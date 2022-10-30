Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themesby@jhough
    2,450 reads

    Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Twig is a PHP template engine that allows developers to take advantage of shortcuts for repeating patterns. Timber is a plugin that integrates Twig with Wordpress to build beautifully written themes in WP. Twig's biggest advantage is its ability to separate PHP and HTML while simultaneously supporting both. Using Twig to build your WordPress theme allows PHP files to serve as the data and/or logic, leaving the Twig file free to take on the full extent of the HTML and display properties. With this level of organization, you’ll code faster, cleaner, smarter—your future WordPress site will thank you for it.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes
    programming#web-development#web#web-design
    Justin Hough HackerNoon profile picture

    @jhough

    Justin Hough

    Receive Stories from @jhough

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How We Build a Reusable Front-end Development Project Using Webpack and Tailwind CSS
    Published at Oct 24, 2019 by jhough #webpack
    Article Thumbnail
    How Did Kubernetes Win the Container Orchestration War?
    Published at Jul 28, 2020 by ryandawsonuk #kubernetes
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 System Design Interview Questions for Software Engineers
    Published at Aug 22, 2017 by fahimulhaq #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    GameFi’s Mass Adoption — What’s Stopping it and How Can we Fix It?
    Published at Nov 16, 2022 by kirthanadevaser #gamefi
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa