"Buy Bitcoin" is the Best Advice #Noonies2021 Nominee Sergei Khitrov Has Ever Received by@serkhitrov

"Buy Bitcoin" is the Best Advice #Noonies2021 Nominee Sergei Khitrov Has Ever Received

Sergei Khitrov is the Founder and CEO of Blockchain Life Forum, Listing.Help Agency and Jets Capital Fund. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for DeFi Degen and NFT Wizard of 2021. He believes that the most exciting technologies of the present are DeFi and the NFT. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on these two technologies via the interview below. The interview will be aired at the end of the week on HackerNoon.com/2021 Noonies.
Sergei Khitrov Hacker Noon profile picture

@serkhitrov
Sergei Khitrov

Entrepreneur, Listing.Help Agency Founder and CEO

