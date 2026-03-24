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Building AI Agents That Can Control Cloud Infrastructure

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byManish Shivanandhan@manishmshiva

AI Engineer and Product Manager. Building turingtalks.ai.

March 24th, 2026
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Manish Shivanandhan@manishmshiva

AI Engineer and Product Manager. Building turingtalks.ai.

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machine-learning#llm#ai-agent#artificial-intelligence#devops#cloud-infrastructure#ai-agents-use-cases#large-cloud-apis#api-access

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