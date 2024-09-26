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Building Asset and Risk Management on Codebase with Semgrep

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byDmitrii Mariushkin@dmarushkin

Security Engineer

September 26th, 2024
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Dmitrii Mariushkin@dmarushkin

Security Engineer

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#appsec#risk-management#asset-management#data-mining#data-analytics#application-security#semgrep

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