Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Build RESTful API in Go and MongoDB by@mlabouardy

Build RESTful API in Go and MongoDB

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Mohamed Labouardy HackerNoon profile picture

@mlabouardy
Mohamed Labouardy

image

In this tutorial I will illustrate how you can build your own RESTful API in Go and MongoDB. All the code used in this demo can be found on my Github.

1 — API Specification

The REST API service will expose endpoints to manage a store of movies. The operations that our endpoints will allow are:

image

2 — Fetching Dependencies

Before we begin, we need to get the packages we need to setup the API:

go get github.com/BurntSushi/toml gopkg.in/mgo.v2 github.com/gorilla/mux

  • toml : Parse the configuration file (MongoDB server & credentials)
  • mux : Request router and dispatcher for matching incoming requests to their respective handler
  • mgo : MongoDB driver

3 — API structure

Once the dependencies are installed, we create a file called “app.go“, with the following content:

The code above creates a controller for each endpoint, then expose an HTTP server on port 3000.

Note: We are using GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE where appropriate. We are also defining parameters that can be passed in

To run the server in local, type the following command:

go run app.go

If you point your browser to http://localhost:3000/movies, you should see:

image

4 — Model

Now that we have a minimal application, it’s time to create a basic Movie model. In Go, we use struct keyword to create a model:

Next, we will create the Data Access Object to manage database operations.

5 — Data Access Object

5.1 — Establish Connection

The connect() method as its name implies, establish a connection to MongoDB database.

5.2 — Database Queries

The implementation is relatively straighforward and just includes issuing right method using db.C(COLLECTION) object and returning the results. These methods can be implemented as follows:

6 — Setup API Endpoints

6.1 — Create a Movie

Update the CreateMovieEndpoint method as follows:

It decodes the request body into a movie object, assign it an ID, and uses the DAO Insert method to create a movie in database.

Let’s test it out:

With Postman:

image

With cURL

curl -sSX POST -d ‘{“name”:”dunkirk”,”cover_image”:”https://image.tmdb.org/t/p/w640/cUqEgoP6kj8ykfNjJx3Tl5zHCcN.jpg", “description”:”world war 2 movie”}’ http://localhost:3000/movies | jq ‘.’

6.2 — List of Movies

The code below is self explanatory:

It uses FindAll method of DAO to fetch list of movies from database.

Let’s test it out:

With Postman:

image

With cURL:

curl -sSX GET http://localhost:3000/movies | jq ‘.’

6.3 — Find a Movie

We will use the mux library to get the parameters that the users passed in with the request:

Let’s test it out:

With Postman:

image

With cURL:

curl -sSX GET http://localhost:3000/movies/599570faf0429b4494cfa5d4 | jq ‘.’

6.4 — Update an existing Movie

Update the UpdateMovieEndPoint method as follows:

Let’s test it out:

With Postman:

image

With cURL:

curl -sSX PUT -d ‘{“name”:”dunkirk”,”cover_image”:”https://image.tmdb.org/t/p/w640/cUqEgoP6kj8ykfNjJx3Tl5zHCcN.jpg", “description”:”world war 2 movie”}’ http://localhost:3000/movies | jq ‘.’

6.5 — Delete an existing Movie

Update the DeleteMovieEndPoint method as follows:

Let’s test it out:

With Postman:

image

With cURL:

curl -sSX DELETE -d ‘{“name”:”dunkirk”,”cover_image”:”https://image.tmdb.org/t/p/w640/cUqEgoP6kj8ykfNjJx3Tl5zHCcN.jpg", “description”:”world war 2 movie”}’ http://localhost:3000/movies | jq ‘.’

Taking this further ? On my upcoming posts, I will show you how :

  • Write Unit Tests in Go for each Endpoint
  • Build a UI in Angular 4
  • Setup a CI/CD with CircleCI
  • Deploy the stack on AWS and much more …

So stay tuned !

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!