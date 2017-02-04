Build Versatile and Intelligent Distributed Systems with Grid Ops — Part 2

In post [1] we introduced Grid Ops as an open source Java toolkit for creating advanced distributed systems. We also wrote that Grid Ops consists of a set of core tools for the implementation of distributed systems in general, and a set of commonly used distributed systems infrastructure services.
Our mission is to help developers get distributed systems up and running with just few lines of code. Although we started with a Java implementation, in future we hope to be able to make implementations in other languages such as C# and D. The main components of Grid Ops are:
These four components form the basic foundations of Grid Ops as illustrated below:
1. The
TcpServer is one of the ways messages can enter a
Host. The
Host reads messages via a
TcpSocketsPort and passes them on to the
NodeContainer.
2. The
TcpSocketsPort manages one or more TCP sockets internally. These TCP sockets can come from a
TcpServer or be opened by the application as client connections (outgoing connections). Thus the
TcpSocketsPort can be used as an interface to both incoming and outgoing connections, meaning as both an interface to a server and a client.
3. The
NodeContainer routes the messages it receives to the correct node internally. You can plug in node reactors, protocol reactors and message reactors into the
NodeContainer. That is how developers can implement multi-tenancy and multi-protocol applications.
In nutshell, the
NodeContainer class in Grid Ops functions can route incoming messages to the components that are to process them. The
NodeContainer will look at the node id in the incoming message and forward the message to the corresponding
NodeReactor. The
NodeReactor will look at the semantic protocol id + version and forward the message to the corresponding protocol reactor. The protocol reactor will look at the message type of the incoming message and forward the message to the corresponding message reactor.
Messages are received from the outside, typically via a
TcpServer and a
TcpSocketsPort, and then given to the
NodeContainer, which internally routes the messages to the correct
MessageReactor (via the
NodeReactor and
ProtocolReactor instances).
Well a
TcpServer has its own thread which accepts incoming connections. This thread does not read anything from the incoming connections.
The
Host also has its own thread which pulls the messages out of the
TcpSocketsPort and passes them on to the
NodeContainer. There is a
NodeContainer's
react() method that is called by the same thread which runs the
Host loop. That way the reading and processing of messages happens by the same, single thread. Thus developers can code their node reactors, protocol reactors and message reactors assuming a single-threaded concurrency model.
This is it for now, we will continue with more details in future posts. If you would like to play with Grid Ops please visit our Github page and for code please check here.
