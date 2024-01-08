Build DevOps for Secure Auth API Gateway using Nodejs, Aptible Terraform and Redis

Building a secure and scalable API gateway is crucial to modern software development. In this context, Node.js, Aptible Terraform, and Redis are three powerful tools that can be used to create a secure and scalable API gateway. With Node.js, you can build fast and efficient server-side applications, while Aptible Terraform allows you to manage your Aptible resources directly from Terraform, enabling infrastructure as code (IaC). Redis is an open-source, in-memory data structure store that can be used as a database, cache, and message broker. Together, these tools can help you create a secure and scalable API gateway that can handle many requests while ensuring your data's security. Prerequisites: To build a secure and scalable API gateway using Node.js, Aptible Terraform, and Redis, you will need the following prerequisites: : A powerful JavaScript runtime that forms the backend powerhouse with many authentication libraries. Node.js : A serverless platform simplifying deployments, scaling, and security management for Node.js applications. Basic Aptible knowledge is required. Aptible : A lightning-fast in-memory database that acts as the cache and stores crucial authentication data like tokens and user sessions. Redis : A graphical user interface for Redis that allows you to visualize and interact with your Redis data. RedisInsight should be installed and running on your local machine. RedisInsight : An open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) tool that allows you to manage your infrastructure safely and repeatedly. Basic Terraform knowledge is required. Terraform : A containerization platform that packages your application and its dependencies into a single container. Basic Docker knowledge is required. Docker Initialize Node.js Project Create a new directory for your project and initialize the project by running this command: Node.js npm init -y Install required packages: npm install express redis body-parser jsonwebtoken Setting Up Express Server with Authentication Create an index.js file in your project directory. Configure an Express server: const express = require('express'); Set Up Redis for Data Storage Ensure Redis is installed and running on your system. Redis Client Setup: const redisClient = new Redis(); This code initializes a Redis client that connects to the default Redis server running on at port . localhost 6379 It uses the constructor from the Redis library to create the client. Redis() and are event listeners that handle events when the Redis client successfully connects or encounters an error during the connection. redisClient.on("connect", () => {...}); redisClient.on("error", (err) => {...}); Express Middleware Setup: app.use(bodyParser.json()); This sets up the Express app to use the middleware, allowing it to parse incoming JSON requests. bodyParser.json() Registration Endpoint (POST '/register'): app.post("/register", (req, res) => {\n const { username, password, email } = req.body;\n // Perform validation checks\n\n // Simulate storing user data in Redis\n redisClient.hmset(\n `user:${username}`,\n ["password", password, "email", email],\n (err, reply) => {\n if (err) {\n console.error(err);\n return res.status(500).json({ error: "Failed to register user" });\n }\n const token = jwt.sign({ username }, "your_secret_key", {\n expiresIn: "1h",\n });\n return res.json({ message: "User registered successfully", token });\n }\n );\n}); This endpoint handles the registration of a user. It retrieves , , and from the request body, performs validation checks, and then simulates storing user data in Redis using . username password email redisClient.hmset() Login Endpoint (POST '/login'): app.post("/login", (req, res) => {\n const { username, password } = req.body;\n // Validate user credentials\n redisClient.hget(`user:${username}`, "password", (err, reply) => {\n if (err || reply !== password) {\n return res.status(401).json({ error: "Invalid credentials" });\n }\n // Assuming successful authentication, generate a JWT token\n const token = jwt.sign({ username }, "your_secret_key", {\n expiresIn: "1h",\n });\n return res.json({ message: "Login successful", token });\n });\n}); This endpoint handles user login. It validates the user's credentials by retrieving the stored password from Redis using . redisClient.hget() If the credentials are valid, it generates a JWT token for authentication. Protected Route (GET '/protected'): app.get("/protected", verifyToken, (req, res) => {\n // If the token is verified, allow access to the protected route\n return res.json({ message: "Access granted to protected route" });\n}); This is an example of a protected route that requires a Bearer token for access. It uses the middleware function to verify the token before allowing access to the route. verifyToken verifyToken Middleware Function: function verifyToken(req, res, next) {\n const bearerHeader = req.headers["authorization"];\n if (typeof bearerHeader !== "undefined") {\n const bearerToken = bearerHeader.split(" ")[1]; // Extract token from header\n req.token = bearerToken;\n jwt.verify(req.token, "your_secret_key", (err, authData) => {\n if (err) {\n return res.status(403).json({ error: "Forbidden" });\n }\n // If token is valid, proceed to the next middleware/route handler\n next();\n });\n } else {\n // If no token provided, return Forbidden\n return res.status(403).json({ error: "Forbidden" });\n }\n} This middleware function checks for a Bearer token in the request's header. If a valid token is present, it verifies it using and allows access to the protected routes. Authorization jwt.verify() Otherwise, it returns a Forbidden error. Server Listening: app.listen(PORT, () => {\n console.log(`Server running on port ${PORT}`);\n}); This code starts the Express server, listening on the specified , and logs a message to the console once the server is running. PORT Complete code: const express = require("express");\nconst bodyParser = require("body-parser");\nconst Redis = require("ioredis");\nconst jwt = require("jsonwebtoken");\n\nconst app = express();\nconst PORT = process.env.PORT || 3000;\n\n// Redis client setup to connect to a local Redis instance\nconst redisClient = new Redis(); // Connects to default localhost:6379\n\nredisClient.on("connect", () => {\n console.log("Connected to Redis...");\n});\nredisClient.on("error", (err) => {\n console.error("Redis error:", err);\n});\n\napp.use(bodyParser.json());\n\n// Routes\n// Registration endpoint\napp.post("/register", (req, res) => {\n const { username, password, email } = req.body;\n // Perform validation checks\n\n // Simulate storing user data in Redis\n redisClient.hmset(\n `user:${username}`,\n ["password", password, "email", email],\n (err, reply) => {\n if (err) {\n console.error(err);\n return res.status(500).json({ error: "Failed to register user" });\n }\n const token = jwt.sign({ username }, "your_secret_key", {\n expiresIn: "1h",\n });\n return res.json({ message: "User registered successfully", token });\n }\n );\n});\n\n// Login endpoint requiring a Bearer token for authentication\napp.post("/login", (req, res) => {\n const { username, password } = req.body;\n // Validate user credentials\n redisClient.hget(`user:${username}`, "password", (err, reply) => {\n if (err || reply !== password) {\n return res.status(401).json({ error: "Invalid credentials" });\n }\n // Assuming successful authentication, generate a JWT token\n const token = jwt.sign({ username }, "your_secret_key", {\n expiresIn: "1h",\n });\n return res.json({ message: "Login successful", token });\n });\n});\n\n// Protected route example - requires a Bearer token for access\napp.get("/protected", verifyToken, (req, res) => {\n // If the token is verified, allow access to the protected route\n return res.json({ message: "Access granted to protected route" });\n});\n\n// Middleware function to verify the Bearer token in the Authorization header\nfunction verifyToken(req, res, next) {\n const bearerHeader = req.headers["authorization"];\n if (typeof bearerHeader !== "undefined") {\n const bearerToken = bearerHeader.split(" ")[1]; // Extract token from header\n req.token = bearerToken;\n jwt.verify(req.token, "your_secret_key", (err, authData) => {\n if (err) {\n return res.status(403).json({ error: "Forbidden" });\n }\n // If token is valid, proceed to the next middleware/route handler\n next();\n });\n } else {\n // If no token provided, return Forbidden\n return res.status(403).json({ error: "Forbidden" });\n }\n}\n\napp.listen(PORT, () => {\n console.log(`Server running on port ${PORT}`);\n}); Run the Server Start the Redis server: redis-server Response: 3444:C 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.983 * oO0OoO0OoO0Oo Redis is starting oO0OoO0OoO0Oo\n3444:C 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.983 * Redis version=7.2.3, bits=64, commit=00000000, modified=0, pid=3444, just started\n3444:C 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.983 # Warning: no config file specified, using the default config. In order to specify a config file use redis-server /path/to/redis.conf\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.984 * monotonic clock: POSIX clock_gettime\n _._ \n _.-``__ ''-._ \n _.-`` `. `_. ''-._ Redis 7.2.3 (00000000/0) 64 bit\n .-`` .-```. ```\\/ _.,_ ''-._ \n ( ' , .-` | `, ) Running in standalone mode\n |`-._`-...-` __...-.``-._|'` _.-'| Port: 6379\n | `-._ `._ / _.-' | PID: 3444\n `-._ `-._ `-./ _.-' _.-' \n |`-._`-._ `-.__.-' _.-'_.-'| \n | `-._`-._ _.-'_.-' | https://redis.io \n `-._ `-._`-.__.-'_.-' _.-' \n |`-._`-._ `-.__.-' _.-'_.-'| \n | `-._`-._ _.-'_.-' | \n `-._ `-._`-.__.-'_.-' _.-' \n `-._ `-.__.-' _.-' \n `-._ _.-' \n `-.__.-' \n\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.985 # WARNING: The TCP backlog setting of 511 cannot be enforced because kern.ipc.somaxconn is set to the lower value of 128.\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.985 * Server initialized\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * Loading RDB produced by version 7.2.3\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * RDB age 67145 seconds\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * RDB memory usage when created 1.38 Mb\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * Done loading RDB, keys loaded: 3, keys expired: 0.\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * DB loaded from disk: 0.001 seconds\n3444:M 07 Jan 2024 16:40:21.986 * Ready to accept connections tcp Open a new terminal, then start the Node.js server: node app.js Response: Server running on port 3000\nConnected to Redis... Test the Endpoints Use tools like or Postman to test the registration and login endpoints. Ensure you provide valid JSON data for registration ( ) and login ( ) endpoints. curl /register /login API Documentation Register a User Send a POST request to with the following body (example): http://localhost:3000/register {\n "username": "example_user",\n "password": "example_password",\n "email": "example@example.com"\n} Response: {\n "message": "User registered successfully",\n "token": "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJ1c2VybmFtZSI6ImV4YW1wbGVfdXNlciIsImlhdCI6MTcwNDU2ODA3OSwiZXhwIjoxNzA0NTcxNjc5fQ.tXernOwDwtYI3iJycBKYTcShalFEcFgE6VFFjbCqtsY"\n} Login and Retrieve the Token Send a POST request to with the user's credentials in the body: http://localhost:3000/login {\n "username": "example_user",\n "password": "example_password"\n} Response: {\n "message": "Login successful",\n "token": "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJ1c2VybmFtZSI6Indpc2RvbSIsImlhdCI6MTcwNDU2NzkzNSwiZXhwIjoxNzA0NTcxNTM1fQ.CZm0yLgA0BsfESGBORdrTLtQ5Kw3SIxSc8PuAaYBRV4"\n} View the Redis database info locally: offers a comprehensive view of the Redis database, allowing users to explore and analyze the database's contents. RedisInsight Open redisinsight Click on the value that is Database Alias 127.0.0.1:6379 Click on an existing data. For this tutorial, I clicked on the first value, that is user:example_user Then, this screen will open with more details. Dockerize Your Node.js Application: You need to have a Docker Hub account. If you haven't created one yet, sign up at Docker Hub. Ensure you have Docker installed and running on your local machine. in the root directory of your Node.js project. Create a Dockerfile # Use an official Node.js runtime as the base image\nFROM node:16\n\n# Set the working directory in the container\nWORKDIR /usr/src/app\n\n# Copy package.json and package-lock.json to the working directory\nCOPY package*.json ./\n\n# Install app dependencies\nRUN npm install\n\n# Copy the rest of the application files to the working directory\nCOPY . .\n\n# Expose the port the app runs on\nEXPOSE 3000\n\n# Define the command to run the app\nCMD ["node", "blog.js"] The folder structure after adding the Dockerfile Open your , navigate to the root directory of your application, where your is located. Tag your Docker image: terminal Node.js Dockerfile Run the following command to build your Docker image and tag it with your Docker Hub username and desired repository name: docker build -t your-docker-username/auth-app:latest . Replace with your Docker Hub username and with your desired repository name. your-docker-username auth-app You will get a similar response like this: [+] Building 8.4s (11/11) FINISHED docker:desktop-linux\n => [internal] load build definition from Dockerfile 0.0s\n => => transferring dockerfile: 487B 0.0s\n => [internal] load .dockerignore 0.0s\n => => transferring context: 2B 0.0s\n => [internal] load metadata for docker.io/library/node:16 4.1s\n => [auth] library/node:pull token for registry-1.docker.io 0.0s\n => [1/5] FROM docker.io/library/node:16@sha256:f77a1aef2da8d83e45ec990f45df50f1a286c5fe8bbfb8c6e4246c6389705c0b 0.0s\n => [internal] load build context 0.3s\n => => transferring context: 4.55MB 0.3s\n => CACHED [2/5] WORKDIR /usr/src/app 0.0s\n => [3/5] COPY package*.json ./ 0.0s\n => [4/5] RUN npm install 3.5s\n => [5/5] COPY . . 0.2s\n => exporting to image 0.1s \n => => exporting layers 0.1s \n => => writing image sha256:23304094353243bf75417ea2db7794ddaf0c788b3695c9d2c5e9257887e113cf 0.0s\n => => naming to docker.io/wise4rmgod/auth-app:latest 1.0s Authenticate your Docker client with your Docker Hub account by executing the following command: Log in to Docker Hub: docker login Enter your Docker Hub and When prompted, you will get a similar response if it is successful. username password Authenticating with existing credentials...\nLogin Succeeded Once logged in, push your tagged to your Docker Hub repository using the following command: Push the Docker image to Docker Hub: Docker image docker push your-docker-username/auth-app:latest This command uploads your local image to Docker Hub under your specified repository. Response: 6198dc681375: Pushed \n9214cb11fa0d: Pushed \n0bec55053fbf: Pushed \ndd387bc6b362: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \n8ae0c889ca84: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \nbe36d2a441aa: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \nc91ec53bcc27: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \n03f6e3800bbe: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \nad3b30eb29d3: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \n2a7587eb01b6: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \na10e482288d1: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \nf9cfc9f6b603: Mounted from wise4rmgod/blogpost-app \nlatest: digest: sha256:8cde1cdf557e8f84b435ab7d8c07780e37049351cb1220b7e4df1a193fe84027 size: 2842 Go to your on the web and navigate to your repository to confirm that your Docker image has been successfully pushed. Verify the Push: Docker Hub account Deploy your project to Aptible. This tutorial assumes you have a basic understanding of setting up an , , and on the Aptible platform. The tutorial utilizes Redis as the database and employs Direct Docker for deployment. environment application endpoint, database Log in to Aptible via CLI using the following command: aptible login You will be prompted to enter your and . If successful, you will receive a response similar to this: email password Token written to /Users/wisdomnwokocha/.aptible/tokens.json\nThis token will expire after 7 days (use --lifetime to customize) Now, deploy your app using the following command: Syntax: aptible deploy --app <app name> --docker-image <docker image in cloud> Example command: aptible deploy --app reactgame --docker-image wise4rmgod/auth-app You will receive a response similar to the following: Deploying app...\nINFO -- : Starting App deploy operation with ID: 62628758\nINFO -- : Deploying without git repository\nINFO -- : Writing .aptible.env file...\nINFO -- : Fetching app image: wise4rmgod/auth-app...\nINFO -- : Pulling from wise4rmgod/auth-app\nINFO -- : 26ee4ff96582: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 446eab4103f4: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 2e3c22a0f840: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 3808fdf0c601: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : ab9e4075c671: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 362360c8cef6: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 928b5d11ac66: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : dc87e077ac61: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 8a5fcbf535dc: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 469401a1d41f: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : eed607c017df: Pulling fs layer\nINFO -- : 2e3c22a0f840: Downloading: 515 KB / 49.8 MB\nINFO -- : 446eab4103f4: Downloading: 173 KB / 16.6 MB\nINFO -- : 26ee4ff96582: Downloading: 495 KB / 47 MB\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Downloading: 527 KB / 175 MB\nINFO -- : 2e3c22a0f840: Downloading: 25.2 MB / 49.8 MB\nINFO -- : ab9e4075c671: Downloading: 352 KB / 33.4 MB\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Downloading: 35.4 MB / 175 MB\nINFO -- : 26ee4ff96582: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 446eab4103f4: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 2e3c22a0f840: Pull complete\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Downloading: 70.8 MB / 175 MB\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Downloading: 106 MB / 175 MB\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Downloading: 140 MB / 175 MB\n.\nINFO -- : a7ab8ad9b408: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 3808fdf0c601: Pull complete\nINFO -- : ab9e4075c671: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 362360c8cef6: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 928b5d11ac66: Pull complete\nINFO -- : dc87e077ac61: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 8a5fcbf535dc: Pull complete\nINFO -- : 469401a1d41f: Pull complete\nINFO -- : eed607c017df: Pull complete\nINFO -- : Digest: sha256:8cde1cdf557e8f84b435ab7d8c07780e37049351cb1220b7e4df1a193fe84027\nINFO -- : Status: Downloaded newer image for wise4rmgod/auth-app:latest\nINFO -- : No Procfile found in git directory or /.aptible/Procfile found in Docker image: using Docker image CMD\nINFO -- : No .aptible.yml found in git directory or /.aptible/.aptible.yml found in Docker image: no before_release commands will run\nINFO -- : Pushing image dualstack-v2-registry-i-0a7c34b9c3e849206.aptible.in:46022/app-65706/e305b9c9-c6e5-487b-a4f2-6b07306c5cd6:latest to private Docker registry...\nINFO -- : The push refers to repository [dualstack-v2-registry-i-0a7c34b9c3e849206.aptible.in:46022/app-65706/e305b9c9-c6e5-487b-a4f2-6b07306c5cd6]\nINFO -- : 8ae0c889ca84: Pushed\nINFO -- : dd387bc6b362: Pushed\nINFO -- : c91ec53bcc27: Pushing: 522 KB / 93.6 MB\nINFO -- : 6198dc681375: Pushed\nINFO -- : 0bec55053fbf: Pushed\nINFO -- : 9214cb11fa0d: Pushed\nINFO -- : 2a7587eb01b6: Pushing: 544 KB / 137 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 542 KB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : c91ec53bcc27: Pushing: 31.3 MB / 93.6 MB\nINFO -- : be36d2a441aa: Pushed\nINFO -- : 03f6e3800bbe: Pushed\nINFO -- : 2a7587eb01b6: Pushing: 34.9 MB / 137 MB\nINFO -- : a10e482288d1: Pushing: 338 KB / 30.7 MB\nINFO -- : f9cfc9f6b603: Pushing: 513 KB / 103 MB\nINFO -- : c91ec53bcc27: Pushing: 62.7 MB / 93.6 MB\nINFO -- : f9cfc9f6b603: Pushing: 35.1 MB / 103 MB\nINFO -- : 2a7587eb01b6: Pushing: 69.4 MB / 137 MB\nINFO -- : f9cfc9f6b603: Pushing: 69.2 MB / 103 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 45 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : a10e482288d1: Pushed\nINFO -- : 2a7587eb01b6: Pushing: 104 MB / 137 MB\nINFO -- : c91ec53bcc27: Pushed\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 90.5 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : f9cfc9f6b603: Pushed\nINFO -- : 2a7587eb01b6: Pushed\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 135 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 178 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 223 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 267 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 311 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 357 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushing: 401 MB / 444 MB\nINFO -- : ad3b30eb29d3: Pushed\nINFO -- : latest: digest: sha256:8cde1cdf557e8f84b435ab7d8c07780e37049351cb1220b7e4df1a193fe84027 size: 2842\nINFO -- : Pulling from app-65706/e305b9c9-c6e5-487b-a4f2-6b07306c5cd6\nINFO -- : Digest: sha256:8cde1cdf557e8f84b435ab7d8c07780e37049351cb1220b7e4df1a193fe84027\nINFO -- : Status: Image is up to date for dualstack-v2-registry-i-0a7c34b9c3e849206.aptible.in:46022/app-65706/e305b9c9-c6e5-487b-a4f2-6b07306c5cd6:latest\nINFO -- : Image app-65706/e305b9c9-c6e5-487b-a4f2-6b07306c5cd6 successfully pushed to registry.\nINFO -- : STARTING: Register service cmd in API\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.27s): Register service cmd in API\nINFO -- : STARTING: Derive placement policy for service cmd\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.13s): Derive placement policy for service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Create new release for service cmd\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.25s): Create new release for service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Schedule service cmd\n...\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 13.5s): Schedule service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Stop old app containers for service cmd\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.0s): Stop old app containers for service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Start app containers for service cmd\nINFO -- : WAITING FOR: Start app containers for service cmd\n\nINFO -- : WAITING FOR: Start app containers for service cmd\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 18.56s): Start app containers for service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Delete old containers for service cmd in API\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.0s): Delete old containers for service cmd in API\nINFO -- : STARTING: Commit app containers in API for service cmd\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.26s): Commit app containers in API for service cmd\nINFO -- : STARTING: Commit service cmd in API\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.13s): Commit service cmd in API\nINFO -- : STARTING: Cache maintenance page\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.28s): Cache maintenance page\nINFO -- : STARTING: Commit app in API\nINFO -- : COMPLETED (after 0.18s): Commit app in API\nINFO -- : App deploy successful. Visit the Aptible Dashboard to confirm that the deployment was successful. Select the cmd and click the button Docker CMD Create Endpoint This will allow you to expose your database to the public internet. Implement CI/CD Pipeline with Aptible Terraform Before you proceed with this section, you must have a Terraform cloud account and Terraform CLI installed. The enables you to manage your Aptible resources directly from Terraform. Aptible Terraform provider This allows you to use instead of manually initiating operations from the Aptible Dashboard or Aptible CLI. infrastructure as code (IaC) With the , you can automate setting up new environments, including creating, scaling, modifying, and de-provisioning apps and databases. Aptible Terraform provider Login to Terraform via CLI In your terminal, use the command to create an API token and configure your CLI to use it. terraform login terraform login : Create a new directory for your Terraform project. Create a new directory This is the structure of my folders now. : Create a new file Create a new file in the directory you just created and name it main.tf : In the file, add the provider information for the cloud service you want. Add provider and resource information main.tf For example, if you want to use AWS, add the following code: resource "aptible_app" "example-app" {\n env_id = data.aptible_environment.example.env_id\n handle = "example-app"\n config = {\n "REDIS_URL": aptible_database.example-redis-db.default_connection_url,\n "DATABASE_URL": aptible_database.example-pg-db.default_connection_url,\n }\n service {\n process_type = "cmd"\n container_count = 1\n container_memory_limit = 1024\n }\n}\n\nresource "aptible_database" "example-redis-b" {\n env_id = data.aptible_environment.example.env_id\n handle = "example-redis-db"\n database_type = "redis"\n container_size = 512\n disk_size = 10\n version = "5.0"\n} : In your terminal, navigate to the directory where you created your Terraform project and run the following command to initialize Terraform: Initialize Terraform terraform init : Run the following command to create an execution plan: Create an execution plan terraform plan : Finally, run the following command to apply the changes: Apply the changes terraform apply Conclusion Integrating Node.js, Aptible Terraform, and Redis offers a robust and efficient framework for constructing a secure and scalable authentication API gateway.