Building Technology that Augments Human Abilities with Amber Case

In this episode Cris Beasley interviews Amber Case , cyborg anthropologist, user experience designer and MIT Media Lab fellow researcher. You get to discover how technology building that augments our human ability

“Donna Haraway is the author of “A Cyborg Manifesto”. She wrote this idea about non-human allies that you’d have interspecies friendships. And that dogs, animals but also cell phones would be your not human allies. And again we don’t expect dog to act like a human, so why are we expecting AI to act like a human too?”

“ This is non-human. Whatever weird specie it is — that’s cool. It’s fundamentally it’s own thing. But let’s work with this and see what happens.” — Amber Case

Production and music by Derek Bernard — haberdasherband.com/production

