ReadWrite
paint-brush
Can DreamLLM Surpass the 30% Turing Test Requirement?by@textmodels
101 reads

Can DreamLLM Surpass the 30% Turing Test Requirement?

by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsNovember 26th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Leveraging the interleaved generative modeling from I-GPT, DREAMLLM can now generate interleaved documents in a free-form manner.
featured image - Can DreamLLM Surpass the 30% Turing Test Requirement?
a robot flying through the sky animated Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background & Problem Statement

2.1 How can we use MLLMs for Diffusion Synthesis that Synergizes both sides?

3 DreamLLM

3.1 End-to-End Interleaved generative Pretraining (I-GPT)

3.2 Model Training

4 Experiments and 4.1 Multimodal Comprehension

4.2 Text-Conditional Image Synthesis

4.3 Multimodal Joint Creation & Comprehension

5 Discussions

5.1 Synergy between creation & Comprehension?

5. 2 What is learned by DreamLLM?

6 Related Works

7 Conclusions and References


A Additional Experiments

B Additional Qualitative Examples

C Implementation Details

D Additional Related Works

E Limitations, Failure Cases & Future Works

4.3 MULTIMODAL JOINT CREATION & COMPREHENSION

Free-form Interleaved Document Creation Instruction tuning endows DREAMLLM to act as a multimodal generalist that performs various kinds of tasks by following instructions. Leveraging the interleaved generative modeling from I-GPT, DREAMLLM can now generate interleaved documents in a free-form manner. In Fig. 3, we showcase the generated interleaved contents based on human


Figure 3: Selected DREAMLLM instruction following interleaved content creation examples. Note that each image is created automatically at the location decided by DREAMLLM, and then it will be fed back as multimodal comprehension input for the following content generation.


instructions. It demonstrates that: i) DREAMLLM can generate meaningful responses in accordance with the given instructions. ii) The system can autonomously create images at any specified location by predicting the proposed tokens, thereby eliminating the need for additional human intervention. This is a more user-friendly approach compared to systems like Emu, which necessitate human input for image generation locations. iii) The images generated by DREAMLLM accurately correspond to the associated text, a vital attribute for interleaved documents.


Image Quality Document quality can be influenced by factors such as text content, image quality (including image-text alignment), and illustration positioning. To assess the quality of generated documents, we utilized a held-out instruction-following subset from the constructed InstrcutMMC4 as a demonstrative tool.


This subset comprises 15K documents across 30 MMC4-defined topics, with 500 samples per topic. We began by evaluating image quality using FID on this subset, generating each image based on the corresponding ground truth texts. The results revealed that when using only matched text inputs for image synthesis, SD achieved an FID score of 74.77. In contrast, our DREAMLLM significantly outperforms SD with an FID score of 36.62.


Human Evaluation We perform a comprehensive human evaluation to assess the quality of the generated samples. We randomly selected 150 samples (5 per topic) for instruction-following document generation, mixing the generated and ground truth MMC4 documents without any identifying information. Five unbiased volunteers were then asked to determine whether the given samples were supported. Given the presence of duplicate and low-quality images in MMC4, the supportive rate for MMC4 was only 77.24%.


In contrast, our DREAMLLM model achieves a supportive rate of 60.68%, surpassing the 30% Turing test requirement. This result indicates that the generated documents contain high-quality images placed logically, demonstrating the effectiveness of our model.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Runpei Dong, Xi’an Jiaotong University and Internship at MEGVII;

(2) Chunrui Han, MEGVII Technology;

(3) Yuang Peng, Tsinghua University and Internship at MEGVII;

(4) Zekun Qi, Xi’an Jiaotong University and Internship at MEGVII;

(5) Zheng Ge, MEGVII Technology;

(6) Jinrong Yang, HUST and Internship at MEGVII;

(7) Liang Zhao, MEGVII Technology;

(8) Jianjian Sun, MEGVII Technology;

(9) Hongyu Zhou, MEGVII Technology;

(10) Haoran Wei, MEGVII Technology;

(11) Xiangwen Kong, MEGVII Technology;

(12) Xiangyu Zhang, MEGVII Technology and a Project leader;

(13) Kaisheng Ma, Tsinghua University and a Corresponding author;

(14) Li Yi, Tsinghua University, a Corresponding authors and Project leader.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models@textmodels
We publish the best academic papers on rule-based techniques, LLMs, & the generation of text that resembles human text.
Read my storiesAbout @textmodels

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #llms #multimodal-llm #dreamllm #turing-test #dreamllm-turing-test #interleaved-document-creation #mmmc4 #multimodal-learning

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Abstract and Introduction
by textmodels
Dec 24, 2023
#gemini
Article Thumbnail
Unlocking Synergy: Advancements in Training Multimodal Language Models for Vision and Text
by mikeyoung44
Sep 26, 2023
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
What Is DreamLLM? Everything You Need to Know About the Learning Framework
by textmodels
Nov 23, 2024
#machine-learning-framework
Article Thumbnail
Get to Know More About DreamLLM: The Background on This Learning Framework
by textmodels
Nov 23, 2024
#machine-learning-framework
Article Thumbnail
Using MLLMs for Diffusion Synthesis That Synergizes Both Sides: How Is This Possible?
by textmodels
Nov 23, 2024
#machine-learning-framework
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas