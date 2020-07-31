Social Networking website in Django (Cloudinary + Sendgrid)

Full Stack developer • 🐍 lover • Affection for IOT • Advocating Open Source to people around me
Did you know that almost every person on our planet is a user of at least five types of social networking sites? Facebook alone, the most popular social network website, has 2.375 billion users.
That is why developing a social network website often comes to the minds of entrepreneurs when they look at these astounding numbers.
Building and managing your own social networking website comes to many when they are fed up with those bunch of features and content, which they may don't even want to use, making the platform over populated with posts not relevant to them.
A simple example explaning this, is Instagram. After the initial public launch, it was mainly designed for artists for sharing photos. Then IGTV Videos were introduced, followed by Direct Messaging. Now, they have introduced Reels, which brings all features of TikTok and similar apps (as TikTok is banned in India and some other countries). This leaves the platform much similar to Facebook.
This is a detailed tutorial explaining how to build a social networking website from scratch in Django along with Cloudinary CDN integration for storing media files and Sendgrid for crash reporting.
The user can write articles, upload profile picture, display bio in profile, view other user’s profile and their articles.
The full source code of the project can be found in this repo → VellXR
Create a Django project and an app for the same.
django-admin startproject VellXR
cd VellXR && python manage.py startapp user
Setup virtualenv and install requirements.
virtualenv env
.\env\Scripts\activate - For Windows users
source env/bin/activate - For Linux/MacOS users
pip install -r requirements.txt
The existing
uses production settings.
settings.py
Create a
in same directory to run the project in development mode.
local_settings.py
DEBUG = True
SECURE_SSL_REDIRECT = False
SECURE_PROXY_SSL_HEADER = None
Create your models in
and make cloudinary CDN configurations.
VellXR/user/models.py
from django.db import models
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from django.utils import timezone
import cloudinary
import cloudinary.uploader
import cloudinary.api
from cloudinary.models import CloudinaryField
from django.template.defaultfilters import slugify
import datetime
import os
User._meta.get_field('email')._unique = True
User._meta.get_field('username')._unique = True
cloudinary.config(
secure=True,
cloud_name = 'CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME',
api_key = 'CLOUDINARY_API_KEY',
api_secret = 'CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET'
)
class UserDetail(models.Model):
user = models.OneToOneField(User,on_delete=models.CASCADE)
bio = models.CharField(max_length=50, blank=True)
portfolio_site = models.URLField(blank=True)
profile_picture = CloudinaryField('image', null=True, blank=True, default="logo.png")
def __str__(self):
return self.user.username
class Post(models.Model):
author = models.ForeignKey(User, on_delete=models.CASCADE)
slug = models.SlugField(max_length=50)
title = models.CharField(max_length=50)
post_image = CloudinaryField('image', blank=True, null=True, default="logo.png")
content = models.TextField()
published_date = models.DateTimeField(default=timezone.now)
def publish(self):
self.published_date = timezone.now()
self.save()
def __str__(self):
return self.title
def save(self):
super(Post, self).save()
cur_time = datetime.datetime.now()
self.slug = '%s-%d%d%d%d%d%d' % (
slugify(self.title), cur_time.hour, cur_time.minute, cur_time.second, cur_time.day, cur_time.month, cur_time.year
)
super(Post, self).save()
Replace the environment variables with your Cloudinary
,
CLOUD_NAME
,
API_KEY
.
API_SECRET
In
register your models.
VellXR/user/admin.py
from django.contrib import admin
from user.models import UserDetail
from user.models import Post
# Register your models here.
admin.site.register(UserDetail)
admin.site.register(Post)
Setup urls for the project.
from django.contrib import admin
from django.urls import path
from django.conf.urls import url,include
from django.conf.urls.static import static
from user import views
from . import settings
urlpatterns = [
path('admin/', admin.site.urls),
url(r'^$',views.index, name='index'),
url(r'^search/(?P<search_query>[-\w.]+)/$', views.search, name='search'),
url(r'^logout/$', views.user_logout, name='logout'),
url(r'^register/$',views.register, name='register'),
url(r'^login/$',views.user_login, name='login'),
url(r'^about/$', views.about, name='about'),
url(r'^write/$', views.write, name='write'),
url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/$', views.user_profile, name='profile'),
url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/$', views.profile_posts, name='profile_posts'),
url(r'^profile/(?P<username>[-\w.]+)/posts/(?P<slug>[-\w.]+)/$', views.profile_posts_detail, name='profile_posts_detail'),
] + static(settings.STATIC_URL, document_root=settings.STATIC_ROOT)
Here, views will mainly consist of the following components -
index
about
user_login
user_logout
register
user_profile
write
profile_posts
profile_posts_detail
search
from django.shortcuts import render
from user.forms import UserForm, UserDetailForm, PostForm
from django.contrib.auth import authenticate, login, logout
from django.http import HttpResponseRedirect, HttpResponse
from django.urls import reverse
from django.contrib.auth.decorators import login_required
from cloudinary.forms import cl_init_js_callbacks
from django.utils import timezone
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from .models import UserDetail, Post
def index(request):
user_posts_on_home = Post.objects.all().order_by('-published_date')[:20]
return render(request,'user/index.html', {'user_posts_on_home':user_posts_on_home})
def about(request):
return render(request,'user/about.html')
@login_required
def user_logout(request):
logout(request)
return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse('index'))
def register(request):
registered = False
if request.method == 'POST':
user_form = UserForm(request.POST)
user_detail_form = UserDetailForm(request.POST, request.FILES)
if user_form.is_valid() and user_detail_form.is_valid():
user = user_form.save()
user.set_password(user.password)
user.save()
profile = user_detail_form.save(commit=False)
profile.user = user
if 'profile_picture' in request.FILES:
print('found profile picture')
profile.profile_picture = request.FILES['profile_picture']
profile.save()
registered = True
else:
print(user_form.errors, user_detail_form.errors)
else:
user_form = UserForm()
user_detail_form = UserDetailForm()
return render(request,'user/registration.html',
{'user_form':user_form,
'user_detail_form':user_detail_form,
'registered':registered})
def user_login(request):
if request.method == 'POST':
username = request.POST.get('username')
password = request.POST.get('password')
user = authenticate(username=username, password=password)
if user:
if user.is_active:
login(request,user)
return HttpResponseRedirect(reverse('index'))
else:
return HttpResponse("Account not found !")
else:
print("Someone tried to login and failed.")
print("They used username: {} and password: {}".format(username,password))
return HttpResponse("Invalid login details given")
else:
return render(request, 'user/login.html', {})
@login_required
def write(request):
written = False
if request.method == 'POST':
post_form = PostForm(request.POST, request.FILES)
if post_form.is_valid():
my_post = post_form.save(commit=False)
my_post.author = request.user
my_post.published_date = timezone.now()
if 'post_image' in request.FILES:
print('found post image')
my_post.post_image = request.FILES['post_image']
my_post.save()
written = True
else:
print(post_form.errors)
else:
post_form = PostForm()
return render(request,'user/write.html',
{'post_form':post_form, 'written':written})
def user_profile(request, username):
user_username = User.objects.get(username=username)
user_image = user_username.userdetail.profile_picture
user_bio = user_username.userdetail.bio
user_portfolio_site = user_username.userdetail.portfolio_site
return render(request, 'user/profile.html', {'user_username':user_username,
'user_image':user_image,
'user_bio':user_bio,
'user_portfolio_site':user_portfolio_site,
})
def profile_posts(request, username):
user_posts = Post.objects.filter(author__username=username).order_by('-published_date')
return render(request, 'user/posts.html', {'user_posts':user_posts})
def profile_posts_detail(request, username, slug):
user_posts_detail = Post.objects.filter(slug=slug)
cur_user_username = User.objects.get(username=username)
cur_user_image = cur_user_username.userdetail.profile_picture
return render(request, 'user/posts_detail.html', {'user_posts_details':user_posts_detail,
'cur_user_username':cur_user_username,
'cur_user_image':cur_user_image})
def search(request, search_query):
if request.method == 'GET':
cur_search_query = search_query
search_query_users = User.objects.filter(username=search_query)
search_query_posts = Post.objects.filter(title=search_query)
return render(request, 'user/search.html', {'cur_search_query':cur_search_query,
'search_query_users':search_query_users,
'search_query_posts':search_query_posts})
Forms will be of 3 types -
UserForm
UserDetailForm
PostForm
from django import forms
from user.models import UserDetail
from user.models import Post
from django.contrib.auth.models import User
from django.forms import widgets
class UserForm(forms.ModelForm):
first_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
last_name = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
email = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
username = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center', 'type':'username', 'id':'exampleInputEmail1'}))
password = forms.CharField(widget=forms.PasswordInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center', 'type':'password', 'id':'exampleInputPassword1'}))
class Meta():
model = User
fields = ('first_name', 'last_name', 'email', 'username', 'password')
class UserDetailForm(forms.ModelForm):
bio = forms.CharField(required=False, widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
portfolio_site = forms.CharField(required=False, widget=forms.URLInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
profile_picture = forms.ImageField(required=False, widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text', 'id':'inputGroupFile01', 'aria-describedby':'inputGroupFileAddon01', 'style':'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;'}))
class Meta():
model = UserDetail
fields = ('bio', 'portfolio_site', 'profile_picture')
class PostForm(forms.ModelForm):
title = forms.CharField(widget=forms.TextInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center'}))
post_image = forms.ImageField(required=False, widget=forms.FileInput(attrs={'class':'form-control text-center custom-file custom-file-input btn btn-default btn-file input-group-text', 'id':'inputGroupFile01', 'aria-describedby':'inputGroupFileAddon01', 'style':'text-align: center; vertical-align: center; width: 100%; height: 100%;'}))
content = forms.CharField(widget=forms.Textarea(attrs={'class':'form-control'}), help_text='HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are supported')
class Meta():
model = Post
fields = ('title', 'post_image', 'content')
The config is pretty easy and straightforward.
- full name on Sendgrid console
ADMIN_FULL_NAME
- E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid
ADMIN_EMAIL_ID
- Sendgrid API key
SENDGRID_API_KEY
- list of users to send e-mail
MAILER_LIST
- E-mail ID used to signup on Sendgrid
DEFAULT_FROM_EMAIL
- Username on Sendgrid console
EMAIL_HOST_USER
- Password of Sendgrid account
EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORD
The app is now ready for development use. Running the following necessary commands will fire up our app for use.
python manage.py makemigrations
python manage.py migrate
python manage.py collectstatic
python manage.py runserver 80
Your thoughts are valuable for me. Express your views and suggestions in comments and give a clap if you like the project.
Previously published at https://medium.com/@prakhargurunani/social-networking-website-in-django-cloudinary-sendgrid-297e6ff525e6
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.