast Fashion?

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byLisa Gibbons@lillgibbons

Fintech enthusiast, blockchain advocate, forager and poet!

December 6th, 2022
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Lisa Gibbons@lillgibbons

Fintech enthusiast, blockchain advocate, forager and poet!

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TOPICS

society#fast-fashion#nfts#blockchain#wearables#digital-fashion#digital-assets#climate-change#green-tech

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