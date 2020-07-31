Social Networking website in Django (Cloudinary + Sendgrid)

Did you know that almost every person on our planet is a user of at least five types of social networking sites? Facebook alone, the most popular social network website, has 2.375 billion users.

That is why developing a social network website often comes to the minds of entrepreneurs when they look at these astounding numbers.

Building and managing your own social networking website comes to many when they are fed up with those bunch of features and content, which they may don't even want to use, making the platform over populated with posts not relevant to them.

A simple example explaning this, is Instagram. After the initial public launch, it was mainly designed for artists for sharing photos. Then IGTV Videos were introduced, followed by Direct Messaging. Now, they have introduced Reels, which brings all features of TikTok and similar apps (as TikTok is banned in India and some other countries). This leaves the platform much similar to Facebook.

This is a detailed tutorial explaining how to build a social networking website from scratch in Django along with Cloudinary CDN integration for storing media files and Sendgrid for crash reporting.

The user can write articles, upload profile picture, display bio in profile, view other user’s profile and their articles.

The full source code of the project can be found in this repo → VellXR

Initialization

Create a Django project and an app for the same.

django-admin startproject VellXR cd VellXR && python manage.py startapp user

Setup virtualenv and install requirements.

virtualenv env .\env\Scripts\activate - For Windows users source env/bin/activate - For Linux/MacOS users pip install -r requirements.txt

Configure project settings

The existing

settings.py

uses production settings.

Create a

local_settings.py

DEBUG = True SECURE_SSL_REDIRECT = False SECURE_PROXY_SSL_HEADER = None

Coding time !

in same directory to run the project in development mode.

Create your models in

VellXR/user/models.py

from django.db import models from django.contrib.auth.models import User from django.utils import timezone import cloudinary import cloudinary.uploader import cloudinary.api from cloudinary.models import CloudinaryField from django.template.defaultfilters import slugify import datetime import os User._meta.get_field( 'email' )._unique = True User._meta.get_field( 'username' )._unique = True cloudinary.config( secure= True , cloud_name = 'CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME' , api_key = 'CLOUDINARY_API_KEY' , api_secret = 'CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET' ) class UserDetail (models.Model) : user = models.OneToOneField(User,on_delete=models.CASCADE) bio = models.CharField(max_length= 50 , blank= True ) portfolio_site = models.URLField(blank= True ) profile_picture = CloudinaryField( 'image' , null= True , blank= True , default= "logo.png" ) def __str__ (self) : return self.user.username class Post (models.Model) : author = models.ForeignKey(User, on_delete=models.CASCADE) slug = models.SlugField(max_length= 50 ) title = models.CharField(max_length= 50 ) post_image = CloudinaryField( 'image' , blank= True , null= True , default= "logo.png" ) content = models.TextField() published_date = models.DateTimeField(default=timezone.now) def publish (self) : self.published_date = timezone.now() self.save() def __str__ (self) : return self.title def save (self) : super(Post, self).save() cur_time = datetime.datetime.now() self.slug = '%s-%d%d%d%d%d%d' % ( slugify(self.title), cur_time.hour, cur_time.minute, cur_time.second, cur_time.day, cur_time.month, cur_time.year ) super(Post, self).save()

and make cloudinary CDN configurations.

Replace the environment variables with your Cloudinary

CLOUD_NAME

API_KEY

API_SECRET

In

VellXR/user/admin.py

from django.contrib import admin from user.models import UserDetail from user.models import Post # Register your models here. admin.site.register(UserDetail) admin.site.register(Post)

register your models.

Setup urls for the project.

from django.contrib import admin from django.urls import path from django.conf.urls import url,include from django.conf.urls.static import static from user import views from . import settings urlpatterns = [ path( 'admin/' , admin.site.urls), url( r'^$' ,views.index, name= 'index' ), url( r'^search/(?P<search_query>[-\w.]+)/$' , views.search, name= 'search' ), url( r'^logout/$' , views.user_logout, name= 'logout' ), url( r'^register/$' ,views.register, name= 'register' ), url( r'^login/$' ,views.user_login, name= 'login' ), url( r'^about/$' , views.about, name= 'about' ), url( r'^write/$' , views.write, name= 'write' ), url( r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/$' , views.user_profile, name= 'profile' ), url( r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/$' , views.profile_posts, name= 'profile_posts' ), url( r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/(?P<slug>[-\w.]+)/$' , views.profile_posts_detail, name= 'profile_posts_detail' ), ] + static(settings.STATIC_URL, document_root=settings.STATIC_ROOT)

Building views

Here, views will mainly consist of the following components -

index

about

user_login

user_logout

register

user_profile

write

profile_posts

profile_posts_detail

search

from django.shortcuts import render from user.forms import UserForm, UserDetailForm, PostForm from django.contrib.auth import authenticate, login, logout from django.http import HttpResponseRedirect, HttpResponse from django.urls import reverse from django.contrib.auth.decorators import login_required from cloudinary.forms import cl_init_js_callbacks from django.utils import timezone from django.contrib.auth.models import User from .models import UserDetail, Post def index (request) : user_posts_on_home = Post.objects.all().order_by( '-published_date' )[: 20 ] return render(request, 'user/index.html' , { 'user_posts_on_home' :user_posts_on_home}) def about (request) : return render(request, 'user/about.html' ) @login_required def user_logout (request) : logout(request) return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse( 'index' )) def register (request) : registered = False if request.method == 'POST' : user_form = UserForm(request.POST) user_detail_form = UserDetailForm(request.POST, request.FILES) if user_form.is_valid() and user_detail_form.is_valid(): user = user_form.save() user.set_password(user.password) user.save() profile = user_detail_form.save(commit= False ) profile.user = user if 'profile_picture' in request.FILES: print( 'found profile picture' ) profile.profile_picture = request.FILES[ 'profile_picture' ] profile.save() registered = True else : print(user_form.errors, user_detail_form.errors) else : user_form = UserForm() user_detail_form = UserDetailForm() return render(request, 'user/registration.html' , { 'user_form' :user_form, 'user_detail_form' :user_detail_form, 'registered' :registered}) def user_login (request) : if request.method == 'POST' : username = request.POST.get( 'username' ) password = request.POST.get( 'password' ) user = authenticate(username=username, password=password) if user: if user.is_active: login(request,user) return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse( 'index' )) else : return HttpResponse( "Account not found !" ) else : print( "Someone tried to login and failed." ) print( "They used username: {} and password: {}" .format(username,password)) return HttpResponse( "Invalid login details given" ) else : return render(request, 'user/login.html' , {}) @login_required def write (request) : written = False if request.method == 'POST' : post_form = PostForm(request.POST, request.FILES) if post_form.is_valid(): my_post = post_form.save(commit= False ) my_post.author = request.user my_post.published_date = timezone.now() if 'post_image' in request.FILES: print( 'found post image' ) my_post.post_image = request.FILES[ 'post_image' ] my_post.save() written = True else : print(post_form.errors) else : post_form = PostForm() return render(request, 'user/write.html' , { 'post_form' :post_form, 'written' :written}) def user_profile (request, username) : user_username = User.objects.get(username=username) user_image = user_username.userdetail.profile_picture user_bio = user_username.userdetail.bio user_portfolio_site = user_username.userdetail.portfolio_site return render(request, 'user/profile.html' , { 'user_username' :user_username, 'user_image' :user_image, 'user_bio' :user_bio, 'user_portfolio_site' :user_portfolio_site, }) def profile_posts (request, username) : user_posts = Post.objects.filter(author__username=username).order_by( '-published_date' ) return render(request, 'user/posts.html' , { 'user_posts' :user_posts}) def profile_posts_detail (request, username, slug) : user_posts_detail = Post.objects.filter(slug=slug) cur_user_username = User.objects.get(username=username) cur_user_image = cur_user_username.userdetail.profile_picture return render(request, 'user/posts_detail.html' , { 'user_posts_details' :user_posts_detail, 'cur_user_username' :cur_user_username, 'cur_user_image' :cur_user_image}) def search (request, search_query) : if request.method == 'GET' : cur_search_query = search_query search_query_users = User.objects.filter(username=search_query) search_query_posts = Post.objects.filter(title=search_query) return render(request, 'user/search.html' , { 'cur_search_query' :cur_search_query, 'search_query_users' :search_query_users, 'search_query_posts' :search_query_posts})

Building forms

Forms will be of 3 types -

UserForm

UserDetailForm

PostForm

from django import forms from user.models import UserDetail from user.models import Post from django.contrib.auth.models import User from django.forms import widgets class UserForm (forms.ModelForm) : first_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) last_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) email = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) username = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' , 'type' : 'username' , 'id' : 'exampleInputEmail1' })) password = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' , 'type' : 'password' , 'id' : 'exampleInputPassword1' })) class Meta () : model = User fields = ( 'first_name' , 'last_name' , 'email' , 'username' , 'password' ) class UserDetailForm (forms.ModelForm) : bio = forms.CharField(required= False , widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) portfolio_site = forms.CharField(required= False , widget=forms.URLInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) profile_picture = forms.ImageField(required= False , widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text' , 'id' : 'inputGroupFile01' , 'aria-describedby' : 'inputGroupFileAddon01' , 'style' : 'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;' })) class Meta () : model = UserDetail fields = ( 'bio' , 'portfolio_site' , 'profile_picture' ) class PostForm (forms.ModelForm) : title = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center' })) post_image = forms.ImageField(required= False , widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text' , 'id' : 'inputGroupFile01' , 'aria-describedby' : 'inputGroupFileAddon01' , 'style' : 'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;' })) content = forms.CharField(widget=forms.Textarea(attrs={ 'class' : 'form-control' }), help_text= 'HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are supported' ) class Meta () : model = Post fields = ( 'title' , 'post_image' , 'content' )

Configuring Sendgrid

The config is pretty easy and straightforward.

ADMIN_FULL_NAME - full name on Sendgrid console

- full name on Sendgrid console ADMIN_EMAIL_ID - E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid

- E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid SENDGRID_API_KEY - Sendgrid API key

- Sendgrid API key MAILER_LIST - list of users to send e-mail

- list of users to send e-mail DEFAULT_FROM_EMAIL - E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid

- E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid EMAIL_HOST_USER - Username on Sendgrid console

- Username on Sendgrid console EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORD - Password of Sendgrid account

Running the app

The app is now ready for development use. Running the following necessary commands will fire up our app for use.

python manage.py makemigrations python manage.py migrate python manage.py collectstatic python manage.py runserver 80

Your thoughts are valuable for me. Express your views and suggestions in comments and give a clap if you like the project.

