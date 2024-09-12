Build Your Own Payment Solution that Accepts Crypto

Blockchain has transformed many aspects of our real life. Centralized payment systems have many downsides such as security challenges, slower payment processing, lack of transparency, and excessive human intervention. It doesn’t mean that blockchain-based systems are 100% immune to these challenges but they solve most of the notorious downsides of centralized payment systems. This tutorial will guide you through building a decentralized payment solution on the Rootstock Testnet. We utilize blockchain’s potential to back payment systems. By the end of this guide, you will have a fully functioning dApp with MetaMask integration and Rootstock Testnet deployment. It will also show you a real-world use case for blockchain, incorporating a frontend built with React and MetaMask integration for transaction confirmations. We'll also access Rootstock's testnet via dRPC.org.The entire development process is straightforward as this tutorial guides you from the beginning. 📥Project Overview The goal is to create a simple web app where users can: View a list of items available for purchase\nPurchase items using MetaMask\nVerify transactions on the Rootstock Testnet 👉Step 1: Project Setup 1.1 Directory Structure First, please create a project directory as shown in the following figure. We’ll walk you through each step as we’ll explain where to place files, so no need to worry about the folder structure upfront. We will structure the project as follows: 1.2 Install Prerequisites Before starting a development process, install the major prerequisites first. We will also talk about the necessary package installation later (whenever required). So, ensure you have the following installed first: Node.js (v20.17.0 or later)\nTruffle (for smart contract development)\nMetaMask (browser extension) To start the process, run the following commands in the terminal: npm install -g truffle\nnpx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 @truffle/hdwallet-provider 1.3 Create .env file to store your sensitive details as following structure: mnemonic="your metamask wallet's mnemonic phrases"\nRSKTestURL="https://lb.drpc.org/ogrpc?network=rootstock-testnet&dkey=APIKEY" Please note that you can get your wallet’s secret phrase from your MetaMask wallet and dRPC endpoint from dRPC.org. Just create a free account on the site get an endpoint for the RSK testnet for free and update your .env file. 👉Step 2: Write Smart Contracts 2.1 Payment Contract (contracts/Payment.sol) Create a smart contract to handle payments. // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Payment {\n address public owner;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n function buyItem() public payable {\n require(msg.value > 0, "Send some tRBTC to purchase the item");\n payable(owner).transfer(msg.value);\n }\n} This buyItem function allows a user to send tRBTC to the contract when purchasing an item. The require statement ensures that the buyer sends a non-zero amount, and the contract then transfers that amount to the contract owner. Create another solidity-based smart contract Migrations.sol to place in the same directory: // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Migrations {\n address public owner;\n uint public last_completed_migration;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n modifier restricted() {\n require(msg.sender == owner, "This function is restricted to the contract's owner");\n _;\n }\n\n function setCompleted(uint completed) public restricted {\n last_completed_migration = completed;\n }\n\n function upgrade(address new_address) public restricted {\n Migrations upgraded = Migrations(new_address);\n upgraded.setCompleted(last_completed_migration);\n }\n} Before deploying the contract, you can test it on Remix—Ethereum IDE. Open Remix, paste your smart contract code and simulate purchases using test tRBTC. If you face errors such as ‘Gas limit exceeded,’ check the gas estimation in your Truffle config or Remix settings. 2.2 Migrations Here we need to have two migration scripts that need to be placed in the migrations folder of your project’s root directory. 1_initial_migration.js const Migrations = artifacts.require("Migrations");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Migrations);\n}; Here, the code first loads the Migrations contract using artifacts.require() and then uses the deployer object to deploy it to the blockchain. 2_deploy_payment.js const Payment = artifacts.require("Payment");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Payment);\n}; This script is responsible for deploying the Payment smart contract. It loads the Payment contract using artifacts.require() and deploys it to the blockchain using the deployer object. 👉Step 3: Configuring Truffle for Rootstock 3.1 Create Truffle Configuration Code In your truffle-config.js, add the Rootstock testnet configuration as follows: const HDWalletProvider = require('@truffle/hdwallet-provider');\nrequire('dotenv').config();\n\nconst mnemonic = process.env.mnemonic;\nconst rskRpcUrl = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nmodule.exports = {\n networks: {\n rsk_testnet: {\n provider: () => new HDWalletProvider({\n mnemonic: {\n phrase: mnemonic,\n },\n providerOrUrl: rskRpcUrl,\n }),\n network_id: 31, \n gas: 6000000,\n gasPrice: 60000000,\n confirmations: 2,\n timeoutBlocks: 500,\n skipDryRun: true,\n }\n },\n compilers: {\n solc: {\n version: '0.8.0',\n }\n }\n}; Here, “RSKTestURL” is used to import dRPC endpoint from the .env file, make sure you have followed the .env file structure correctly. Avoid having unnecessary spaces. 👉Step 4: React Frontend Development Please include all the codes in the directory exhibited in Figure: 1 4.1 Create the React App Navigate to the client directory: npx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 4.2 MetaMask Integration Please, care to install the following packages demanded by App.js as: npm install react react-dom web3 react-bootstrap bootstrap dotenv In your App.js, connect MetaMask, and allow users to make purchases. import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\nimport { Button, Card, Container, Row, Col, Alert } from 'react-bootstrap';\nimport 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';\nimport './App.css';\n\nimport Payment from './contracts/Payment.json';\n\nconst RSKTestURL = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nconst App = () => {\n const [web3, setWeb3] = useState(null);\n const [account, setAccount] = useState(null);\n const [contract, setContract] = useState(null);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' }\n ];\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const initWeb3 = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n try {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n setWeb3(web3);\n\n await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n\n const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts();\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n\n const networkId = await web3.eth.net.getId();\n const networkData = Payment.networks[networkId];\n if (networkData) {\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(Payment.abi, networkData.address);\n setContract(contract);\n } else {\n setError('Smart contract not deployed to detected network.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n setError(err.message);\n }\n } else {\n setError('Please install MetaMask!');\n }\n };\n\n initWeb3();\n }, []);\n\n const handlePurchase = async (itemId) => {\n try {\n if (contract) {\n const price = web3.utils.toWei('0.000001', 'ether');\n\n console.log('Price:', price);\n console.log('Account:', account);\n\n \n const gasEstimate = await contract.methods.buyItem().estimateGas({ from: account, value: price });\n console.log('Gas Estimate:', gasEstimate);\n\n \n const gasPrice = await web3.eth.getGasPrice();\n console.log('Gas Price:', gasPrice);\n\n \n await contract.methods.buyItem().send({\n from: account,\n value: price,\n gas: gasEstimate,\n gasPrice: gasPrice\n });\n alert('Purchase successful!');\n } else {\n setError('Contract is not loaded.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n console.error('Transaction Error:', err);\n setError('Purchase failed: ' + err.message);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <Container>\n <header className="App-header">\n <h1>Purchase Items</h1>\n </header>\n {error && <Alert variant="danger">{error}</Alert>}\n <Row>\n {items.map(item => (\n <Col md={4} key={item.id} className="mb-4">\n <Card className="card">\n <Card.Img variant="top" src={`/images/${item.image}`} alt={item.name} />\n <Card.Body>\n <Card.Title className="card-title">{item.name}</Card.Title>\n <Card.Text className="card-content">Price: {item.price}</Card.Text>\n <Button\n variant="primary"\n onClick={() => handlePurchase(item.id)}\n >\n Purchase\n </Button>\n </Card.Body>\n </Card>\n </Col>\n ))}\n </Row>\n <footer className="footer">\n <p>&copy; 2024 Your Company</p>\n </footer>\n </Container>\n );\n};\n\nexport default App; The code can handle several errors which could assist you in tracking the logs in the browser’s console for effective debugging. 4.3 Create CSS styles App.css specific to the dApp component that controls its visual appearance. /* Reset some default browser styles */\n* {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n box-sizing: border-box;\n}\n\nbody {\n font-family: 'Arial', sans-serif;\n background-color: #f4f4f4;\n color: #333;\n line-height: 1.6;\n}\n\n.App {\n text-align: center;\n}\n\n.App-header {\n background-color: #282c34;\n min-height: 100vh;\n display: flex;\n flex-direction: column;\n align-items: center;\n justify-content: center;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n}\n\nh1 {\n font-size: 2.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.card {\n background-color: white;\n border-radius: 10px;\n box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);\n padding: 20px;\n margin: 20px 0;\n}\n\n.card-title {\n font-size: 1.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.card-content {\n font-size: 1rem;\n}\n\nbutton {\n background-color: #61dafb;\n border: none;\n color: white;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 1rem;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n button:hover {\n background-color: #4fa3b2;\n }\n\n button:focus {\n outline: none;\n }\n\n.footer {\n background-color: #282c34;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n text-align: center;\n} 4.4 Create index.js as an entry point for the React app which is responsible for rendering the App component import React from 'react';\nimport ReactDOM from 'react-dom';\nimport './index.css';\nimport App from './App';\n\nReactDOM.render(\n <React.StrictMode>\n <App />\n </React.StrictMode>,\n document.getElementById('root')\n); 4.5 Create \\client\\src\\components directory and in components folder, place the following JavaScript codes: ItemCard.js function ItemCard({ item }) {\n return (\n <div className="item-card">\n <img src={item.image} alt={item.name} />\n <h2>{item.name}</h2>\n <p>{item.price} RBTC</p>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default ItemCard; Purchase.js import React, { useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\n\nconst Purchase = ({ contractAddress, abi }) => {\n const [account, setAccount] = useState('');\n const [price, setPrice] = useState('0.01'); \n const [transactionHash, setTransactionHash] = useState('');\n\n \n const connectWallet = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n try {\n const accounts = await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Error connecting to Metamask:', error);\n }\n } else {\n alert('Please install Metamask');\n }\n };\n\n \n const purchaseItem = async () => {\n if (!account) {\n alert('Please connect your wallet first.');\n return;\n }\n\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(abi, contractAddress);\n\n try {\n const tx = await contract.methods.purchase().send({\n from: account,\n value: web3.utils.toWei(price, 'ether') \n });\n\n setTransactionHash(tx.transactionHash);\n alert('Transaction successful! Hash: ' + tx.transactionHash);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Transaction failed:', error);\n alert('Transaction failed');\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Purchase an Item</h1>\n {account ? (\n <p>Connected account: {account}</p>\n ) : (\n <button onClick={connectWallet}>Connect Metamask</button>\n )}\n\n <div>\n <label>\n Price (in RBTC):\n <input\n type="text"\n value={price}\n onChange={(e) => setPrice(e.target.value)}\n />\n </label>\n </div>\n\n <button onClick={purchaseItem}>Purchase Item</button>\n\n {transactionHash && (\n <p>Transaction Hash: <a href={`https://explorer.testnet.rsk.co/tx/${transactionHash}`} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">{transactionHash}</a></p>\n )}\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Purchase; The Purchase component enables users to connect their MetaMask wallet, set a price, and initiate a blockchain transaction to purchase an item in dApp. It uses Web3 to interact with a smart contract which handles wallet connection and transaction execution processes.\nThe connectWallet function connects to MetaMask and retrieves the user's wallet address.The purchaseItem function sends a purchase transaction with the specified price to the smart contract. The transaction hash is displayed upon success. 4.6 Create \\client-app\\public\\images directory and in the images folder, add all images of the products you wish to list in the platform, and also make sure it matches the code mentioned in the App.js as: const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' } Note: For testing purposes, you should adjust the lower prices, say 0.00001 tRBTC. 👉Step 5: Run the Project 5.1 Compile and Deploy Contracts Once you've tested the contract locally and are satisfied with the results, you'll want to deploy it to the Rootstock testnet. First, make sure you have a certain amount of tRBTC in your wallet before running the following codes in the terminal. You can get free tRBTC from here. You can also monitor transactions using the Rootstock Block Explorer. Run the following command in the terminal: truffle compile\ntruffle migrate --network rsk_testnet If everything goes right, you can see the following output in the terminal: Note: After truffle compile, please note Payment.json in build\\contracts directory. Copy the Payment.json file and paste it to\nclient\\src\\contracts 5.2 Run the React App Start the React app: cd client\nnpm start Visit http://localhost:3000 to see your front end in action. The react app should call the MetaMask to switch the network. If not, please manually add network on your MetaMask wallet as guided in this HackerNoon article. Once you click on the “Purchase” button, the app calls the MetaMask to confirm the transaction. Check for the confirmation. Once the transaction is confirmed, you might see the confirmation message as shown in the following figure: Congratulations! You’ve successfully built a decentralized payment system on Rootstock Testnet. As a next step, you can extend this project by allowing users to select multiple items, track their purchase history, or integrate with other blockchain networks like Ethereum. These are all about testing our decentralized payment solution system in Rootstock’s testnet. It will be incomplete if there is no clue about how to run your platform in Rootstock’s mainnet by using Rootstock’s mainnet endpoint from dRPC.org. Once you can test your platform in the testnet, it is not complicated for the mainnet’s deployment. Make sure to fund your wallet with RBTC. Add Rootstock’s mainnet endpoint to your .env file and make adjustments to our truffle-config.js by preferring the project’s documentation, you’re done. 📥Conclusion This tutorial shows that building your own crypto payment platform isn't just for tech wizards anymore (I attempted my best to write everything in simple language to break down complex concepts in a simple way). Whether you're a seasoned coder or someone who still thinks "blockchain" is a fancy way to play with Legos, you now have the tools to create a crypto payment solution with ease. But, at the same time, it is recommended to check the project’s documentation and guides mentioned in this tutorial. This is a real-world example of how blockchain technology can empower anyone to take control of their finances—no magic wand or Silicon Valley garage required 😊. So, roll up your sleeves, follow the steps, and before you know it, you'll be accepting crypto like a pro! Blockchain has transformed many aspects of our real life. Centralized payment systems have many downsides such as security challenges, slower payment processing, lack of transparency, and excessive human intervention. It doesn’t mean that blockchain-based systems are 100% immune to these challenges but they solve most of the notorious downsides of centralized payment systems. This tutorial will guide you through building a decentralized payment solution on the Rootstock Testnet. We utilize blockchain’s potential to back payment systems. By the end of this guide, you will have a fully functioning dApp with MetaMask integration and Rootstock Testnet deployment. It will also show you a real-world use case for blockchain, incorporating a frontend built with React and MetaMask integration for transaction confirmations. We'll also access Rootstock's testnet via dRPC.org .The entire development process is straightforward as this tutorial guides you from the beginning. dRPC.org dRPC.org 📥Project Overview The goal is to create a simple web app where users can: View a list of items available for purchase Purchase items using MetaMask Verify transactions on the Rootstock Testnet View a list of items available for purchase Purchase items using MetaMask Verify transactions on the Rootstock Testnet 👉Step 1: Project Setup 👉Step 1: Project Setup 1.1 Directory Structure 1.1 Directory Structure First, please create a project directory as shown in the following figure. We’ll walk you through each step as we’ll explain where to place files, so no need to worry about the folder structure upfront. We will structure the project as follows: 1.2 Install Prerequisites 1.2 Install Prerequisites Before starting a development process, install the major prerequisites first. We will also talk about the necessary package installation later (whenever required). So, ensure you have the following installed first: Node.js (v20.17.0 or later) Truffle (for smart contract development) MetaMask (browser extension) Node.js (v20.17.0 or later) Node.js Truffle (for smart contract development) Truffle MetaMask (browser extension) MetaMask To start the process, run the following commands in the terminal: npm install -g truffle\nnpx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 @truffle/hdwallet-provider npm install -g truffle\nnpx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 @truffle/hdwallet-provider 1.3 Create .env file to store your sensitive details as following structure: 1.3 .env mnemonic="your metamask wallet's mnemonic phrases"\nRSKTestURL="https://lb.drpc.org/ogrpc?network=rootstock-testnet&dkey=APIKEY" mnemonic="your metamask wallet's mnemonic phrases"\nRSKTestURL="https://lb.drpc.org/ogrpc?network=rootstock-testnet&dkey=APIKEY" Please note that you can get your wallet’s secret phrase from your MetaMask wallet and dRPC endpoint from dRPC.org. Just create a free account on the site get an endpoint for the RSK testnet for free and update your .env file. Please note that you can get your wallet’s secret phrase from your MetaMask wallet and dRPC endpoint from dRPC.org. Just create a free account on the site get an endpoint for the RSK testnet for free and update your .env file. RSK testnet .env 👉Step 2: Write Smart Contracts 👉Step 2: Write Smart Contracts 2.1 Payment Contract ( contracts/Payment.sol ) contracts/Payment.sol Create a smart contract to handle payments. // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Payment {\n address public owner;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n function buyItem() public payable {\n require(msg.value > 0, "Send some tRBTC to purchase the item");\n payable(owner).transfer(msg.value);\n }\n} // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Payment {\n address public owner;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n function buyItem() public payable {\n require(msg.value > 0, "Send some tRBTC to purchase the item");\n payable(owner).transfer(msg.value);\n }\n} This buyItem function allows a user to send tRBTC to the contract when purchasing an item. The require statement ensures that the buyer sends a non-zero amount, and the contract then transfers that amount to the contract owner. This buyItem function allows a user to send tRBTC to the contract when purchasing an item. The require statement ensures that the buyer sends a non-zero amount, and the contract then transfers that amount to the contract owner. buyItem require Create another solidity-based smart contract Migrations.sol to place in the same directory: Migrations.sol // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Migrations {\n address public owner;\n uint public last_completed_migration;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n modifier restricted() {\n require(msg.sender == owner, "This function is restricted to the contract's owner");\n _;\n }\n\n function setCompleted(uint completed) public restricted {\n last_completed_migration = completed;\n }\n\n function upgrade(address new_address) public restricted {\n Migrations upgraded = Migrations(new_address);\n upgraded.setCompleted(last_completed_migration);\n }\n} // SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT\npragma solidity ^0.8.0;\n\ncontract Migrations {\n address public owner;\n uint public last_completed_migration;\n\n constructor() {\n owner = msg.sender;\n }\n\n modifier restricted() {\n require(msg.sender == owner, "This function is restricted to the contract's owner");\n _;\n }\n\n function setCompleted(uint completed) public restricted {\n last_completed_migration = completed;\n }\n\n function upgrade(address new_address) public restricted {\n Migrations upgraded = Migrations(new_address);\n upgraded.setCompleted(last_completed_migration);\n }\n} Before deploying the contract, you can test it on Remix—Ethereum IDE. Open Remix, paste your smart contract code and simulate purchases using test tRBTC. If you face errors such as ‘Gas limit exceeded,’ check the gas estimation in your Truffle config or Remix settings. Before deploying the contract, you can test it on Remix—Ethereum IDE . Open Remix, paste your smart contract code and simulate purchases using test tRBTC. If you face errors such as ‘ Gas limit exceeded ,’ check the gas estimation in your Truffle config or Remix settings. Remix—Ethereum IDE Gas limit exceeded 2.2 Migrations 2.2 Migrations Here we need to have two migration scripts that need to be placed in the migrations folder of your project’s root directory. migrations 1_initial_migration.js 1_initial_migration.js const Migrations = artifacts.require("Migrations");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Migrations);\n}; const Migrations = artifacts.require("Migrations");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Migrations);\n}; Here, the code first loads the Migrations contract using artifacts.require() and then uses the deployer object to deploy it to the blockchain. Migrations artifacts.require() deployer 2_deploy_payment.js 2_deploy_payment.js const Payment = artifacts.require("Payment");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Payment);\n}; const Payment = artifacts.require("Payment");\n\nmodule.exports = function (deployer) {\n deployer.deploy(Payment);\n}; This script is responsible for deploying the Payment smart contract. It loads the Payment contract using artifacts.require() and deploys it to the blockchain using the deployer object. Payment Payment artifacts.require() 👉Step 3: Configuring Truffle for Rootstock 👉Step 3: Configuring Truffle for Rootstock 3.1 Create Truffle Configuration Code In your truffle-config.js , add the Rootstock testnet configuration as follows: truffle-config.js const HDWalletProvider = require('@truffle/hdwallet-provider');\nrequire('dotenv').config();\n\nconst mnemonic = process.env.mnemonic;\nconst rskRpcUrl = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nmodule.exports = {\n networks: {\n rsk_testnet: {\n provider: () => new HDWalletProvider({\n mnemonic: {\n phrase: mnemonic,\n },\n providerOrUrl: rskRpcUrl,\n }),\n network_id: 31, \n gas: 6000000,\n gasPrice: 60000000,\n confirmations: 2,\n timeoutBlocks: 500,\n skipDryRun: true,\n }\n },\n compilers: {\n solc: {\n version: '0.8.0',\n }\n }\n}; const HDWalletProvider = require('@truffle/hdwallet-provider');\nrequire('dotenv').config();\n\nconst mnemonic = process.env.mnemonic;\nconst rskRpcUrl = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nmodule.exports = {\n networks: {\n rsk_testnet: {\n provider: () => new HDWalletProvider({\n mnemonic: {\n phrase: mnemonic,\n },\n providerOrUrl: rskRpcUrl,\n }),\n network_id: 31, \n gas: 6000000,\n gasPrice: 60000000,\n confirmations: 2,\n timeoutBlocks: 500,\n skipDryRun: true,\n }\n },\n compilers: {\n solc: {\n version: '0.8.0',\n }\n }\n}; Here, “RSKTestURL” is used to import dRPC endpoint from the .env file, make sure you have followed the .env file structure correctly. Avoid having unnecessary spaces. Here, “ RSKTestURL” is used to import dRPC endpoint from the .env file, make sure you have followed the .env file structure correctly. Avoid having unnecessary spaces. RSKTestURL” .env 👉Step 4: React Frontend Development 👉Step 4: React Frontend Development Please include all the codes in the directory exhibited in Figure: 1 4.1 Create the React App 4.1 Create the React App Navigate to the client directory: npx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 npx create-react-app client\ncd client\nnpm install web3 4.2 MetaMask Integration 4.2 MetaMask Integration Please, care to install the following packages demanded by App.js as: App.js npm install react react-dom web3 react-bootstrap bootstrap dotenv npm install react react-dom web3 react-bootstrap bootstrap dotenv In your App.js , connect MetaMask, and allow users to make purchases. App.js import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\nimport { Button, Card, Container, Row, Col, Alert } from 'react-bootstrap';\nimport 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';\nimport './App.css';\n\nimport Payment from './contracts/Payment.json';\n\nconst RSKTestURL = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nconst App = () => {\n const [web3, setWeb3] = useState(null);\n const [account, setAccount] = useState(null);\n const [contract, setContract] = useState(null);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' }\n ];\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const initWeb3 = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n try {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n setWeb3(web3);\n\n await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n\n const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts();\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n\n const networkId = await web3.eth.net.getId();\n const networkData = Payment.networks[networkId];\n if (networkData) {\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(Payment.abi, networkData.address);\n setContract(contract);\n } else {\n setError('Smart contract not deployed to detected network.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n setError(err.message);\n }\n } else {\n setError('Please install MetaMask!');\n }\n };\n\n initWeb3();\n }, []);\n\n const handlePurchase = async (itemId) => {\n try {\n if (contract) {\n const price = web3.utils.toWei('0.000001', 'ether');\n\n console.log('Price:', price);\n console.log('Account:', account);\n\n \n const gasEstimate = await contract.methods.buyItem().estimateGas({ from: account, value: price });\n console.log('Gas Estimate:', gasEstimate);\n\n \n const gasPrice = await web3.eth.getGasPrice();\n console.log('Gas Price:', gasPrice);\n\n \n await contract.methods.buyItem().send({\n from: account,\n value: price,\n gas: gasEstimate,\n gasPrice: gasPrice\n });\n alert('Purchase successful!');\n } else {\n setError('Contract is not loaded.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n console.error('Transaction Error:', err);\n setError('Purchase failed: ' + err.message);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <Container>\n <header className="App-header">\n <h1>Purchase Items</h1>\n </header>\n {error && <Alert variant="danger">{error}</Alert>}\n <Row>\n {items.map(item => (\n <Col md={4} key={item.id} className="mb-4">\n <Card className="card">\n <Card.Img variant="top" src={`/images/${item.image}`} alt={item.name} />\n <Card.Body>\n <Card.Title className="card-title">{item.name}</Card.Title>\n <Card.Text className="card-content">Price: {item.price}</Card.Text>\n <Button\n variant="primary"\n onClick={() => handlePurchase(item.id)}\n >\n Purchase\n </Button>\n </Card.Body>\n </Card>\n </Col>\n ))}\n </Row>\n <footer className="footer">\n <p>&copy; 2024 Your Company</p>\n </footer>\n </Container>\n );\n};\n\nexport default App; import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\nimport { Button, Card, Container, Row, Col, Alert } from 'react-bootstrap';\nimport 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';\nimport './App.css';\n\nimport Payment from './contracts/Payment.json';\n\nconst RSKTestURL = process.env.RSKTestURL;\n\nconst App = () => {\n const [web3, setWeb3] = useState(null);\n const [account, setAccount] = useState(null);\n const [contract, setContract] = useState(null);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' }\n ];\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const initWeb3 = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n try {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n setWeb3(web3);\n\n await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n\n const accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts();\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n\n const networkId = await web3.eth.net.getId();\n const networkData = Payment.networks[networkId];\n if (networkData) {\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(Payment.abi, networkData.address);\n setContract(contract);\n } else {\n setError('Smart contract not deployed to detected network.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n setError(err.message);\n }\n } else {\n setError('Please install MetaMask!');\n }\n };\n\n initWeb3();\n }, []);\n\n const handlePurchase = async (itemId) => {\n try {\n if (contract) {\n const price = web3.utils.toWei('0.000001', 'ether');\n\n console.log('Price:', price);\n console.log('Account:', account);\n\n \n const gasEstimate = await contract.methods.buyItem().estimateGas({ from: account, value: price });\n console.log('Gas Estimate:', gasEstimate);\n\n \n const gasPrice = await web3.eth.getGasPrice();\n console.log('Gas Price:', gasPrice);\n\n \n await contract.methods.buyItem().send({\n from: account,\n value: price,\n gas: gasEstimate,\n gasPrice: gasPrice\n });\n alert('Purchase successful!');\n } else {\n setError('Contract is not loaded.');\n }\n } catch (err) {\n console.error('Transaction Error:', err);\n setError('Purchase failed: ' + err.message);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <Container>\n <header className="App-header">\n <h1>Purchase Items</h1>\n </header>\n {error && <Alert variant="danger">{error}</Alert>}\n <Row>\n {items.map(item => (\n <Col md={4} key={item.id} className="mb-4">\n <Card className="card">\n <Card.Img variant="top" src={`/images/${item.image}`} alt={item.name} />\n <Card.Body>\n <Card.Title className="card-title">{item.name}</Card.Title>\n <Card.Text className="card-content">Price: {item.price}</Card.Text>\n <Button\n variant="primary"\n onClick={() => handlePurchase(item.id)}\n >\n Purchase\n </Button>\n </Card.Body>\n </Card>\n </Col>\n ))}\n </Row>\n <footer className="footer">\n <p>&copy; 2024 Your Company</p>\n </footer>\n </Container>\n );\n};\n\nexport default App; The code can handle several errors which could assist you in tracking the logs in the browser’s console for effective debugging. The code can handle several errors which could assist you in tracking the logs in the browser’s console for effective debugging. 4.3 Create CSS styles App.css specific to the dApp component that controls its visual appearance. 4.3 App.css /* Reset some default browser styles */\n* {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n box-sizing: border-box;\n}\n\nbody {\n font-family: 'Arial', sans-serif;\n background-color: #f4f4f4;\n color: #333;\n line-height: 1.6;\n}\n\n.App {\n text-align: center;\n}\n\n.App-header {\n background-color: #282c34;\n min-height: 100vh;\n display: flex;\n flex-direction: column;\n align-items: center;\n justify-content: center;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n}\n\nh1 {\n font-size: 2.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.card {\n background-color: white;\n border-radius: 10px;\n box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);\n padding: 20px;\n margin: 20px 0;\n}\n\n.card-title {\n font-size: 1.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.card-content {\n font-size: 1rem;\n}\n\nbutton {\n background-color: #61dafb;\n border: none;\n color: white;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 1rem;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n button:hover {\n background-color: #4fa3b2;\n }\n\n button:focus {\n outline: none;\n }\n\n.footer {\n background-color: #282c34;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n text-align: center;\n} /* Reset some default browser styles */\n* {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n box-sizing: border-box;\n}\n\nbody {\n font-family: 'Arial', sans-serif;\n background-color: #f4f4f4;\n color: #333;\n line-height: 1.6;\n}\n\n.App {\n text-align: center;\n}\n\n.App-header {\n background-color: #282c34;\n min-height: 100vh;\n display: flex;\n flex-direction: column;\n align-items: center;\n justify-content: center;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n}\n\nh1 {\n font-size: 2.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.card {\n background-color: white;\n border-radius: 10px;\n box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);\n padding: 20px;\n margin: 20px 0;\n}\n\n.card-title {\n font-size: 1.5rem;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.card-content {\n font-size: 1rem;\n}\n\nbutton {\n background-color: #61dafb;\n border: none;\n color: white;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 1rem;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n button:hover {\n background-color: #4fa3b2;\n }\n\n button:focus {\n outline: none;\n }\n\n.footer {\n background-color: #282c34;\n color: white;\n padding: 20px;\n text-align: center;\n} 4.4 Create index.js as an entry point for the React app which is responsible for rendering the App component 4.4 index.js React app App import React from 'react';\nimport ReactDOM from 'react-dom';\nimport './index.css';\nimport App from './App';\n\nReactDOM.render(\n <React.StrictMode>\n <App />\n </React.StrictMode>,\n document.getElementById('root')\n); import React from 'react';\nimport ReactDOM from 'react-dom';\nimport './index.css';\nimport App from './App';\n\nReactDOM.render(\n <React.StrictMode>\n <App />\n </React.StrictMode>,\n document.getElementById('root')\n); 4.5 Create \\client\\src\\components directory and in components folder, place the following JavaScript codes: 4.5 \\client\\src\\components components ItemCard.js ItemCard.js function ItemCard({ item }) {\n return (\n <div className="item-card">\n <img src={item.image} alt={item.name} />\n <h2>{item.name}</h2>\n <p>{item.price} RBTC</p>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default ItemCard; function ItemCard({ item }) {\n return (\n <div className="item-card">\n <img src={item.image} alt={item.name} />\n <h2>{item.name}</h2>\n <p>{item.price} RBTC</p>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default ItemCard; Purchase.js Purchase.js import React, { useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\n\nconst Purchase = ({ contractAddress, abi }) => {\n const [account, setAccount] = useState('');\n const [price, setPrice] = useState('0.01'); \n const [transactionHash, setTransactionHash] = useState('');\n\n \n const connectWallet = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n try {\n const accounts = await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Error connecting to Metamask:', error);\n }\n } else {\n alert('Please install Metamask');\n }\n };\n\n \n const purchaseItem = async () => {\n if (!account) {\n alert('Please connect your wallet first.');\n return;\n }\n\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(abi, contractAddress);\n\n try {\n const tx = await contract.methods.purchase().send({\n from: account,\n value: web3.utils.toWei(price, 'ether') \n });\n\n setTransactionHash(tx.transactionHash);\n alert('Transaction successful! Hash: ' + tx.transactionHash);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Transaction failed:', error);\n alert('Transaction failed');\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Purchase an Item</h1>\n {account ? (\n <p>Connected account: {account}</p>\n ) : (\n <button onClick={connectWallet}>Connect Metamask</button>\n )}\n\n <div>\n <label>\n Price (in RBTC):\n <input\n type="text"\n value={price}\n onChange={(e) => setPrice(e.target.value)}\n />\n </label>\n </div>\n\n <button onClick={purchaseItem}>Purchase Item</button>\n\n {transactionHash && (\n <p>Transaction Hash: <a href={`https://explorer.testnet.rsk.co/tx/${transactionHash}`} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">{transactionHash}</a></p>\n )}\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Purchase; import React, { useState } from 'react';\nimport Web3 from 'web3';\n\nconst Purchase = ({ contractAddress, abi }) => {\n const [account, setAccount] = useState('');\n const [price, setPrice] = useState('0.01'); \n const [transactionHash, setTransactionHash] = useState('');\n\n \n const connectWallet = async () => {\n if (window.ethereum) {\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n try {\n const accounts = await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });\n setAccount(accounts[0]);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Error connecting to Metamask:', error);\n }\n } else {\n alert('Please install Metamask');\n }\n };\n\n \n const purchaseItem = async () => {\n if (!account) {\n alert('Please connect your wallet first.');\n return;\n }\n\n const web3 = new Web3(window.ethereum);\n const contract = new web3.eth.Contract(abi, contractAddress);\n\n try {\n const tx = await contract.methods.purchase().send({\n from: account,\n value: web3.utils.toWei(price, 'ether') \n });\n\n setTransactionHash(tx.transactionHash);\n alert('Transaction successful! Hash: ' + tx.transactionHash);\n } catch (error) {\n console.error('Transaction failed:', error);\n alert('Transaction failed');\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Purchase an Item</h1>\n {account ? (\n <p>Connected account: {account}</p>\n ) : (\n <button onClick={connectWallet}>Connect Metamask</button>\n )}\n\n <div>\n <label>\n Price (in RBTC):\n <input\n type="text"\n value={price}\n onChange={(e) => setPrice(e.target.value)}\n />\n </label>\n </div>\n\n <button onClick={purchaseItem}>Purchase Item</button>\n\n {transactionHash && (\n <p>Transaction Hash: <a href={`https://explorer.testnet.rsk.co/tx/${transactionHash}`} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">{transactionHash}</a></p>\n )}\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Purchase; The Purchase component enables users to connect their MetaMask wallet, set a price, and initiate a blockchain transaction to purchase an item in dApp. It uses Web3 to interact with a smart contract which handles wallet connection and transaction execution processes. The connectWallet function connects to MetaMask and retrieves the user's wallet address.The purchaseItem function sends a purchase transaction with the specified price to the smart contract. The transaction hash is displayed upon success. The Purchase component enables users to connect their MetaMask wallet, set a price, and initiate a blockchain transaction to purchase an item in dApp. It uses Web3 to interact with a smart contract which handles wallet connection and transaction execution processes. Purchase The connectWallet function connects to MetaMask and retrieves the user's wallet address.The purchaseItem function sends a purchase transaction with the specified price to the smart contract. The transaction hash is displayed upon success. connectWallet purchaseItem 4.6 Create \\client-app\\public\\images directory and in the images folder, add all images of the products you wish to list in the platform, and also make sure it matches the code mentioned in the App.js as: 4.6 \\client-app\\public\\images images App.js const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' } const items = [\n { id: 1, name: 'Camera', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'camera-431119_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 2, name: 'Laptop', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'laptop-1205256_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 3, name: 'Pendrive', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'pendrive-183146_1280.jpg' },\n { id: 4, name: 'Drone', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'technology-7061138_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 5, name: 'Sunglasses', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'wood-sunglasses-2500488_1920.jpg' },\n { id: 6, name: 'Headset', price: '0.000001 tRBTC', image: 'headphones-814055_1920.jpg' } Note: For testing purposes, you should adjust the lower prices, say 0.00001 tRBTC. Note: For testing purposes, you should adjust the lower prices, say 0.00001 tRBTC. Note: 👉Step 5: Run the Project 👉Step 5: Run the Project 5.1 Compile and Deploy Contracts 5.1 Compile and Deploy Contracts Once you've tested the contract locally and are satisfied with the results, you'll want to deploy it to the Rootstock testnet. First, make sure you have a certain amount of tRBTC in your wallet before running the following codes in the terminal. You can get free tRBTC from here. You can also monitor transactions using the Rootstock Block Explorer . here . here Rootstock Block Explorer Run the following command in the terminal: truffle compile\ntruffle migrate --network rsk_testnet truffle compile\ntruffle migrate --network rsk_testnet If everything goes right, you can see the following output in the terminal: Note: After truffle compile, please note Payment.json in build\\contracts directory. Copy the Payment.json file and paste it to client\\src\\contracts Note: After truffle compile, please note Payment.json in build\\contracts directory. Copy the Payment.json file and paste it to Payment.json build\\contracts Payment.json client\\src\\contracts client\\src\\contracts 5.2 Run the React App 5.2 Run the React App Start the React app: cd client\nnpm start cd client\nnpm start Visit http://localhost:3000 to see your front end in action. http://localhost:3000 http://localhost:3000 The react app should call the MetaMask to switch the network. If not, please manually add network on your MetaMask wallet as guided in this HackerNoon article. The react app should call the MetaMask to switch the network. If not, please manually add network on your MetaMask wallet as guided in this HackerNoon article. HackerNoon article . HackerNoon article Once you click on the “ Purchase ” button, the app calls the MetaMask to confirm the transaction. Check for the confirmation. Purchase confirm Once the transaction is confirmed, you might see the confirmation message as shown in the following figure: Congratulations! You’ve successfully built a decentralized payment system on Rootstock Testnet. As a next step, you can extend this project by allowing users to select multiple items, track their purchase history, or integrate with other blockchain networks like Ethereum. Congratulations! These are all about testing our decentralized payment solution system in Rootstock’s testnet. It will be incomplete if there is no clue about how to run your platform in Rootstock’s mainnet by using Rootstock’s mainnet endpoint from dRPC.org. Once you can test your platform in the testnet, it is not complicated for the mainnet’s deployment. Make sure to fund your wallet with RBTC. Add Rootstock’s mainnet endpoint to your .env file and make adjustments to our truffle-config.js by preferring the project’s documentation , you’re done. .env truffle-config.js project’s documentation 📥Conclusion This tutorial shows that building your own crypto payment platform isn't just for tech wizards anymore (I attempted my best to write everything in simple language to break down complex concepts in a simple way). Whether you're a seasoned coder or someone who still thinks "blockchain" is a fancy way to play with Legos, you now have the tools to create a crypto payment solution with ease. But, at the same time, it is recommended to check the project’s documentation and guides mentioned in this tutorial. This is a real-world example of how blockchain technology can empower anyone to take control of their finances—no magic wand or Silicon Valley garage required 😊. So, roll up your sleeves, follow the steps, and before you know it, you'll be accepting crypto like a pro!