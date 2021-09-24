Build HTML Forms Right: Security

318 reads

This is the last article in a series covering all the various aspects of creating forms for the web. Each article can be read independently, but I wrote them in the order that makes the most sense. This final article in the series is arguably the most important. While the other articles were mainly focused on the frontend, security goes beyond that. We have to consider the current user, other users, and our own security. We will look at the whole application architecture from frontend to backend and beyond.