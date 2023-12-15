Search icon
    Business and Personalby@scientificamerican

    Business and Personal

    The paper that meets the eye of manufacturers throughout the United States—Boston Bulletin, $4.00 a year. Advertisements 17c. a line. Half Interest for sale in established Machinery Depot, new and second-hand. Steam fitting connected. Small capital, with energy, required. Address T. V. Carpenter, Advertising Agent, Box 773, New York. See advertisement of a Woolen Mill for sale. A bargain. I am active, have a clear record, and some capital. How can I make some money? F. Carmill, Box 1268, Boston, Mass. Pattern Letters for Machinists, Molders, and Inventors, to letter patterns of castings, all sizes. Address H. W. Knight, Seneca Falls, N. Y. Improved mode of Graining Wood, pat. July 5, '70, by J. J. Callow, Cleveland, O. See illustrated S. A., Dec. 17, '70. Send stamp for circular. Can a round, spring-steel rod be drawn to any desired length, with a true taper to a point, with equal elasticity the whole length, and rolled temper? What is the price per hundred pounds, and where can they be procured? Answer "Sportsman," Malone, N. Y.

    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

