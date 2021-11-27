Build on Your Trading Knowledge: What Are Stop Loss and Stop Limit Orders?

A stop-loss order is a universal risk management technique applicable in stocks or even crypto trading to effectively limit potential losses. Stop orders are ideal for short-term traders who need to automate most of their trading process. The sell order is used to **protect long positions in bullish markets** and **protect bearish positions** The order will automatically trigger a sell order if the price drops below a certain level decided by the trader. The best part? **It’s all automated and you lose nothing!