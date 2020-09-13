Can DeFi Alter The World’s Wealth Distribution?

What do Finance guys do? They do nothing.

Almost all of them make money out of money. Most of the world’s population is not invested in financial assets or markets and miss out on gains.

Significant barriers like below par income, preconceived unfavorable investment notions, low financial literacy, lack of guidance avenues prevent people from investing in markets thus favoring the ones that have crossed the bridge.

This simply creates massive wealth for a handful of people. Wealth creation is both science and art, financial assets is one of the core means through a stake in financial assets not only to hedge against inflation but to diversify and protect wealth during periods of distress.

Cash is king, however, over a lengthy period of time, it is evident that incumbent currency loses its value vs. a careful financial investment.

Yet, across the globe investing in financial markets is not a common theme. The US is an exception, where more than 50% of adults invest in the stock market, and the participation rate is less than 5% in more than 100 countries around the world.

Source: https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us/en/reports-research/global-wealth-report.html

The global wealth pyramid shows the disparity when it comes to wealth inequality. As per the Global wealth report 2019, Credit Suisse, Low- and middle-income countries account for just 31% of the current wealth pie, a miserable stat as its home to more than 65% of the world's population.

By not having timely, relevant financial knowledge and awareness, the viable options for a common man remain restricted to legacy physical assets like land and gold.

Upon the traditional banks’ complete failure to bank the unbanked, the last decade witnessed cashless transactions increase whereby Telecoms, leveraging their footprint and customer reach ventured into Mobile Financial Services to inspire cash only economies with cashless payments.

This was a baby step towards a distributed digital financial system but helped anomalously in coming up with over a billion mobile wallets globally. However, due to stringent inherent regulatory constraints, high middleman charges model, and inefficient bureaucratic documentary requirements, the mobile money system couldn’t mature as a use case for credit, insurance, and savings value propositions.

A disruptive, true means to close the financial system divide is expected with the emergence of the Defi industry. While still at the infant stage, its undeniable potential and addressable market size make it one of the most exciting spaces to make the existing world financially inclusive, open, and transparent.

The world’s wealth and income inequality trend growing for the last 30-40 years can take a U-turn with rising technological disruption and the emergence of a new decentralized financial system. It’s a function of user-friendly investment tools becoming accessible to the rest of the global population.

There are over 100+ Defi projects that are being worked on public blockchain open networks via which users regardless of their location, through the power of the internet, smartphones will have access to decentralized apps in a much more inclusive, open, and truly global financial market.

In the Defi ecosystem, there are enough flexibility and broad use cases for everyone to benefit from, enabled through the rich stack of offerings summarized above.

One such promising Defi project is zin finance by Investpal Ltd - originally from Europe. The defi team is spread across 3 continents, as decentralization is the main principle in the defi systems. The team is working towards a more inclusive global financial system. This purpose will be fulfilled through the introduction of an intuitive, simple to use Investment platform which will combine the investment tools of crypto and traditional stocks. Its UI will be focused on building a growth nest, rather than trading. This helps ordinary people with their investments, and remove the middle man and the barriers. While currently going through the crowd sale phase, the whitepaper followed up with the Zin demo app looks extremely promising. The project's tokenization currency Zin will be a 100% deflationary token. The token holders will be able to earn more Zin through staking and be able to participate in the governance of our protocol. Zin tokens will also have a burn mechanism until all supply is burned. As a Defi native platform, Zin will be globally accessible, running on open Ethereum blockchain, removing costly intermediaries in a private yet secure environment.

In summary, wealth creation and income growth is every individual’s basic right agnostic of region, race, and regulation. Defi projects enable democratic, decentralized freedom to bring back the world’s economic equilibrium.

