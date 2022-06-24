Building a Fully Functional Youtube Clone Using Firebase, FFmpeg, And React [Part-2]

An exact clone of youtube with all functionalities from View count to Subscribe to everything (Without Youtube Api) Using Firebase, FFmpeg, And React, and React, we will create the skeleton of the app from adding redux to adding all screens with dummy data and at last adding routes. This article will be shown in 5 parts as this is a large project and it will be pretty tricky to explain all things in 1 article also I don’t wanna make this article 1 hr long.

Hi folks! I am Harsh Vardhan Jain, 14 years old and I aim to learn together and share my thoughts in the coding world.





Note:

This project will be shown in 5 parts as this is a large project and it will be pretty tricky to explain all things in 1 article also I don’t wanna make this article 1 hr long 🙂🙂. Also, this article is not for complete beginners. Just have a bit of knowledge about react and you should be able to hang along :)) And it’s not gonna be that difficult and I will try my best to explain all the things ;)





GitHub Code

The Github code has been uploaded here ! You can check it out!

https://github.com/harsh317/Youtube-CLone-ReactJs









So, In this part, we will create the skeleton of the app from adding redux to adding all screens with dummy data and at last adding routes.





Now we can start oof oof. With that being said, Let’s get started !!









All packages We need

Node Packages we need :)

These are all the packages we will be needing, we will install them gradually too but you can take this screenshot as a reference





Creating a Basic app and getting started



Ok now, let’s quickly let’s get started! Just create a new react App and run it first





npx create-react-app my-app cd my-app npm start





Hmm, we have a starting point now :))





Adding Redux to Our App

In the src folder of your app, just create a “Store” folder and further create 2 folders





Actions

Reducers

Something like this with the following files:





Redux files





Our “Videos” Reducers

these will be the initial state of our videos.js reducer





const initialState = { availableVideos: [], UserVidoes: [], relatedVids: [], SearchVids: [], Suscribers: [], video: null, VideoOwnerDetails: null, }; export default (state = initialState, action) => { switch (action.type) { default: return state; } };





Our “Auth” Reducers

these will be the initial state of our Auth.js reducer





import { SET_UserDetails } from "../actions/Auth"; const initialState = { userInfo: null, }; export default (state = initialState, action) => { switch (action.type) { default: return state; } };





Now just install redux using the following command 😳😳😳





Too lazy ikikik

Editing App.js and Finishing Redux (For Now)

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from "redux"; import { Provider } from "react-redux"; import ReduxThunk from "redux-thunk"; import Homescreen from "./Screens/Homescreen/Homescreen";// | import PagenotFound from "./Screens/PageNotFound/PagenotFound";// | import ForgotPassword from "./Screens/ForgotPassword/ForgotPassword";// | import UserActions from "./Screens/UserActions/UserActions";// | import Upload from "./Screens/Upload/Uplaod";// | Some screens with dummy data (FOR NOW) import WatchScreen from "./Screens/WatchScreen/WatchScreen";// | import SearchScreen from "./Screens/SearchScreen/SearchScreen";// | import Subscriptions from "./Screens/subscriptions/subscriptions";// | import ChannelScreen from "./Screens/channelScreen/ChannelScreen";// | import EditVideo from "./Screens/EditVideoScreen/EditVideo";// | import VideosReducer from "./Store/reducers/Videos"; // Import all Reducers import AuthReducer from "./Store/reducers/Auth"; const RootReducer = combineReducers({ // Combine our store to 1 big new store Vidoes: VideosReducer, auth: AuthReducer, }); const store = createStore(RootReducer, applyMiddleware(ReduxThunk)); // Creates a Redux store that holds the complete state tree of your app function App() { return ( <Provider store={store}> <div className="App"> </div> </Provider> ); } export default App;





In the above screens, we also imported some screens right? So, let’s create those screens and add some dummy data to it!

Creating Dummy Screens

So in the src folder create a “Screens folder” and create the following folders in it with the following files.





You can see come SASS files ( .scss ) files. If you haven’t heard of sass here is some basic info from w3schools





Sass stands for Syntactically Awesome Stylesheet Sass is an extension to CSS Sass is a CSS pre-processor Sass is completely compatible with all versions of CSS Sass reduces repetition of CSS and therefore saves time Sass was designed by Hampton Catlin and developed by Natalie Weizenbaum in 2006 Sass is free to download and use





It’s not that complicated but I will try to explain the sass files as we code along :)





Adding Some Basic Dummy Data

Now just add some basic dummy data to all the screens we have as below. We will edit the code as we start implementing the various functionality

Basic Js File

Just add some basic code to all the screens. Remember to change the component name and export per file





import React from "react"; const PagenotFound = () => { // Change here the Name accordingly return ( <div> <h1>Page Not Found</h1> {/* Chnage here accordingly too */} </div> ); }; export default PagenotFound; // bruh Chnage here accordingly too





For example, I added this basic code to my Page Not Found screen





You do the same to all the screens. Just leave the sass files empty for now

Basic sass file

Just leave the sass files empty for now. We will fill it gradually

Adding Routes

Now it’s time to add all the routes. We have prepared our Screens and have added some basic data to them. Why not creates some routes too? Moreover, by adding routes, we are only creating the skeleton of the app.

import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Routes } from "react-router-dom"; import "react-notifications/lib/notifications.css"; import { NotificationContainer } from "react-notifications"; import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from "redux"; import { Provider } from "react-redux"; import ReduxThunk from "redux-thunk"; import Homescreen from "./Screens/Homescreen/Homescreen"; // | import PagenotFound from "./Screens/PageNotFound/PagenotFound"; // | import ForgotPassword from "./Screens/ForgotPassword/ForgotPassword"; // | import UserActions from "./Screens/UserActions/UserActions"; // | import Upload from "./Screens/Upload/Uplaod"; // | Some screens with dummy data (FOR NOW) import WatchScreen from "./Screens/WatchScreen/WatchScreen"; // | import SearchScreen from "./Screens/SearchScreen/SearchScreen"; // | import Subscriptions from "./Screens/subscriptions/subscriptions"; // | import ChannelScreen from "./Screens/channelScreen/ChannelScreen"; // | import EditVideo from "./Screens/EditVideoScreen/EditVideo"; // | import VideosReducer from "./Store/reducers/Videos"; // Import all Reducers import AuthReducer from "./Store/reducers/Auth"; const RootReducer = combineReducers({ Vidoes: VideosReducer, auth: AuthReducer, }); const store = createStore(RootReducer, applyMiddleware(ReduxThunk)); function App() { return ( <Provider store={store}> <div className="App"> <Router> <Routes> <Route path="/" element={ <Layout> <Homescreen /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/login" element={<Login />} /> <Route path="/search/:query" element={ <Layout> <SearchScreen /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/forgot-password" element={<ForgotPassword />} /> <Route path="/UserActions" element={<UserActions />} /> <Route path="/Upload" element={ <Layout> <Upload /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/watch/:id" element={ <Layout> <WatchScreen /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/channel/:channelId" element={ <Layout> <ChannelScreen /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/EditVideo/:id" element={ <Layout> <EditVideo /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="/feed/subscriptions" element={ <Layout> <Subscriptions /> </Layout> } /> <Route path="*" element={<PagenotFound />} /> </Routes> </Router> <NotificationContainer /> </div> </Provider> ); } export default App;





With that, we have added routes to our App! Now I think I will end this part with it. In the next part, we will add a couple of features from ProtectedRoute to firebase and further using a context API :)





I hope you like this part and I will be back with another part soon! Till then





Till then stay safe, stay healthy





Thank you