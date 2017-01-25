Search icon
Start Writing
Tendermint adCompete for $1,000,000 in Prizes!
Bye Bye Var! Let and Const in ES6 by@jsborked

Bye Bye Var! Let and Const in ES6

Originally published by Just Chris on January 25th 2017 16,002 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
ES6 has a variety of functions to help the programmer code faster as well as in an efficient manner. Let and Const are already replacing Var in many codebases, and are additional features of ES6 that will improve code. The main difference between let and const is that const variables need to be declared using an initializer, or it will generate an error. The error is due to TDZ, or Temporal Dead Zone. TDZ starts at the beginning of the block where let is declared and ends when let is encountered again.
Just Chris Hacker Noon profile picture

@jsborked
Just Chris

JavaScript ES6 has a variety of functions to help the programmer code faster as well as in an efficient manner. Today let’s look at two particular functions, let and const.

The use of let and const is done as an alternative to the var function during the declaration of variables. Unlike var , let and const are block scoped. Another difference that let and const have when compared to var is the fact that while var gives a undefined error when accessed before declaring, let and const give a ReferenceError if they are accessed before declaration.

const does not allow reassignment

The error is due to TDZ, or Temporal Dead Zone. TDZ starts at the beginning of the block where let is declared and ends when let is encountered again in the user code.

TDZ is very useful as it helps to avoid bugs which appear when a variable is changed before its declaration is reached.

While let and const are similar, they are not exactly the same. The main difference between let and const is that const variables need to be declared using an initializer, or it will generate an error.

let will prevent mistakes of trying to redeclare an already declareed variable

Also declaration of the variable with the same name will throw an error. This helps to fix mistakes where one loses a reference when a variable is reassigned.

Let and Const are already replacing Var in many codebases, and are additional features of ES6 that will improve code.

Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising &sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!
Cosmos

The Cosmos HackAtom is here! Prizes worth $1,000,000 up for grabs.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Learning JavaScript in Your Own Time is Easy by @amateurweb
#learn-javascript
Building a Private Messaging Chat App with React-Native: An Essential Guide by @daltonic
#react-native
3 Coding Challenges For Junior JavaScript Developer Interviews by @michaelpautov
#javascript
Ruby vs PHP vs JavaScript - What Should Your Next App Be Built On? by @tobsch
#saas
An Intro to Middleware in NextJS 12 by @anishde12020
#nextjs

Tags

#javascript#es6
Join Hacker Noon loading