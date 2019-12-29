How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #8: SinglePost View

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
import SinglePost from './src/screens/SinglePost';
const StackNavigator = createStackNavigator({
DashboardTabNavigator: DashboardTabNavigator,
SinglePost: SinglePost,
});
export default createAppContainer(StackNavigator);
template by using
FlatList
component and add the navigation configuration to its onPress event as shown in the code snippet below:
TouchableOpacity
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
this.props.navigation.navigate('SinglePost', {
post_id: item.id,
})
}>
<Card
style={{
shadowOffset: {width: 5, height: 5},
width: '90%',
borderRadius: 12,
alignSelf: 'center',
marginBottom: 10,
}}>
.................................. // other code
</Card>
</TouchableOpacity>
folder.
‘./screens/’
import React from 'react';
import {
Avatar,
Button,
Card,
Title,
Paragraph,
List,
} from 'react-native-paper';
import HTML from 'react-native-render-html';
import {
View,
ScrollView,
ActivityIndicator,
Dimensions
} from 'react-native';
import moment from 'moment';
export default class SinglePost extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
isloading: true,
post: [],
};
}
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchPost();
}
async fetchPost() {
let post_id = this.props.navigation.getParam('post_id')
const response = await fetch(
`https://kriss.io/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?_embed&include=${post_id}`
);
const post = await response.json();
this.setState({
post: post,
isloading: false,
});
state. If the
isloading
state is true then the ActivityIndicator template is displayed which displays the spinner loader. After the data is successfully fetched the post template is shown and the loader disappears. The overall implementation is provided in the code snippet below:
isloading
render() {
let post = this.state.post;
if (this.state.isloading) {
return (
<View
style={{
paddingVertical: 20,
borderTopWidth: 1,
borderColor: '#CED0CE',
}}>
<ActivityIndicator animating size="large" />
</View>
);
}
return (
<ScrollView>
<Card>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{post[0].title.rendered} </Title>
<List.Item
title={`${post[0]._embedded.author[0].name}`}
description={`${post[0]._embedded.author[0].description}`}
left={props => {
return (
<Avatar.Image
size={55}
source={{
uri: `${post[0]._embedded.author[0].avatar_urls[96]}`,
}}
/>
);
}}
/>
<List.Item
title={`Published on ${moment(
post[0].date,
'YYYYMMDD'
).fromNow()}`}
/>
<Paragraph />
</Card.Content>
<Card.Cover source={{ uri: post[0].jetpack_featured_media_url }} />
<Card.Content>
<HTML html={post[0].content.rendered}
imagesInitialDimensions={{
width: Dimensions.get('window').width,
height: Dimensions.get('window').width * 2,
}
}/>
</Card.Content>
</Card>
)}
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
component which enables the Scrolling of the screen vertically. Then, the
ScrollView
component wraps the template with the
ScrollView
component and its sub-components.
Card