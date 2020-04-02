Building a Simple Session Based Authentication using Ruby on Rails

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
rails new simple_session
cd simple_session
rails generate model User name:string email:string password_digest:string
rails generate model Item name:string user:references
rails db:migrate
rails generate controller Users
rails generate controller Items
#Gemfile
gem 'bcrypt'
bundle install
file. You can put your custom css in the
application.html.erb
file created below.
custom.scss
#application.html.erb
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-Gn5384xqQ1aoWXA+058RXPxPg6fy4IWvTNh0E263XmFcJlSAwiGgFAW/dAiS6JXm" crossorigin="anonymous">
touch app/assets/stylesheets/custom.scss
#users_controller.rb
class UsersController < ApplicationController
def show
@user = User.find(params[:id])
end
def new
@user = User.new
end
def create
@user = User.new(user_params)
if @user.save
flash[:success] = "Welcome to the app!"
redirect_to @user
else
render 'new'
end
end
private
def user_params
params.require(:user).permit(:name, :email, :password, :password_confirmation)
end
end
#application.html.erb
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>RailsSession</title>
<%= csrf_meta_tags %>
<%= csp_meta_tag %>
<%= stylesheet_link_tag 'application', media: 'all', 'data-turbolinks-track': 'reload' %>
<%= javascript_pack_tag 'application', 'data-turbolinks-track': 'reload' %>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-Gn5384xqQ1aoWXA+058RXPxPg6fy4IWvTNh0E263XmFcJlSAwiGgFAW/dAiS6JXm" crossorigin="anonymous">
</head>
<body>
<%= render 'layouts/header' %>
<div class='container'>
<% flash.each do |message_type, message| %>
<div class="alert alert-<%= message_type %>"><%= message %></div>
<% end %>
<%= yield %>
</div>
</body>
</html>
#layouts/_header.html.erb
<nav class="navbar mb-2">
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="navbar-header">
<%= link_to "Items", '#' %>
</div>
<ul class="nav navbar-nav navbar-right">
<li><%= link_to "Sign up", signup_path %></li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
#views/items/home.html.erb
<div class="text-center home">
<h2>This is a simple guide on how to create session based authentication system</h2>
<br/>
<p>
Please signup or login to test the app.
<p>
<%= link_to "Sign up", signup_path, class: "btn btn-primary" %>
</div>
#views/shared/_error_messages.html.erb
<% if @user.errors.any? %>
<div id="error_explanation">
<div class="alert alert-danger">
The form contains <%= pluralize(@user.errors.count, "error") %>.
</div>
<ul>
<% @user.errors.full_messages.each do |msg| %>
<li class='text-danger'><%= msg %></li>
<% end %>
</ul>
</div>
<% end %>
#views/users/new.html.erb
<h1 class='text-center'>Sign up</h1>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-4 offset-4">
<%= form_with(model: @user, local: true) do |f| %>
<%= render 'shared/error_messages' %>
<%= f.label :name %>
<%= f.text_field :name, class: 'mb-1 form-control' %>
<%= f.label :email %>
<%= f.email_field :email, class: 'mb-1 form-control' %>
<%= f.label :password %>
<%= f.password_field :password, class: 'mb-1 form-control' %>
<%= f.label :password_confirmation, "Confirmation" %>
<%= f.password_field :password_confirmation, class: 'mb-1 form-control' %>
<%= f.submit "Create my account", class: "mt-2 btn btn-primary" %>
<% end %>
</div>
</div>
#model/user.rb
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_many :items
has_secure_password
before_save { self.email = email.downcase }
validates :name, presence: true
VALID_EMAIL_REGEX = /\A[\w+\-.]+@[a-z\d\-.]+\.[a-z]+\z/i
validates :email, presence: true, format: { with: VALID_EMAIL_REGEX }, uniqueness: { case_sensitive: false }
validates :password, presence: true, length: { minimum: 6 }
end
#config/routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
root 'items#home'
get '/signup', to: 'users#new'
resources :users
end
#views/users/show.html.erb
<div class="row">
<div class="offset-4 col-md-4">
<h3 class='text-center'>
<%= @user.name %>
</h3>
<h3 class='text-center'>
<%= @user.email %>
</h3>
</div>
</div>
rails generate controller Sessions
#config/routes.rb
get '/login', to: 'sessions#new'
post '/login', to: 'sessions#create'
delete '/logout', to: 'sessions#destroy'
' file.
new.html.erb
#views/sessions/new.html.erb
<h1 class='text-center'>Log in</h1>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-6 offset-3">
<%= form_with(url: login_path, scope: :session, local: true) do |f| %>
<%= f.label :email %>
<%= f.email_field :email, class: 'form-control' %>
<%= f.label :password %>
<%= f.password_field :password, class: 'form-control' %>
<%= f.submit "Log in", class: " mt-2 btn btn-primary" %>
<% end %>
</div>
</div>
#sessions_controller.rb
class SessionsController < ApplicationController
def new
end
def create
user = User.find_by(email: params[:session][:email].downcase)
if user && user.authenticate(params[:session][:password])
log_in user
redirect_back_or user
else
flash.now[:danger] = 'Invalid email/password combination'
render 'new'
end
end
def destroy
log_out
redirect_to root_url
end
end
#app/helpers/session_helper.rb
module SessionsHelper
def log_in(user)
session[:user_id] = user.id
end
def current_user
if session[:user_id]
@current_user ||= User.find_by(id: session[:user_id])
end
end
def logged_in?
!current_user.nil?
end
def log_out
session.delete(:user_id)
@current_user = nil
end
def current_user?(user)
user == current_user
end
def redirect_back_or(default)
redirect_to(session[:forwarding_url] || default)
session.delete(:forwarding_url)
end
def store_location
session[:forwarding_url] = request.original_url if request.get?
end
end
) accepts user and creates a session for the user. Rails makes this easy for us.
log_in
. The current_user method will return the current user if there is one or if there is a session present. That means if a user is logged in, the current user will be the that user. The
user_id
? method just return true or false based on whether there is a current user or not. The
logged_in
method will log out the user by deleting the session and setting the
log_out
to nil. The
current_user
? method accepts user and returns true if it's the same with the current user or false otherwise. This can be useful to restrict a user from visiting other user's details. The next two methods are useful to redirect a non logged-in user to the first visited URL after logging in.
current_user
? or current_user will be available to all controllers. Let's do that.
logged_in
#application_controller.rb
include SessionsHelper
private
def logged_in_user
unless logged_in?
store_location
flash[:danger] = "Please log in."
redirect_to login_url
end
end
filters in the users controller.
before_action
#users_controller.rb
class UsersController < ApplicationController
before_action :logged_in_user, only: [:show]
...
method will be implemented before the user accesses the show method. It will go first to the
before_action
method before going to the show method. The
logged_in_user
will redirect back to login form if the user hasn't logged in. We can also add another methods to be filtered in the
logged_in_user
declaration, but we don't want that. The user signup should be accessed by anyone because it doesn't require login.
before_action
). One bad thing is that if you signup, it will ask you to login. But it doesn't make sense to login again after signing up. Let's fix that by updating the create method in the users controller file and let's also add the login link at the top. I've added the updated
localhost:3000/users/:id
file.
_header.html.erb
#users_controller.rb
def create
@user = User.new(user_params)
if @user.save
log_in @user
flash[:success] = "Welcome to the app!"
redirect_to @user
else
render 'new'
end
end
#views/layouts/_header.html.erb
<nav class="navbar mb-2">
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="navbar-header">
<%= link_to "Items", root_path, class: "mx-2" %>
</div>
<% if logged_in? %>
<ul class="nav navbar-right ">
<li><%= link_to "Log out", logout_path, class: "mx-2", method: :delete %></li>
</ul>
<% else %>
<ul class="nav navbar-right ">
<li><%= link_to "Log in", login_path, class: "mx-2" %></li>
<li><%= link_to "Sign up", signup_path, class: "mx-2" %></li>
</ul>
<% end %>
</div>
</nav>
? method from sessions helper to identify if a user has logged in or not. So, we are done with our session. Let's finish this tutorial by adding the items controller.
logged_in
#app/models/item.rb
class Item < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
validates :name, presence: true
end
#items_controller.rb
class ItemsController < ApplicationController
before_action :logged_in_user
def home
end
def new
@item = current_user.items.new
end
def index
@items = Item.all
end
def create
@item = current_user.items.build(item_params)
if @item.save
flash[:success] = "Item has been created!"
redirect_to @item
else
render 'new'
end
end
def edit
@item = current_user.items.find(params[:id])
end
def update
@item = current_user.items.find(params[:id])
if @item.update_attributes(item_params)
flash[:success] = "Item updated"
redirect_to @item
else
render 'edit'
end
end
def destroy
@item = current_user.items.find(params[:id])
if @item
@item.destroy
flash[:success] = "Item has been deleted"
else
flash[:alert] = "Error"
end
redirect_to root_path
end
def show
@item = Item.find(params[:id])
end
private
def item_params
params.require(:item).permit(:name)
end
end