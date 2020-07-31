Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoSocial Networking website in Django (Cloudinary + Sendgrid) by@prakhargurunani

Social Networking website in Django (Cloudinary + Sendgrid)

July 31st 2020 1,205 reads
Author profile picture

@prakhargurunaniPrakhar Gurunani

Full Stack developer • 🐍 lover • Affection for IOT • Advocating Open Source to people around me

Did you know that almost every person on our planet is a user of at least five types of social networking sites? Facebook alone, the most popular social network website, has 2.375 billion users.
That is why developing a social network website often comes to the minds of entrepreneurs when they look at these astounding numbers.

Building and managing your own social networking website comes to many when they are fed up with those bunch of features and content, which they may don't even want to use, making the platform over populated with posts not relevant to them.

A simple example explaning this, is Instagram. After the initial public launch, it was mainly designed for artists for sharing photos. Then IGTV Videos were introduced, followed by Direct Messaging. Now, they have introduced Reels, which brings all features of TikTok and similar apps (as TikTok is banned in India and some other countries). This leaves the platform much similar to Facebook.

This is a detailed tutorial explaining how to build a social networking website from scratch in Django along with Cloudinary CDN integration for storing media files and Sendgrid for crash reporting.

The user can write articles, upload profile picture, display bio in profile, view other user’s profile and their articles.

The full source code of the project can be found in this repo → VellXR

Initialization

Create a Django project and an app for the same.

django-admin startproject VellXR
cd VellXR && python manage.py startapp user

Setup virtualenv and install requirements.

virtualenv env

.\env\Scripts\activate - For Windows users
source env/bin/activate - For Linux/MacOS users

pip install -r requirements.txt

Configure project settings

The existing 

settings.py
 uses production settings.

Create a 

local_settings.py
 in same directory to run the project in development mode.

DEBUG = True
SECURE_SSL_REDIRECT = False
SECURE_PROXY_SSL_HEADER = None

Coding time !

Create your models in 

VellXR/user/models.py
 and make cloudinary CDN configurations.

from django.db import models
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from django.utils import timezone 
import cloudinary
import cloudinary.uploader
import cloudinary.api
from cloudinary.models import CloudinaryField
from django.template.defaultfilters import slugify
import datetime
import os

User._meta.get_field('email')._unique = True
User._meta.get_field('username')._unique = True

cloudinary.config( 
  secure=True,
  cloud_name = 'CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME', 
  api_key = 'CLOUDINARY_API_KEY', 
  api_secret = 'CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET' 
)

class UserDetail(models.Model):

    user = models.OneToOneField(User,on_delete=models.CASCADE)
    bio = models.CharField(max_length=50, blank=True)
    portfolio_site = models.URLField(blank=True)
    profile_picture = CloudinaryField('image', null=True, blank=True, default="logo.png")
    def __str__(self):
        return self.user.username

class Post(models.Model): 

    author = models.ForeignKey(User, on_delete=models.CASCADE) 
    slug = models.SlugField(max_length=50)
    title = models.CharField(max_length=50) 
    post_image = CloudinaryField('image', blank=True, null=True, default="logo.png")
    content = models.TextField() 
    published_date = models.DateTimeField(default=timezone.now) 

    def publish(self): 
        self.published_date = timezone.now() 
        self.save() 

    def __str__(self): 
        return self.title 

    def save(self):
        super(Post, self).save()
        cur_time = datetime.datetime.now()
        self.slug = '%s-%d%d%d%d%d%d' % (
            slugify(self.title), cur_time.hour, cur_time.minute, cur_time.second, cur_time.day, cur_time.month, cur_time.year
        )
        super(Post, self).save()

Replace the environment variables with your Cloudinary 

CLOUD_NAME
, 
API_KEY
, 
API_SECRET
.

In 

VellXR/user/admin.py
 register your models.

from django.contrib import admin
from user.models import UserDetail
from user.models import Post
# Register your models here.

admin.site.register(UserDetail)
admin.site.register(Post)

Setup urls for the project.

from django.contrib import admin
from django.urls import path
from django.conf.urls import url,include
from django.conf.urls.static import static
from user import views
from . import settings

urlpatterns = [
    path('admin/', admin.site.urls),
    url(r'^$',views.index, name='index'),
    url(r'^search/(?P<search_query>[-\w.]+)/$', views.search, name='search'),
    url(r'^logout/$', views.user_logout, name='logout'),
    url(r'^register/$',views.register, name='register'),
    url(r'^login/$',views.user_login, name='login'),
    url(r'^about/$', views.about, name='about'),
    url(r'^write/$', views.write, name='write'),
    url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/$', views.user_profile, name='profile'),
    url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/$', views.profile_posts, name='profile_posts'),
    url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/(?P<slug>[-\w.]+)/$', views.profile_posts_detail, name='profile_posts_detail'),
] + static(settings.STATIC_URL, document_root=settings.STATIC_ROOT)

Building views

Here, views will mainly consist of the following components -

  • index
  • about
  • user_login
  • user_logout
  • register
  • user_profile
  • write
  • profile_posts
  • profile_posts_detail
  • search
from django.shortcuts import render
from user.forms import UserForm, UserDetailForm, PostForm
from django.contrib.auth import authenticate, login, logout
from django.http import HttpResponseRedirect, HttpResponse
from django.urls import reverse
from django.contrib.auth.decorators import login_required
from cloudinary.forms import cl_init_js_callbacks
from django.utils import timezone
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from .models import UserDetail, Post

def index(request):
    user_posts_on_home = Post.objects.all().order_by('-published_date')[:20]
    return render(request,'user/index.html', {'user_posts_on_home':user_posts_on_home})

def about(request):
    return render(request,'user/about.html')

@login_required
def user_logout(request):
    logout(request)
    return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse('index'))

def register(request):
    registered = False
    if request.method == 'POST':
        user_form = UserForm(request.POST)
        user_detail_form = UserDetailForm(request.POST, request.FILES)
        if user_form.is_valid() and user_detail_form.is_valid():
            user = user_form.save()
            user.set_password(user.password)
            user.save()
            profile = user_detail_form.save(commit=False)
            profile.user = user
            if 'profile_picture' in request.FILES:
                print('found profile picture')
                profile.profile_picture = request.FILES['profile_picture']
            profile.save()
            registered = True
        else:
            print(user_form.errors, user_detail_form.errors)
    else:
        user_form = UserForm()
        user_detail_form = UserDetailForm()
    return render(request,'user/registration.html',
                          {'user_form':user_form,
                           'user_detail_form':user_detail_form,
                           'registered':registered})

def user_login(request):
    if request.method == 'POST':
        username = request.POST.get('username')
        password = request.POST.get('password')
        user = authenticate(username=username, password=password)
        if user:
            if user.is_active:
                login(request,user)
                return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse('index'))
            else:
                return HttpResponse("Account not found !")
        else:
            print("Someone tried to login and failed.")
            print("They used username: {} and password: {}".format(username,password))
            return HttpResponse("Invalid login details given")
    else:
        return render(request, 'user/login.html', {})

@login_required
def write(request):
    written = False
    if request.method == 'POST':
        post_form = PostForm(request.POST, request.FILES)
        if post_form.is_valid():
            my_post = post_form.save(commit=False)
            my_post.author = request.user
            my_post.published_date = timezone.now()
            if 'post_image' in request.FILES:
                print('found post image')
                my_post.post_image = request.FILES['post_image']
            my_post.save()
            written = True
        else:
            print(post_form.errors)
    else:
        post_form = PostForm()
    return render(request,'user/write.html',
                          {'post_form':post_form, 'written':written})

def user_profile(request, username):
    user_username = User.objects.get(username=username)
    user_image = user_username.userdetail.profile_picture
    user_bio = user_username.userdetail.bio
    user_portfolio_site = user_username.userdetail.portfolio_site
    return render(request, 'user/profile.html', {'user_username':user_username,
                                                 'user_image':user_image,
                                                 'user_bio':user_bio,
                                                 'user_portfolio_site':user_portfolio_site,
                                                 })

def profile_posts(request, username):
    user_posts = Post.objects.filter(author__username=username).order_by('-published_date')
    return render(request, 'user/posts.html', {'user_posts':user_posts})

def profile_posts_detail(request, username, slug):
    user_posts_detail = Post.objects.filter(slug=slug)
    cur_user_username = User.objects.get(username=username)
    cur_user_image = cur_user_username.userdetail.profile_picture
    return render(request, 'user/posts_detail.html', {'user_posts_details':user_posts_detail, 
                                                      'cur_user_username':cur_user_username,
                                                      'cur_user_image':cur_user_image})

def search(request, search_query):
    if request.method == 'GET':
        cur_search_query = search_query
        search_query_users = User.objects.filter(username=search_query)
        search_query_posts = Post.objects.filter(title=search_query)
        return render(request, 'user/search.html', {'cur_search_query':cur_search_query,
                                                    'search_query_users':search_query_users,
                                                    'search_query_posts':search_query_posts})

Building forms

Forms will be of 3 types -

  • UserForm
  • UserDetailForm
  • PostForm
from django import forms
from user.models import UserDetail
from user.models import Post
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from django.forms import widgets

class UserForm(forms.ModelForm):
    first_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    last_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    email = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    username = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center', 'type':'username', 'id':'exampleInputEmail1'}))
    password = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center', 'type':'password', 'id':'exampleInputPassword1'}))

    class Meta():
        model = User
        fields = ('first_name', 'last_name', 'email', 'username', 'password')

class UserDetailForm(forms.ModelForm):
    bio = forms.CharField(required=False, widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    portfolio_site = forms.CharField(required=False, widget=forms.URLInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    profile_picture = forms.ImageField(required=False, widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text', 'id':'inputGroupFile01', 'aria-describedby':'inputGroupFileAddon01', 'style':'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;'}))

    class Meta():
        model = UserDetail
        fields = ('bio', 'portfolio_site', 'profile_picture')

class PostForm(forms.ModelForm):
    title = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
    post_image = forms.ImageField(required=False, widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text', 'id':'inputGroupFile01', 'aria-describedby':'inputGroupFileAddon01', 'style':'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;'}))
    content = forms.CharField(widget=forms.Textarea(attrs={'class':'form-control'}), help_text='HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are supported')

    class Meta():
        model = Post
        fields = ('title', 'post_image', 'content')

Configuring Sendgrid

The config is pretty easy and straightforward.

  • ADMIN_FULL_NAME
     - full name on Sendgrid console
  • ADMIN_EMAIL_ID
     - E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid
  • SENDGRID_API_KEY
     - Sendgrid API key
  • MAILER_LIST
     - list of users to send e-mail
  • DEFAULT_FROM_EMAIL
     - E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid
  • EMAIL_HOST_USER
     - Username on Sendgrid console
  • EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORD
     - Password of Sendgrid account

Running the app

The app is now ready for development use. Running the following necessary commands will fire up our app for use.

python manage.py makemigrations
python manage.py migrate
python manage.py collectstatic
python manage.py runserver 80

Your thoughts are valuable for me. Express your views and suggestions in comments and give a clap if you like the project.

Previously published at https://medium.com/@prakhargurunani/social-networking-website-in-django-cloudinary-sendgrid-297e6ff525e6

