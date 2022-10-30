Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes

Too Long; Didn't Read

Twig is a PHP template engine that allows developers to take advantage of shortcuts for repeating patterns. Timber is a plugin that integrates Twig with Wordpress to build beautifully written themes in WP. Twig's biggest advantage is its ability to separate PHP and HTML while simultaneously supporting both. Using Twig to build your WordPress theme allows PHP files to serve as the data and/or logic, leaving the Twig file free to take on the full extent of the HTML and display properties. With this level of organization, you’ll code faster, cleaner, smarter—your future WordPress site will thank you for it.