Calculating Cryptocurrency Taxes & Tools I’ve used

IRS recognizes any income generated by trading cryptocurrency or accepting cryptocurrency for goods and services as taxable. So, it’s mandatory to file your gains along with your tax returns before the midnight of April 17th. As we have seen IRS trying to fetch information of cryptocurrency traders from various sources, they doesn’t seem to go easy on people who doesn’t report their income or gains on crypto.
So to be safe than sorry, most of the traders are filing their gains on cryptocurrency based on the instructions and guidelines given some time back. I am no different and I’ve filed my gains recently and here’s my experience.
There are a couple of tools available in the market to calculate your taxes on crypto trades by integrating your exchanges securely and download a gain/loss summary and provide you with 8949 capital gains document.
After trying the above 3, BearTax stood out strong for few reasons [PS: I know founders of BearTax closely and I’m an early user].
Now I’ve got my tax forms and were filed by my tax preparer without any issues. Woohoo! BearTax FTW!!
