Bulls in Charge While Uncertainty Persists

Too Long; Didn't Read The S&P500 has continued its upward trajectory, rising by 3.11% in July. The unemployment rate currently hovers between 3.5% and 3.6%, near 50-year lows. BTC outperformed the overall crypto market cap by 6.9%, though it lagged behind the Nasdaq and S&P 500, which gained 14% and 8% respectively. PayPal unveiled a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, aiming to enhance its array of cryptocurrency offerings.