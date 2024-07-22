Building a Blockchain From Scratch (kind of) with Polkadot SDK and Pop!

The Polkadot SDK should be on your radar to get into core blockchain development. The Polkadot SDK houses many tools that we can use to build blockchains, such as Substrate, a framework for building distributed protocols. All crucial components to building your rollup, solo chain, or protocol are already included in Rust crates, including pre-made consensus protocols, block authoring, p2p networking, and more. This article will primarily focus on getting you acquainted with the tools of the trade, spinning up your first local blockchain (appchain, rollup, or however you would like to phrase it), and practicing iterative development with the same setup. An assumption is that you have installed Rust and its subsequent toolchain. If not, head to the Rust install page and the Polkadot Wiki to ensure you have the necessary dependencies to get started: Rust Lang Install\nPolkadot SDK Dependency Installation A Primer on the Polkadot SDK and Cynical Rollups At first glance, the Polkadot SDK can be rather overwhelming, and in a way it is - it packs a lot of tech into one place. The Polkadot SDK used to be overarching three repositories: Polkadot - Which for a time, included both the client implementation and runtime, until the runtime was moved to the Polkadot Fellows organization.\n\n\nSubstrate - The underlying, core primitives and libraries for building blockchains (any blockchain, not just one for Polkadot). Much of Polkadot is built with Substrate.\n\n\nCumulus - A set of libraries and tools that pertain specifically to connecting blockchains to Polkadot, known as parachains. You may notice the term “parachains“. This is definitely a term you will come across in the Polkadot ecosystem, where a parachain is essentially a rollup that abides by the ELVES (Efficient Execution Auditing for Blockchains under Byzantine Assumptions) protocol on Polkadot. ELVES utilizes auditing committees (validator subsets) to ensure the state transitions of a given rollup is valid, and provides data availability, validity, security, and scalability into a single protocol If you’re familiar with terms like “optimistic“ rollups, where everything is assumed as the best case, ELVES takes the opposite approach, where it has a more “cynical” approach to ensuring state transitions are valid. For this reason, you may also see the term “pessimistic“, or “cynical“ rollups being used when referring to ELVES-abiding parachains. Installing pop-cli I admit it - maybe we won’t be building from scratch, we’ll actually be using a template to kickstart our blockchain. In order to avoid the hassle of handling binaries ourselves, we're going to use pop-cli. pop-cli is a handy tool written in Rust that automatically pulls dependencies, compiles, and provisions entire networks for us. Our main job when it comes to pop! is to be patient while we wait for things to compile - other than that, it's a breeze. Head over to the GitHub repository, or install it via cargo: cargo install --force --locked pop-cli Once installed, you can make sure it's correctly working by running: ❯ pop --help\nAn all-in-one tool for Polkadot development.\n\nUsage: pop <COMMAND>\n\nCommands:\n new Generate a new parachain, pallet or smart contract\n build Build a parachain or smart contract\n call Call a smart contract\n up Deploy a parachain or smart contract\n test Test a smart contract\n install Set up the environment for development by installing required packages\n help Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)\n\nOptions:\n -h, --help Print help\n -V, --version Print version Creating our First Blockchain Now, it's time to create our chain. Pop includes a number of different templates which allows us to have preconfigured blockchains with smart contracts, assets, or even an entire EVM runtime already ready to go. With pop installed, we can generate a blockchain by: pop new parachain mychain Once it's finished, you can follow the "Next Steps" as outlined: cd into "mychain" and enjoy hacking! 🚀\n# Build the parachain\npop build parachain\n# Start a local relay chain and parachain network\npop up parachain -f ./network.toml Keep in mind the "build" stage will take quite some time, depending on your machine. Once it's finished building, you can then run: ❯ pop up parachain -f ./network.toml\n┌ Pop CLI : Launch a local network\n│\n◇ 🚀 Network launched successfully - ctrl-c to terminate\n│ ⛓️ rococo-local\n│ alice:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52511#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/alice/alice.log\n│ bob:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52515#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/bob/bob.log\n│ ⛓️ dev: 1000\n│ collator01:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator01/collator01.log\n│ collator02:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8822#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator02/collator02.log Notice how this sets up: A local Rococo (a Polkadot testnet) relay chain with alice and bob validators respectively.\nOur custom blockchain - already configured with the relay chain with two collators, collator01 and collator02 respectively. That’s right - we have a blockchain which is capable of hosting and coordinating other blockchains, called a relay chain, on our machine. The topology is essentially this (but with one parachain instead of the eight in the figure below), but running locally on our machine - a fully sharded blockchain right on our laptop! This setup is quite powerful, as with a single command, we have a multi-chain setup right on our machine. In theory, we could add more parachains which could talk to each other here, or other existing system parachains (like AssetHub) for further testing. Go ahead and visit the link under collator01, which should look something like this (the port may be different): https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer It might take a minute, but you should see blocks being created and added to your network. Feel free to also visit the relay chain Polkadot JS URL of either Alice or Bob. Iterative Development - Adding A Pallet That's all well, but not terribly exciting - we want to add our own functionality to our blockchain. While this isn't an exhaustive guide on Substrate pallet development, we can add a really basic pallet to our runtime, re-compile, and re-run pop to see it in real time. A pallet is how we add custom functionality to our blockchain: A pallet is a unit of encapsulated logic. It has a clearly defined responsibility and can be linked to other pallets. Pallets are like the “Lego“ bricks of Substrate-based chains, which can be anything from consensus to application-specific business logic. If we wanted to add WebAssembly smart contracts to our chain, for example, that would be in the form of a “pallet“. First, go ahead and use pop to create a new pallet in the root of our directory: pop new pallet You should now have pallets/pallet-template, which already has some boilerplate code, which we can take a look at in lib.rs: /// Configure the pallet by specifying the parameters and types on which it depends.\n#[pallet::config]\npub trait Config: frame_system::Config {\n\t/// Because this pallet emits events, it depends on the runtime's definition of an event.\n\ttype RuntimeEvent: From<Event<Self>> + IsType<<Self as frame_system::Config>::RuntimeEvent>;\n\n}\n\n#[pallet::pallet]\npub struct Pallet<T>(_);\n\n// The pallet's runtime storage items.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/runtime-storage/\n#[pallet::storage]\n#[pallet::getter(fn something)]\npub type Something<T> = StorageValue<_, u32>;\n\n// Pallets use events to inform users when important changes are made.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/events-and-errors/\n#[pallet::event]\n#[pallet::generate_deposit(pub(super) fn deposit_event)]\npub enum Event<T: Config> {\n\t/// Event documentation should end with an array that provides descriptive names for event\n\t/// parameters. [something, who]\n\tSomethingStored(u32, T::AccountId),\n}\n\n// Errors inform users that something went wrong.\n#[pallet::error]\npub enum Error<T> {\n\t/// Error names should be descriptive.\n\tNoneValue,\n\t/// Errors should have helpful documentation associated with them.\n\tStorageOverflow,\n}\n\n// .. Other pallet stuff ..\n\n/// An example dispatchable that takes a singles value as a parameter, writes the value to\n/// storage and emits an event. This function must be dispatched by a signed extrinsic.\n#[pallet::call_index(0)]\n#[pallet::weight(Weight::from_parts(10_000, 0) + T::DbWeight::get().writes(1))]\npub fn do_something(origin: OriginFor<T>, something: u32) -> DispatchResultWithPostInfo {\n\t// Check that the extrinsic was signed and get the signer.\n\t// This function will return an error if the extrinsic is not signed.\n\t// https://docs.substrate.io/build/origins/\n\tlet who = ensure_signed(origin)?;\n\t// Update storage.\n\t<Something<T>>::put(something);\n\t// Emit an event.\n\tSelf::deposit_event(Event::SomethingStored(something, who));\n\t// Return a successful DispatchResultWithPostInfo\n\tOk(().into())\n} This pallet's functionality is pretty simple: We have a storage item called Something, which stores a u32 value. This gets stored as part of our blockchain’s state. There are a few different storage items in Substrate which allows us to store state we want to persist to the network.\n\n\nAn event called SomethingStored, which gets triggered every time someone calls the do_something extrinsic.\n\n\nAn Error, which is used in the cause_error function. In short, this pallet lets us store a number, update it, and emits an event every time that it is changed. This number gets changed through a transaction on the blockchain, which is represented by the function fn do_something. As mentioned previously, a pallet is merely a Rust crate, so we need to ensure it is added as such. To fully add this pallet to our runtime, we need to: Add the pallet as part of our workspace\nThe top level and runtime Cargo.toml respectively runtime/src/lib.rs First, head to pallets/pallet-template/Cargo.toml, and replace the following dependency versions with workspace = true (you can just copy this for ease). For reference, it’s essentially from # Substrate to the end of dev-dependencies: # Substrate\nframe-benchmarking = { workspace = true, default-features = false, optional = true}\nframe-support = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nframe-system = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\n\n[dev-dependencies]\nsp-core = { workspace = true, default-features = false }\nsp-io = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nsp-runtime = { workspace = true, default-features = false} Next, go to the root level (the template) Cargo.toml in the template and add the following line: pallet_template = { path = "./pallets/pallet-template", default-features = false } Then, to the runtime's Cargo.toml, and add the following under [dependencies]: pallet_template.workspace = true After that, add scroll down to std = [...] and add the following: std = [\n\t# ... other crates\n\t"pallet_template/std",\n\t# ... other crates\n] Head to runtime/src/configs/mod.rs, and add pallet_template to the runtime: Import the pallet at the top of mod.rs: /// Import the template pallet.\npub use pallet_template; Next, we need to configure the pallet. Add this with the other configurations (for example, under pallet_timestamp's configuration): /// Configure the pallet-template in pallets/template.\nimpl pallet_template::Config for Runtime {\n\ttype RuntimeEvent = RuntimeEvent;\n} Finally, navigate to runtime/src/lib.rs add pallet_template to the construct_runtime! macro. This should go under the "XCM helpers" section, with an ID (in this case, 43) more than the last pallet ID: // Create the runtime by composing the FRAME pallets that were previously\n// configured.\nconstruct_runtime!(\npub enum Runtime {\n\t\t// Other pallets here...\n\t\t// Our pallets\n\t\tTemplate: pallet_template = 43\n\t}\n); Once this is done, go ahead and run the following to rebuild your chain: pop build parachain\n# Run the network\npop up parachain --file ./network.toml You should see the "template" pallet as part of your runtime. You can check this by going back to PolkadotJS (under collator01 or collator02) , Under Developer > Chain State, then selecting the template pallet under the drop-down, where you should see the initial state of None if you click the + button on the right: Congrats, you successfully added new functionality to your runtime! Concluding Thoughts & Where to Go Next Let’s recap what we accomplished: We learned what the Polkadot SDK actually does (builds blockchains)\nWe created a rollup/parachain using the pop-cli\nWe spun up a local relay chain and parachain setup\nWe added new functionality to our blockchain’s runtime, and re-launched it (iterative development) If you enjoyed this sort of tutorial, need a hand with it, or want to see more be sure to hit me up on X (note that I work for the Web3 Foundation in Technical Education). If you would like a second part of this tutorial which covers how to build a meaningful pallet, or some other aspect of the Polkadot SDK, please do let me know! Thanks for reading, and have a great day! The Polkadot SDK should be on your radar to get into core blockchain development. The Polkadot SDK houses many tools that we can use to build blockchains, such as Substrate , a framework for building distributed protocols. All crucial components to building your rollup, solo chain, or protocol are already included in Rust crates, including pre-made consensus protocols, block authoring, p2p networking, and more. Substrate Substrate This article will primarily focus on getting you acquainted with the tools of the trade, spinning up your first local blockchain (appchain, rollup, or however you would like to phrase it), and practicing iterative development with the same setup. iterative development An assumption is that you have installed Rust and its subsequent toolchain. If not, head to the Rust install page and the Polkadot Wiki to ensure you have the necessary dependencies to get started: Rust Lang Install Polkadot SDK Dependency Installation Rust Lang Install Rust Lang Install Polkadot SDK Dependency Installation Polkadot SDK Dependency Installation A Primer on the Polkadot SDK and Cynical Rollups At first glance, the Polkadot SDK can be rather overwhelming, and in a way it is - it packs a lot of tech into one place. The Polkadot SDK used to be overarching three repositories: three Polkadot - Which for a time, included both the client implementation and runtime, until the runtime was moved to the Polkadot Fellows organization. Substrate - The underlying, core primitives and libraries for building blockchains (any blockchain, not just one for Polkadot). Much of Polkadot is built with Substrate. Cumulus - A set of libraries and tools that pertain specifically to connecting blockchains to Polkadot, known as parachains. Polkadot - Which for a time, included both the client implementation and runtime, until the runtime was moved to the Polkadot Fellows organization. Polkadot - Which for a time, included both the client implementation and runtime, until the runtime was moved to the Polkadot Fellows organization. Polkadot Polkadot Polkadot Fellows Substrate - The underlying, core primitives and libraries for building blockchains (any blockchain, not just one for Polkadot). Much of Polkadot is built with Substrate. Substrate - The underlying, core primitives and libraries for building blockchains (any blockchain, not just one for Polkadot). Much of Polkadot is built with Substrate. Substrate Substrate Cumulus - A set of libraries and tools that pertain specifically to connecting blockchains to Polkadot, known as parachains. Cumulus - A set of libraries and tools that pertain specifically to connecting blockchains to Polkadot, known as parachains. Cumulus Cumulus You may notice the term “parachains“. This is definitely a term you will come across in the Polkadot ecosystem, where a parachain is essentially a rollup that abides by the ELVES (Efficient Execution Auditing for Blockchains under Byzantine Assumptions) protocol on Polkadot. ELVES utilizes auditing committees (validator subsets) to ensure the state transitions of a given rollup is valid, and provides data availability, validity, security, and scalability into a single protocol ELVES If you’re familiar with terms like “optimistic“ rollups, where everything is assumed as the best case, ELVES takes the opposite approach, where it has a more “cynical” approach to ensuring state transitions are valid. For this reason, you may also see the term “pessimistic“, or “cynical“ rollups being used when referring to ELVES-abiding parachains. Installing pop-cli pop-cli I admit it - maybe we won’t be building from scratch, we’ll actually be using a template to kickstart our blockchain. In order to avoid the hassle of handling binaries ourselves, we're going to use pop-cli . pop-cli is a handy tool written in Rust that automatically pulls dependencies, compiles, and provisions entire networks for us. pop-cli pop-cli Our main job when it comes to pop! is to be patient while we wait for things to compile - other than that, it's a breeze. Head over to the GitHub repository , or install it via cargo: GitHub repository cargo install --force --locked pop-cli cargo install --force --locked pop-cli Once installed, you can make sure it's correctly working by running: ❯ pop --help\nAn all-in-one tool for Polkadot development.\n\nUsage: pop <COMMAND>\n\nCommands:\n new Generate a new parachain, pallet or smart contract\n build Build a parachain or smart contract\n call Call a smart contract\n up Deploy a parachain or smart contract\n test Test a smart contract\n install Set up the environment for development by installing required packages\n help Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)\n\nOptions:\n -h, --help Print help\n -V, --version Print version ❯ pop --help\nAn all-in-one tool for Polkadot development.\n\nUsage: pop <COMMAND>\n\nCommands:\n new Generate a new parachain, pallet or smart contract\n build Build a parachain or smart contract\n call Call a smart contract\n up Deploy a parachain or smart contract\n test Test a smart contract\n install Set up the environment for development by installing required packages\n help Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)\n\nOptions:\n -h, --help Print help\n -V, --version Print version Creating our First Blockchain Now, it's time to create our chain. Pop includes a number of different templates which allows us to have preconfigured blockchains with smart contracts, assets, or even an entire EVM runtime already ready to go. entire EVM runtime With pop installed, we can generate a blockchain by: pop new parachain mychain pop new parachain mychain Once it's finished, you can follow the "Next Steps" as outlined: cd into "mychain" and enjoy hacking! 🚀\n# Build the parachain\npop build parachain\n# Start a local relay chain and parachain network\npop up parachain -f ./network.toml cd into "mychain" and enjoy hacking! 🚀\n# Build the parachain\npop build parachain\n# Start a local relay chain and parachain network\npop up parachain -f ./network.toml Keep in mind the "build" stage will take quite some time, depending on your machine. Once it's finished building, you can then run: ❯ pop up parachain -f ./network.toml\n┌ Pop CLI : Launch a local network\n│\n◇ 🚀 Network launched successfully - ctrl-c to terminate\n│ ⛓️ rococo-local\n│ alice:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52511#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/alice/alice.log\n│ bob:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52515#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/bob/bob.log\n│ ⛓️ dev: 1000\n│ collator01:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator01/collator01.log\n│ collator02:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8822#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator02/collator02.log ❯ pop up parachain -f ./network.toml\n┌ Pop CLI : Launch a local network\n│\n◇ 🚀 Network launched successfully - ctrl-c to terminate\n│ ⛓️ rococo-local\n│ alice:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52511#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/alice/alice.log\n│ bob:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:52515#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/bob/bob.log\n│ ⛓️ dev: 1000\n│ collator01:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator01/collator01.log\n│ collator02:\n│ portal: https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8822#/explorer\n│ logs: tail -f /var/folders/x0/hd8wpwmx2kgfqv8m03wxj2mw0000gn/T/zombie-e0a71b44-8ed0-4202-b10f-fbd030631587/collator02/collator02.log Notice how this sets up: A local Rococo (a Polkadot testnet) relay chain with alice and bob validators respectively. Our custom blockchain - already configured with the relay chain with two collators, collator01 and collator02 respectively. A local Rococo (a Polkadot testnet) relay chain with alice and bob validators respectively. alice bob Our custom blockchain - already configured with the relay chain with two collators, collator01 and collator02 respectively. collator01 collator02 That’s right - we have a blockchain which is capable of hosting and coordinating other blockchains, called a relay chain , on our machine. The topology is essentially this (but with one parachain instead of the eight in the figure below), but running locally on our machine - a fully sharded blockchain right on our laptop! relay chain relay chain This setup is quite powerful, as with a single command, we have a multi-chain setup right on our machine. In theory, we could add more parachains which could talk to each other here, or other existing system parachains (like AssetHub) for further testing. system parachains Go ahead and visit the link under collator01 , which should look something like this ( the port may be different ): collator01 the port may be different https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer https://polkadot.js.org/apps/?rpc=ws://127.0.0.1:8833#/explorer It might take a minute, but you should see blocks being created and added to your network. Feel free to also visit the relay chain Polkadot JS URL of either Alice or Bob. Iterative Development - Adding A Pallet That's all well, but not terribly exciting - we want to add our own functionality to our blockchain. While this isn't an exhaustive guide on Substrate pallet development, we can add a really basic pallet to our runtime, re-compile, and re-run pop to see it in real time. own A pallet is how we add custom functionality to our blockchain: A pallet is a unit of encapsulated logic. It has a clearly defined responsibility and can be linked to other pallets. A pallet is a unit of encapsulated logic. It has a clearly defined responsibility and can be linked to other pallets. A pallet is a unit of encapsulated logic. It has a clearly defined responsibility and can be linked to other pallets. Pallets are like the “Lego“ bricks of Substrate-based chains, which can be anything from consensus to application-specific business logic. If we wanted to add WebAssembly smart contracts to our chain, for example, that would be in the form of a “pallet“. First, go ahead and use pop to create a new pallet in the root of our directory: pop new pallet pop new pallet You should now have pallets/pallet-template , which already has some boilerplate code, which we can take a look at in lib.rs : pallets/pallet-template lib.rs /// Configure the pallet by specifying the parameters and types on which it depends.\n#[pallet::config]\npub trait Config: frame_system::Config {\n\t/// Because this pallet emits events, it depends on the runtime's definition of an event.\n\ttype RuntimeEvent: From<Event<Self>> + IsType<<Self as frame_system::Config>::RuntimeEvent>;\n\n}\n\n#[pallet::pallet]\npub struct Pallet<T>(_);\n\n// The pallet's runtime storage items.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/runtime-storage/\n#[pallet::storage]\n#[pallet::getter(fn something)]\npub type Something<T> = StorageValue<_, u32>;\n\n// Pallets use events to inform users when important changes are made.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/events-and-errors/\n#[pallet::event]\n#[pallet::generate_deposit(pub(super) fn deposit_event)]\npub enum Event<T: Config> {\n\t/// Event documentation should end with an array that provides descriptive names for event\n\t/// parameters. [something, who]\n\tSomethingStored(u32, T::AccountId),\n}\n\n// Errors inform users that something went wrong.\n#[pallet::error]\npub enum Error<T> {\n\t/// Error names should be descriptive.\n\tNoneValue,\n\t/// Errors should have helpful documentation associated with them.\n\tStorageOverflow,\n}\n\n// .. Other pallet stuff ..\n\n/// An example dispatchable that takes a singles value as a parameter, writes the value to\n/// storage and emits an event. This function must be dispatched by a signed extrinsic.\n#[pallet::call_index(0)]\n#[pallet::weight(Weight::from_parts(10_000, 0) + T::DbWeight::get().writes(1))]\npub fn do_something(origin: OriginFor<T>, something: u32) -> DispatchResultWithPostInfo {\n\t// Check that the extrinsic was signed and get the signer.\n\t// This function will return an error if the extrinsic is not signed.\n\t// https://docs.substrate.io/build/origins/\n\tlet who = ensure_signed(origin)?;\n\t// Update storage.\n\t<Something<T>>::put(something);\n\t// Emit an event.\n\tSelf::deposit_event(Event::SomethingStored(something, who));\n\t// Return a successful DispatchResultWithPostInfo\n\tOk(().into())\n} /// Configure the pallet by specifying the parameters and types on which it depends.\n#[pallet::config]\npub trait Config: frame_system::Config {\n\t/// Because this pallet emits events, it depends on the runtime's definition of an event.\n\ttype RuntimeEvent: From<Event<Self>> + IsType<<Self as frame_system::Config>::RuntimeEvent>;\n\n}\n\n#[pallet::pallet]\npub struct Pallet<T>(_);\n\n// The pallet's runtime storage items.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/runtime-storage/\n#[pallet::storage]\n#[pallet::getter(fn something)]\npub type Something<T> = StorageValue<_, u32>;\n\n// Pallets use events to inform users when important changes are made.\n// https://docs.substrate.io/build/events-and-errors/\n#[pallet::event]\n#[pallet::generate_deposit(pub(super) fn deposit_event)]\npub enum Event<T: Config> {\n\t/// Event documentation should end with an array that provides descriptive names for event\n\t/// parameters. [something, who]\n\tSomethingStored(u32, T::AccountId),\n}\n\n// Errors inform users that something went wrong.\n#[pallet::error]\npub enum Error<T> {\n\t/// Error names should be descriptive.\n\tNoneValue,\n\t/// Errors should have helpful documentation associated with them.\n\tStorageOverflow,\n}\n\n// .. Other pallet stuff ..\n\n/// An example dispatchable that takes a singles value as a parameter, writes the value to\n/// storage and emits an event. This function must be dispatched by a signed extrinsic.\n#[pallet::call_index(0)]\n#[pallet::weight(Weight::from_parts(10_000, 0) + T::DbWeight::get().writes(1))]\npub fn do_something(origin: OriginFor<T>, something: u32) -> DispatchResultWithPostInfo {\n\t// Check that the extrinsic was signed and get the signer.\n\t// This function will return an error if the extrinsic is not signed.\n\t// https://docs.substrate.io/build/origins/\n\tlet who = ensure_signed(origin)?;\n\t// Update storage.\n\t<Something<T>>::put(something);\n\t// Emit an event.\n\tSelf::deposit_event(Event::SomethingStored(something, who));\n\t// Return a successful DispatchResultWithPostInfo\n\tOk(().into())\n} This pallet's functionality is pretty simple: We have a storage item called Something, which stores a u32 value. This gets stored as part of our blockchain’s state. There are a few different storage items in Substrate which allows us to store state we want to persist to the network. An event called SomethingStored, which gets triggered every time someone calls the do_something extrinsic. An Error, which is used in the cause_error function. We have a storage item called Something, which stores a u32 value. This gets stored as part of our blockchain’s state. There are a few different storage items in Substrate which allows us to store state we want to persist to the network. We have a storage item called Something , which stores a u32 value. This gets stored as part of our blockchain’s state. There are a few different storage items in Substrate which allows us to store state we want to persist to the network. Something An event called SomethingStored, which gets triggered every time someone calls the do_something extrinsic. An event called SomethingStored , which gets triggered every time someone calls the do_something extrinsic. SomethingStored do_something An Error, which is used in the cause_error function. An Error, which is used in the cause_error function. cause_error In short, this pallet lets us store a number, update it, and emits an event every time that it is changed. This number gets changed through a transaction on the blockchain, which is represented by the function fn do_something . As mentioned previously, a pallet is merely a Rust crate, so we need to ensure it is added as such. fn do_something To fully add this pallet to our runtime, we need to: Add the pallet as part of our workspace The top level and runtime Cargo.toml respectively runtime/src/lib.rs Add the pallet as part of our workspace The top level and runtime Cargo.toml respectively runtime/src/lib.rs runtime/src/lib.rs First, head to pallets/pallet-template/Cargo.toml, and replace the following dependency versions with workspace = true (you can just copy this for ease). For reference, it’s essentially from # Substrate to the end of dev-dependencies: First, head to pallets/pallet-template/Cargo.toml , and replace the following dependency versions with workspace = true (you can just copy this for ease). For reference, it’s essentially from # Substrate to the end of dev-dependencies : pallets/pallet-template/Cargo.toml workspace = true # Substrate dev-dependencies # Substrate\nframe-benchmarking = { workspace = true, default-features = false, optional = true}\nframe-support = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nframe-system = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\n\n[dev-dependencies]\nsp-core = { workspace = true, default-features = false }\nsp-io = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nsp-runtime = { workspace = true, default-features = false} # Substrate\nframe-benchmarking = { workspace = true, default-features = false, optional = true}\nframe-support = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nframe-system = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\n\n[dev-dependencies]\nsp-core = { workspace = true, default-features = false }\nsp-io = { workspace = true, default-features = false}\nsp-runtime = { workspace = true, default-features = false} Next, go to the root level (the template) Cargo.toml in the template and add the following line: Next, go to the root level (the template) Cargo.toml in the template and add the following line: Cargo.toml pallet_template = { path = "./pallets/pallet-template", default-features = false } pallet_template = { path = "./pallets/pallet-template", default-features = false } Then, to the runtime's Cargo.toml , and add the following under [dependencies] : Cargo.toml [dependencies] pallet_template.workspace = true pallet_template.workspace = true After that, add scroll down to std = [...] and add the following: std = [...] std = [\n\t# ... other crates\n\t"pallet_template/std",\n\t# ... other crates\n] std = [\n\t# ... other crates\n\t"pallet_template/std",\n\t# ... other crates\n] Head to runtime/src/configs/mod.rs, and add pallet_template to the runtime: Head to runtime/src/configs/mod.rs , and add pallet_template to the runtime: runtime/src/configs/mod.rs pallet_template Import the pallet at the top of mod.rs : mod.rs /// Import the template pallet.\npub use pallet_template; /// Import the template pallet.\npub use pallet_template; Next, we need to configure the pallet. Add this with the other configurations (for example, under pallet_timestamp 's configuration): pallet_timestamp /// Configure the pallet-template in pallets/template.\nimpl pallet_template::Config for Runtime {\n\ttype RuntimeEvent = RuntimeEvent;\n} /// Configure the pallet-template in pallets/template.\nimpl pallet_template::Config for Runtime {\n\ttype RuntimeEvent = RuntimeEvent;\n} Finally, navigate to runtime/src/lib.rs add pallet_template to the construct_runtime! macro. This should go under the "XCM helpers" section, with an ID (in this case, 43) more than the last pallet ID: runtime/src/lib.rs pallet_template under // Create the runtime by composing the FRAME pallets that were previously\n// configured.\nconstruct_runtime!(\npub enum Runtime {\n\t\t// Other pallets here...\n\t\t// Our pallets\n\t\tTemplate: pallet_template = 43\n\t}\n); // Create the runtime by composing the FRAME pallets that were previously\n// configured.\nconstruct_runtime!(\npub enum Runtime {\n\t\t// Other pallets here...\n\t\t// Our pallets\n\t\tTemplate: pallet_template = 43\n\t}\n); Once this is done, go ahead and run the following to rebuild your chain: pop build parachain\n# Run the network\npop up parachain --file ./network.toml pop build parachain\n# Run the network\npop up parachain --file ./network.toml You should see the "template" pallet as part of your runtime. You can check this by going back to PolkadotJS (under collator01 or collator02 ) , Under Developer > Chain State, then selecting the template pallet under the drop-down, where you should see the initial state of None if you click the + button on the right: collator01 collator02 template None + Congrats, you successfully added new functionality to your runtime! Concluding Thoughts & Where to Go Next Let’s recap what we accomplished: We learned what the Polkadot SDK actually does (builds blockchains) We created a rollup/parachain using the pop-cli We spun up a local relay chain and parachain setup We added new functionality to our blockchain’s runtime, and re-launched it (iterative development) We learned what the Polkadot SDK actually does (builds blockchains) actually We created a rollup/parachain using the pop-cli pop-cli We spun up a local relay chain and parachain setup We added new functionality to our blockchain’s runtime, and re-launched it (iterative development) If you enjoyed this sort of tutorial, need a hand with it, or want to see more be sure to hit me up on X (note that I work for the Web3 Foundation in Technical Education). If you would like a second part of this tutorial which covers how to build a meaningful pallet, or some other aspect of the Polkadot SDK, please do let me know! X please do let me know! Thanks for reading, and have a great day!