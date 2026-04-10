Build a Real-Time Market Pulse Dashboard in Streamlit

A “market pulse” screen is basically the tab you keep open when you don’t want to stare at charts all day. It tells you what’s moving right now, what’s unusually volatile, and which names are starting to move together. Not in a research-paper way. In a product way. The kind of feed you could drop into a media platform or investing app and have it feel instantly useful. In this tutorial, we’ll build a minimal version of that in Python using Streamlit. The dashboard has three parts: a Pulse table that ranks the biggest movers across your watchlist\na Stress feed that emits event-style alerts instead of raw tick spam\na small Correlation card that updates based on the current volatility regime a Pulse table that ranks the biggest movers across your watchlist a Stress feed that emits event-style alerts instead of raw tick spam a small Correlation card that updates based on the current volatility regime The data for the dashboard will be powered by EODHD’s real-time WebSocket feeds. Quick expectation setting. This isn’t TradingView, and it’s not a backtester. It’s a lightweight real-time system that streams prices, maintains rolling buffers, computes a few live metrics, and turns them into UI-ready widgets. The goal is something you can actually ship as a “market pulse” feature, not a one-off notebook demo. The App We’re Building Before we touch any code, here’s what the finished dashboard looks like: https://gumlet.tv/watch/69b99df9554f0fb510c28ce6/ Pulse Table This is the main screen. It’s your ranked list of movers across the watchlist. Each row is one symbol, and the columns are the small set of signals we compute live. last price, 1-minute return, 5-minute return when available, 15-minute volatility, and a simple regime label. If you open the app and only want one thing, it’s this table. You can glance at it and immediately know what deserves attention. Stress Feed This is where the app stops feeling like a live ticker and starts feeling like a product feature. Instead of printing every update, we only emit events when something crosses a threshold, like a sharp 1-minute move or a volatility spike. Those events become “cards” in a feed. The point is to reduce noise, not create more of it. Correlation Card This is intentionally small and conservative. Correlation in real time gets messy fast because different symbols tick at different frequencies and you need alignment. For this build, we keep it to stocks only and compute correlation off time buckets. It’s not meant to be a full correlation matrix. It’s just a quick “what’s moving with my base symbol right now” view, and it adapts its lookback window depending on whether the base symbol is in a normal or high-vol regime. Control Panel At the top you have a few controls that make the demo feel interactive without turning it into a settings page. Top movers lets you pick how many rows you want in the Pulse table. Correlation base switches which stock you’re anchoring correlation around. Correlation bucket changes the time bucket size used for alignment, which is useful when the feed is sparse and you want correlation to stabilize. Top movers Correlation base Correlation bucket The App Architecture If you’ve ever tried to build a live Streamlit app, you’ve probably hit the same wall. Streamlit reruns your script constantly. Any time a widget changes, any time you call st.rerun(), the whole file executes again from the top. That’s great for normal dashboards, but it’s a terrible place to run an infinite WebSocket loop. If you do that in the main thread, the UI either freezes or you end up reconnecting to feeds on every rerun. st.rerun() ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n │ EODHD WebSocket Feeds │\n │ Stocks Forex Crypto │\n └───────────────┬──────────┬──────────┬─────────────┘\n │ │ │\n └──────────┴──────────┘\n │\n ▼\n┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n│ Background Worker (Thread + Async Event Loop) │\n│ │\n│ 1) Ingest + normalize ticks │\n│ { symbol, asset, ts, price } │\n│ │\n│ 2) Rolling Buffers (deque per symbol) │\n│ - prune old points │\n│ │\n│ 3) Pulse Metrics │\n│ - returns (1m / 5m / 15m) │\n│ - vol_15m │\n│ - trend_15m │\n│ - regime (normal / high_vol) │\n│ │\n│ 4) Stress Events │\n│ - move_1m / move_5m / vol_spike │\n│ - cooldown + asset-aware thresholds │\n│ │\n│ 5) Shared State (in-memory) │\n│ - store: latest snapshots + buffers │\n│ - events: last N stress events │\n└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘\n │\n │ (read-only from UI)\n ▼\n┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n│ Streamlit UI (reruns) │\n│ │\n│ Reads Shared State only (no sockets, no heavy compute) │\n│ │\n│ Widgets: │\n│ - Pulse Table (top movers across assets) │\n│ - Stress Feed (event cards) │\n│ - Correlation Card (stocks-only, bucketed alignment) │\n│ │\n│ Controls: │\n│ - Top movers count │\n│ - Correlation base │\n│ - Bucket size │\n│ │\n│ Refresh: sleep -> st.rerun() │\n└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n │ EODHD WebSocket Feeds │\n │ Stocks Forex Crypto │\n └───────────────┬──────────┬──────────┬─────────────┘\n │ │ │\n └──────────┴──────────┘\n │\n ▼\n┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n│ Background Worker (Thread + Async Event Loop) │\n│ │\n│ 1) Ingest + normalize ticks │\n│ { symbol, asset, ts, price } │\n│ │\n│ 2) Rolling Buffers (deque per symbol) │\n│ - prune old points │\n│ │\n│ 3) Pulse Metrics │\n│ - returns (1m / 5m / 15m) │\n│ - vol_15m │\n│ - trend_15m │\n│ - regime (normal / high_vol) │\n│ │\n│ 4) Stress Events │\n│ - move_1m / move_5m / vol_spike │\n│ - cooldown + asset-aware thresholds │\n│ │\n│ 5) Shared State (in-memory) │\n│ - store: latest snapshots + buffers │\n│ - events: last N stress events │\n└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘\n │\n │ (read-only from UI)\n ▼\n┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐\n│ Streamlit UI (reruns) │\n│ │\n│ Reads Shared State only (no sockets, no heavy compute) │\n│ │\n│ Widgets: │\n│ - Pulse Table (top movers across assets) │\n│ - Stress Feed (event cards) │\n│ - Correlation Card (stocks-only, bucketed alignment) │\n│ │\n│ Controls: │\n│ - Top movers count │\n│ - Correlation base │\n│ - Bucket size │\n│ │\n│ Refresh: sleep -> st.rerun() │\n└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ So the architecture here is intentionally split into two roles. One background worker owns the real-time work. It connects to the WebSocket feeds, ingests ticks, updates rolling buffers, computes metrics, and emits stress events. That worker runs continuously, and it keeps the latest state in memory. That’s the engine of the app. Streamlit itself stays dumb on purpose. On every rerun, it only reads whatever state the worker has produced and renders tables and a small correlation card. No data fetching in the UI loop. No heavy computation. Just display. That separation is the reason the app stays stable even when you keep refreshing the page or tweaking controls. In practice, the simplest way to do this in Python is a background thread that runs an async loop. Streamlit starts that thread once using st.session_state as a guard, and then the UI code just keeps rerendering from the shared state. It’s not fancy. But it’s the difference between a “works for 30 seconds” demo and something that can sit open like a real market pulse screen. st.session_state Code File Structure To keep this build readable, I split the app into five small files. Each file has one job, and the Streamlit UI doesn’t touch the WebSocket logic directly. feeds.py handles WebSocket connections and normalizes every incoming message into the same tick format.\npulse_store.py keeps rolling buffers per symbol and computes pulse metrics (returns, vol, trend, regime). This is the core state.\nevents.py turns the live metrics into a stress feed with cooldowns and asset-aware thresholds.\ncorrelation.py builds the correlation card by bucketing and aligning returns, then changing the lookback window based on regime.\napp.py is the Streamlit dashboard. It starts the background worker once, then keeps rerendering from shared state. feeds.py handles WebSocket connections and normalizes every incoming message into the same tick format. feeds.py pulse_store.py keeps rolling buffers per symbol and computes pulse metrics (returns, vol, trend, regime). This is the core state. pulse_store.py events.py turns the live metrics into a stress feed with cooldowns and asset-aware thresholds. events.py correlation.py builds the correlation card by bucketing and aligning returns, then changing the lookback window based on regime. correlation.py app.py is the Streamlit dashboard. It starts the background worker once, then keeps rerendering from shared state. app.py That split is what makes the app stable. The background worker can run forever. Streamlit can rerun as often as it wants without reconnecting to feeds or recomputing everything from scratch. Streaming Layer: One queue, Many feeds The first step is getting real-time ticks into the system. We connect to EODHD’s WebSocket feeds for stocks, forex, and crypto, subscribe to a small watchlist, then normalize every message into one tick schema: EODHD’s WebSocket feeds {symbol, asset, ts, price} {symbol, asset, ts, price} Once we have that, everything downstream becomes predictable. feeds.py: import asyncio\nimport json\nimport time\nimport websockets\n\nAPI_KEY = "YOUR EODHD API KEY"\n\nWS = {\n "stocks": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/us?api_token=",\n "forex": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/forex?api_token=",\n "crypto": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/crypto?api_token=",\n}\n\ndef _tick(symbol, asset, price):\n return {"symbol": symbol, "asset": asset, "ts": time.time(), "price": float(price)}\n\ndef _parse(asset, msg):\n s = msg.get("s")\n p = msg.get("p")\n if s is None or p is None:\n return None\n return _tick(s, asset, p)\n\nasync def _stream(asset, symbols, q):\n url = WS[asset] + API_KEY\n\n while True:\n try:\n async with websockets.connect(url, ping_interval=20, ping_timeout=20) as ws:\n sub = {"action": "subscribe", "symbols": ",".join(symbols)}\n await ws.send(json.dumps(sub))\n\n async for raw in ws:\n try:\n msg = json.loads(raw)\n except Exception:\n continue\n\n t = _parse(asset, msg)\n if t:\n await q.put(t)\n\n except Exception:\n await asyncio.sleep(1.0)\n\nasync def start_streams(q):\n tasks = []\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("stocks", ["AAPL","TSLA","NVDA","AMZN","MSFT","META","GOOGL"], q)))\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("forex", ["EURUSD","USDINR","USDJPY","GBPUSD","AUDUSD"], q)))\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("crypto", ["BTC-USD","ETH-USD","BTC-USDT","ETH-USDT","SOL-USDT"], q)))\n return tasks import asyncio\nimport json\nimport time\nimport websockets\n\nAPI_KEY = "YOUR EODHD API KEY"\n\nWS = {\n "stocks": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/us?api_token=",\n "forex": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/forex?api_token=",\n "crypto": "wss://ws.eodhistoricaldata.com/ws/crypto?api_token=",\n}\n\ndef _tick(symbol, asset, price):\n return {"symbol": symbol, "asset": asset, "ts": time.time(), "price": float(price)}\n\ndef _parse(asset, msg):\n s = msg.get("s")\n p = msg.get("p")\n if s is None or p is None:\n return None\n return _tick(s, asset, p)\n\nasync def _stream(asset, symbols, q):\n url = WS[asset] + API_KEY\n\n while True:\n try:\n async with websockets.connect(url, ping_interval=20, ping_timeout=20) as ws:\n sub = {"action": "subscribe", "symbols": ",".join(symbols)}\n await ws.send(json.dumps(sub))\n\n async for raw in ws:\n try:\n msg = json.loads(raw)\n except Exception:\n continue\n\n t = _parse(asset, msg)\n if t:\n await q.put(t)\n\n except Exception:\n await asyncio.sleep(1.0)\n\nasync def start_streams(q):\n tasks = []\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("stocks", ["AAPL","TSLA","NVDA","AMZN","MSFT","META","GOOGL"], q)))\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("forex", ["EURUSD","USDINR","USDJPY","GBPUSD","AUDUSD"], q)))\n tasks.append(asyncio.create_task(_stream("crypto", ["BTC-USD","ETH-USD","BTC-USDT","ETH-USDT","SOL-USDT"], q)))\n return tasks Note: Replace YOUR EODHD API KEY with your actual EODHD API key. If you don’t have one, you can obtain it by opening an EODHD developer account. YOUR EODHD API KEY opening an EODHD developer account What this code is doing is simple. Each feed runs in its own async task, pushes normalized ticks into a single shared queue, and reconnects if the socket drops. We don’t try to do anything smart here. This layer is just plumbing. Why the watchlist is curated A bigger watchlist makes the demo look impressive, but it also makes debugging and alignment harder. For the article, you want a list that’s small enough to reason about, but diverse enough to show multi-asset behavior. One thing that will skew what you see is weekends. Stocks and most forex won’t meaningfully tick when markets are closed, while crypto runs 24/7. So if you run the app on a Sunday, crypto will naturally dominate the pulse table. That’s not a bug. It’s just what happens when only one asset class is actually moving. In a real product, you’d solve this by ranking movers per asset class or rendering separate sections. For this build, we keep it simple and accept that the output depends on when you run it. Rolling State: Buffers, Returns, Volatility, Trend This is the core of the app. We keep a rolling buffer per symbol, compute a few live signals from it, and expose everything as a compact snapshot that the UI and the event system can consume. pulse_store.py: import time\nimport math\nimport threading\nfrom collections import deque\n\nclass PulseStore:\n def __init__(self, window_sec=3600):\n self.window_sec = window_sec\n self.buffers = {}\n self.latest = {}\n self.asset = {}\n self.vol_hist = {}\n self.lock = threading.Lock()\n\n def _buf(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.buffers:\n self.buffers[symbol] = deque()\n return self.buffers[symbol]\n\n def update(self, tick):\n symbol = tick["symbol"]\n ts = tick["ts"]\n px = tick["price"]\n\n with self.lock:\n b = self._buf(symbol)\n b.append((ts, px))\n self.latest[symbol] = px\n self.asset[symbol] = tick.get("asset")\n\n cutoff = ts - self.window_sec\n while b and b[0][0] < cutoff:\n b.popleft()\n\n return len(b)\n\n def _price_at_or_before(self, b, target_ts):\n with self.lock:\n data = list(b)\n\n for i in range(len(data) - 1, -1, -1):\n if data[i][0] <= target_ts:\n return data[i][1]\n return None\n\n def ret(self, symbol, window_sec):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n with self.lock:\n if len(b) < 2:\n return None\n now_ts, now_px = b[-1]\n\n px0 = self._price_at_or_before(b, now_ts - window_sec)\n if px0 is None:\n return None\n\n return (now_px / px0) - 1.0\n\n def ret_1m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 60)\n\n def ret_5m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 300)\n\n def ret_15m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 900)\n\n def _recent_prices(self, b, window_sec):\n with self.lock:\n data = list(b)\n\n if not data:\n return []\n\n cutoff = data[-1][0] - window_sec\n out = []\n for ts, px in data:\n if ts >= cutoff:\n out.append(px)\n return out\n\n def vol_15m(self, symbol):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n prices = self._recent_prices(b, 900)\n if len(prices) < 6:\n return None\n\n rets = []\n for i in range(1, len(prices)):\n rets.append(prices[i] / prices[i-1] - 1.0)\n\n if len(rets) < 3:\n return None\n\n m = sum(rets) / len(rets)\n var = sum((x - m) ** 2 for x in rets) / len(rets)\n return var ** 0.5\n\n def trend_15m(self, symbol):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n prices = self._recent_prices(b, 900)\n if len(prices) < 8:\n return None\n\n lp = []\n for p in prices:\n if p > 0:\n lp.append(math.log(p))\n\n if len(lp) < 8:\n return None\n\n n = len(lp)\n xs = list(range(n))\n\n xbar = sum(xs) / n\n ybar = sum(lp) / n\n\n num = 0.0\n den = 0.0\n for i in range(n):\n dx = xs[i] - xbar\n dy = lp[i] - ybar\n num += dx * dy\n den += dx * dx\n\n if den == 0:\n return None\n\n return num / den\n\n def _vh(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.vol_hist:\n self.vol_hist[symbol] = deque(maxlen=200)\n return self.vol_hist[symbol]\n\n def update_vol_history(self, symbol):\n v = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n if v is None:\n return None\n self._vh(symbol).append(v)\n return v\n\n def regime(self, symbol):\n h = self.vol_hist.get(symbol)\n if not h or len(h) < 30:\n return "unknown"\n\n cur = h[-1]\n hs = sorted(h)\n p80 = hs[int(0.8 * (len(hs) - 1))]\n\n if cur >= p80:\n return "high_vol"\n return "normal"\n\n def snapshot(self, symbol):\n last = self.latest.get(symbol)\n if last is None:\n return None\n\n out = {"symbol": symbol, "asset": self.asset.get(symbol), "last": last}\n\n r1 = self.ret_1m(symbol)\n r5 = self.ret_5m(symbol)\n r15 = self.ret_15m(symbol)\n v15 = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n tr = self.trend_15m(symbol)\n\n if r1 is not None:\n out["ret_1m"] = r1\n if r5 is not None:\n out["ret_5m"] = r5\n if r15 is not None:\n out["ret_15m"] = r15\n if v15 is not None:\n out["vol_15m"] = v15\n if tr is not None:\n out["trend_15m"] = tr\n\n v = self.update_vol_history(symbol)\n if v is not None:\n out["regime"] = self.regime(symbol)\n\n return out\n\n def snapshots(self):\n with self.lock:\n syms = list(self.buffers.keys())\n\n out = []\n for s in syms:\n snap = self.snapshot(s)\n if snap:\n out.append(snap)\n return out import time\nimport math\nimport threading\nfrom collections import deque\n\nclass PulseStore:\n def __init__(self, window_sec=3600):\n self.window_sec = window_sec\n self.buffers = {}\n self.latest = {}\n self.asset = {}\n self.vol_hist = {}\n self.lock = threading.Lock()\n\n def _buf(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.buffers:\n self.buffers[symbol] = deque()\n return self.buffers[symbol]\n\n def update(self, tick):\n symbol = tick["symbol"]\n ts = tick["ts"]\n px = tick["price"]\n\n with self.lock:\n b = self._buf(symbol)\n b.append((ts, px))\n self.latest[symbol] = px\n self.asset[symbol] = tick.get("asset")\n\n cutoff = ts - self.window_sec\n while b and b[0][0] < cutoff:\n b.popleft()\n\n return len(b)\n\n def _price_at_or_before(self, b, target_ts):\n with self.lock:\n data = list(b)\n\n for i in range(len(data) - 1, -1, -1):\n if data[i][0] <= target_ts:\n return data[i][1]\n return None\n\n def ret(self, symbol, window_sec):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n with self.lock:\n if len(b) < 2:\n return None\n now_ts, now_px = b[-1]\n\n px0 = self._price_at_or_before(b, now_ts - window_sec)\n if px0 is None:\n return None\n\n return (now_px / px0) - 1.0\n\n def ret_1m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 60)\n\n def ret_5m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 300)\n\n def ret_15m(self, symbol):\n return self.ret(symbol, 900)\n\n def _recent_prices(self, b, window_sec):\n with self.lock:\n data = list(b)\n\n if not data:\n return []\n\n cutoff = data[-1][0] - window_sec\n out = []\n for ts, px in data:\n if ts >= cutoff:\n out.append(px)\n return out\n\n def vol_15m(self, symbol):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n prices = self._recent_prices(b, 900)\n if len(prices) < 6:\n return None\n\n rets = []\n for i in range(1, len(prices)):\n rets.append(prices[i] / prices[i-1] - 1.0)\n\n if len(rets) < 3:\n return None\n\n m = sum(rets) / len(rets)\n var = sum((x - m) ** 2 for x in rets) / len(rets)\n return var ** 0.5\n\n def trend_15m(self, symbol):\n b = self.buffers.get(symbol)\n if not b:\n return None\n\n prices = self._recent_prices(b, 900)\n if len(prices) < 8:\n return None\n\n lp = []\n for p in prices:\n if p > 0:\n lp.append(math.log(p))\n\n if len(lp) < 8:\n return None\n\n n = len(lp)\n xs = list(range(n))\n\n xbar = sum(xs) / n\n ybar = sum(lp) / n\n\n num = 0.0\n den = 0.0\n for i in range(n):\n dx = xs[i] - xbar\n dy = lp[i] - ybar\n num += dx * dy\n den += dx * dx\n\n if den == 0:\n return None\n\n return num / den\n\n def _vh(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.vol_hist:\n self.vol_hist[symbol] = deque(maxlen=200)\n return self.vol_hist[symbol]\n\n def update_vol_history(self, symbol):\n v = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n if v is None:\n return None\n self._vh(symbol).append(v)\n return v\n\n def regime(self, symbol):\n h = self.vol_hist.get(symbol)\n if not h or len(h) < 30:\n return "unknown"\n\n cur = h[-1]\n hs = sorted(h)\n p80 = hs[int(0.8 * (len(hs) - 1))]\n\n if cur >= p80:\n return "high_vol"\n return "normal"\n\n def snapshot(self, symbol):\n last = self.latest.get(symbol)\n if last is None:\n return None\n\n out = {"symbol": symbol, "asset": self.asset.get(symbol), "last": last}\n\n r1 = self.ret_1m(symbol)\n r5 = self.ret_5m(symbol)\n r15 = self.ret_15m(symbol)\n v15 = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n tr = self.trend_15m(symbol)\n\n if r1 is not None:\n out["ret_1m"] = r1\n if r5 is not None:\n out["ret_5m"] = r5\n if r15 is not None:\n out["ret_15m"] = r15\n if v15 is not None:\n out["vol_15m"] = v15\n if tr is not None:\n out["trend_15m"] = tr\n\n v = self.update_vol_history(symbol)\n if v is not None:\n out["regime"] = self.regime(symbol)\n\n return out\n\n def snapshots(self):\n with self.lock:\n syms = list(self.buffers.keys())\n\n out = []\n for s in syms:\n snap = self.snapshot(s)\n if snap:\n out.append(snap)\n return out update() is the entry point. Every incoming tick gets appended to that symbol’s deque, and old points get pruned so the buffer never grows unbounded. update() Returns are computed using a small trick: we don’t assume we have a price exactly 60 seconds ago or 300 seconds ago. We scan backwards and grab the most recent price at or before the target timestamp. That keeps returns stable even when ticks come in unevenly. Volatility is computed from short returns inside the last 15 minutes of prices. It’s not annualized. It’s just a live noise meter. Trend is a tiny slope on log prices over that same window, which gives a directional hint without doing anything heavy. The vol_hist deque is used to label regimes. We store a rolling history of recent volatility values per symbol, then call the current state high_vol if it’s above the 80th percentile of that recent history. It’s intentionally simple, but it’s good enough to drive the correlation window logic later. vol_hist high_vol The concurrency issue is the reason the lock exists. The background thread is writing to deques while Streamlit is reading them. If you iterate a deque while it’s being mutated, Python will throw an error. So every place where we iterate, we first take a snapshot copy of the deque under the lock and iterate that list instead. That keeps reads safe without making the writer slow. Turning Live Stats Into Events (Stress Feed) Once you have live metrics, the next question is what you do with them. If you stream raw ticks into a UI, you’ll drown the user in noise. What we want instead is an event feed. Small cards that only show up when something crosses a threshold. That’s what the stress feed does. It watches the snapshot coming out of PulseStore and emits one of three event types. PulseStore move_1m when the 1-minute move is large enough\nmove_5m when the 5-minute move is large enough\nvol_spike when 15-minute volatility crosses a threshold move_1m when the 1-minute move is large enough move_1m move_5m when the 5-minute move is large enough move_5m vol_spike when 15-minute volatility crosses a threshold vol_spike Two practical features make this usable in a real dashboard. First, cooldowns. If TSLA crosses the 1-minute threshold, we don’t want 50 duplicate events on every tick. Second, asset-aware thresholds. Crypto naturally moves more than equities, so if you use one global threshold, BTC will dominate your stress feed all day. events.py import time\nfrom collections import deque\n\nclass EventStore:\n def __init__(self, max_events=25):\n self.max_events = max_events\n self.events = deque(maxlen=max_events)\n \n def add(self, e):\n self.events.appendleft(e)\n\n def latest(self):\n return list(self.events)\n\n\nclass StressDetector:\n def __init__(self, move_thr_1m=0.0015, move_thr_5m=0.004, vol_thr=0.00025):\n self.move_thr_1m = move_thr_1m\n self.move_thr_5m = move_thr_5m\n self.vol_thr = vol_thr\n self.cooldown_sec = 30\n self.last_emit = {}\n self.thr = {\n "stocks": {"move_1m": 0.0012, "move_5m": 0.0040, "vol": 0.00006},\n "crypto": {"move_1m": 0.0025, "move_5m": 0.0080, "vol": 0.00045},\n "forex": {"move_1m": 0.0006, "move_5m": 0.0018, "vol": 0.00015},\n }\n\n def _can_emit(self, symbol, etype, now):\n k = (symbol, etype)\n prev = self.last_emit.get(k)\n if prev is None:\n self.last_emit[k] = now\n return True\n if now - prev >= self.cooldown_sec:\n self.last_emit[k] = now\n return True\n return False\n\n def check(self, snap):\n if not snap:\n return None\n\n sym = snap.get("symbol")\n asset = snap.get("asset", None)\n thr = self.thr.get(asset, {"move_1m": self.move_thr_1m, "move_5m": self.move_thr_5m, "vol": self.vol_thr})\n move_thr_1m = thr["move_1m"]\n move_thr_5m = thr["move_5m"]\n vol_thr = thr["vol"]\n now = time.time()\n\n r5 = snap.get("ret_5m")\n r1 = snap.get("ret_1m")\n v15 = snap.get("vol_15m")\n\n if r5 is not None and abs(r5) >= move_thr_5m:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "move_5m", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "move_5m", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(r5)}\n return None\n\n if r1 is not None and abs(r1) >= move_thr_1m:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "move_1m", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "move_1m", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(r1)}\n return None\n\n if v15 is not None and v15 >= vol_thr:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "vol_spike", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "vol_spike", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(v15)}\n return None\n\n return None import time\nfrom collections import deque\n\nclass EventStore:\n def __init__(self, max_events=25):\n self.max_events = max_events\n self.events = deque(maxlen=max_events)\n \n def add(self, e):\n self.events.appendleft(e)\n\n def latest(self):\n return list(self.events)\n\n\nclass StressDetector:\n def __init__(self, move_thr_1m=0.0015, move_thr_5m=0.004, vol_thr=0.00025):\n self.move_thr_1m = move_thr_1m\n self.move_thr_5m = move_thr_5m\n self.vol_thr = vol_thr\n self.cooldown_sec = 30\n self.last_emit = {}\n self.thr = {\n "stocks": {"move_1m": 0.0012, "move_5m": 0.0040, "vol": 0.00006},\n "crypto": {"move_1m": 0.0025, "move_5m": 0.0080, "vol": 0.00045},\n "forex": {"move_1m": 0.0006, "move_5m": 0.0018, "vol": 0.00015},\n }\n\n def _can_emit(self, symbol, etype, now):\n k = (symbol, etype)\n prev = self.last_emit.get(k)\n if prev is None:\n self.last_emit[k] = now\n return True\n if now - prev >= self.cooldown_sec:\n self.last_emit[k] = now\n return True\n return False\n\n def check(self, snap):\n if not snap:\n return None\n\n sym = snap.get("symbol")\n asset = snap.get("asset", None)\n thr = self.thr.get(asset, {"move_1m": self.move_thr_1m, "move_5m": self.move_thr_5m, "vol": self.vol_thr})\n move_thr_1m = thr["move_1m"]\n move_thr_5m = thr["move_5m"]\n vol_thr = thr["vol"]\n now = time.time()\n\n r5 = snap.get("ret_5m")\n r1 = snap.get("ret_1m")\n v15 = snap.get("vol_15m")\n\n if r5 is not None and abs(r5) >= move_thr_5m:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "move_5m", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "move_5m", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(r5)}\n return None\n\n if r1 is not None and abs(r1) >= move_thr_1m:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "move_1m", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "move_1m", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(r1)}\n return None\n\n if v15 is not None and v15 >= vol_thr:\n if self._can_emit(sym, "vol_spike", now):\n return {"ts": now, "type": "vol_spike", "symbol": sym, "asset": asset, "value": float(v15)}\n return None\n\n return None EventStore is just a rolling feed. It keeps the last N events so Streamlit can render them as a table. EventStore StressDetector.check() is the filter. It looks at the latest snapshot and decides whether it’s worth creating an event. The cooldown logic is what stops spam. Once a symbol emits a move_1m event, it won’t emit another move_1m for 30 seconds. StressDetector.check() move_1m move_1m The thresholds are intentionally different per asset class. Crypto needs wider bands for both moves and volatility. Otherwise, even a quiet BTC session will look like constant stress relative to equities. This one change makes the feed feel balanced and product-like. Regime Tagging (small but important) Regime is just a lightweight context label. We keep a short history of vol_15m per symbol and classify the current state as high_vol if it’s above the recent 80th percentile, otherwise normal. This gives us a stable switch we can use later. Most importantly, we use it to change the correlation lookback window depending on conditions. vol_15m high_vol normal Add this to pulse_store.py pulse_store.py You already have PulseStore in pulse_store.py. Insert the following methods inside the PulseStore class, right after vol_15m() and trend_15m() (placement isn’t critical. it just keeps the file readable). PulseStore pulse_store.py inside the PulseStore class vol_15m() trend_15m() def _vh(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.vol_hist:\n self.vol_hist[symbol] = deque(maxlen=200)\n return self.vol_hist[symbol]\n\n def update_vol_history(self, symbol):\n v = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n if v is None:\n return None\n self._vh(symbol).append(v)\n return v\n\n def regime(self, symbol):\n h = self.vol_hist.get(symbol)\n if not h or len(h) < 30:\n return "unknown"\n\n cur = h[-1]\n hs = sorted(h)\n p80 = hs[int(0.8 * (len(hs) - 1))]\n\n if cur >= p80:\n return "high_vol"\n return "normal" def _vh(self, symbol):\n if symbol not in self.vol_hist:\n self.vol_hist[symbol] = deque(maxlen=200)\n return self.vol_hist[symbol]\n\n def update_vol_history(self, symbol):\n v = self.vol_15m(symbol)\n if v is None:\n return None\n self._vh(symbol).append(v)\n return v\n\n def regime(self, symbol):\n h = self.vol_hist.get(symbol)\n if not h or len(h) < 30:\n return "unknown"\n\n cur = h[-1]\n hs = sorted(h)\n p80 = hs[int(0.8 * (len(hs) - 1))]\n\n if cur >= p80:\n return "high_vol"\n return "normal" Attach regime inside snapshot() in pulse_store.py snapshot() pulse_store.py In the same file, inside snapshot(self, symbol), add this block near the end of the function, right before return out: snapshot(self, symbol) near the end of the function return out v = self.update_vol_history(symbol)\n if v is not None:\n out["regime"] = self.regime(symbol) v = self.update_vol_history(symbol)\n if v is not None:\n out["regime"] = self.regime(symbol) That’s it for regime tagging. Why this matters later: Why this matters later: Once snapshot() includes regime, the rest of the app can use it without recomputing anything. In the next section, the correlation card reads store.regime(base_symbol) and uses that to decide whether it should look back 60 minutes (normal) or just 15 minutes (high volatility). This is what stops correlation from feeling stale during spikes and overly jumpy during calm periods. snapshot() regime store.regime(base_symbol) Correlation Card (stocks only, regime-aware window) Correlation sounds simple until you try to do it live. In real-time feeds, different symbols tick at different moments. If you just correlate raw tick-to-tick returns, you’re basically correlating noise and timing gaps. So we do two things to make it usable. First, we align prices by time. We bucket ticks into fixed time bins (like 10s, 20s, 30s) and treat the last price inside each bin as the price for that bin. That gives every symbol a comparable timeline. Second, we make the correlation window regime-aware. If the base symbol is in high_vol, we compute correlation on a shorter recent slice so the card reacts faster. If the regime is normal, we use a longer lookback so it doesn’t flip wildly every refresh. high_vol normal We also keep this card stocks-only in the app. Multi-asset correlation is doable, but alignment becomes much harder when tick frequency differs massively across assets. This article is about building something shippable. A stable stocks card beats a flaky multi-asset one. correlation.py import math\n\ndef _bucket(ts, bin_sec):\n return int(ts // bin_sec) * bin_sec\n\ndef build_price_table(store, symbols, window_sec=1800, bin_sec=10):\n table = {}\n now = None\n\n for s in symbols:\n b = store.buffers.get(s)\n if not b:\n continue\n if now is None:\n now = b[-1][0]\n else:\n now = max(now, b[-1][0])\n\n if now is None:\n return {}\n\n cutoff = now - window_sec\n\n for s in symbols:\n b = store.buffers.get(s)\n if not b:\n continue\n\n for ts, px in b:\n if ts < cutoff:\n continue\n k = _bucket(ts, bin_sec)\n row = table.get(k)\n if row is None:\n row = {}\n table[k] = row\n row[s] = px\n\n return table\n\ndef to_return_matrix(price_table, symbols):\n buckets = sorted(price_table.keys())\n if len(buckets) < 3:\n return []\n\n last_prices = None\n rows = []\n\n for bt in buckets:\n rowp = price_table[bt]\n if any(s not in rowp for s in symbols):\n continue\n\n prices = [float(rowp[s]) for s in symbols]\n\n if last_prices is None:\n last_prices = prices\n continue\n\n rets = []\n ok = True\n for i in range(len(symbols)):\n p0 = last_prices[i]\n p1 = prices[i]\n if p0 <= 0 or p1 <= 0:\n ok = False\n break\n rets.append(p1 / p0 - 1.0)\n\n last_prices = prices\n if ok:\n rows.append(rets)\n\n return rows\n\ndef corr(a, b):\n n = len(a)\n if n < 5:\n return None\n am = sum(a) / n\n bm = sum(b) / n\n num = 0.0\n da = 0.0\n db = 0.0\n for i in range(n):\n x = a[i] - am\n y = b[i] - bm\n num += x * y\n da += x * x\n db += y * y\n if da == 0 or db == 0:\n return None\n return num / math.sqrt(da * db)\n\ndef corr_card(store, symbols, base_symbol, bin_sec=10):\n reg = store.regime(base_symbol)\n win = 900 if reg == "high_vol" else 3600\n\n pt = build_price_table(store, symbols, window_sec=win, bin_sec=bin_sec)\n mat = to_return_matrix(pt, symbols)\n if not mat:\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": []}\n\n cols = list(zip(*mat))\n if base_symbol not in symbols:\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": []}\n\n bi = symbols.index(base_symbol)\n base = list(cols[bi])\n\n scores = []\n for i, s in enumerate(symbols):\n if s == base_symbol:\n continue\n c = corr(base, list(cols[i]))\n if c is None:\n continue\n scores.append((s, c))\n\n scores.sort(key=lambda x: abs(x[1]), reverse=True)\n top = [{"symbol": s, "corr": float(v)} for s, v in scores[:3]]\n\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": top} import math\n\ndef _bucket(ts, bin_sec):\n return int(ts // bin_sec) * bin_sec\n\ndef build_price_table(store, symbols, window_sec=1800, bin_sec=10):\n table = {}\n now = None\n\n for s in symbols:\n b = store.buffers.get(s)\n if not b:\n continue\n if now is None:\n now = b[-1][0]\n else:\n now = max(now, b[-1][0])\n\n if now is None:\n return {}\n\n cutoff = now - window_sec\n\n for s in symbols:\n b = store.buffers.get(s)\n if not b:\n continue\n\n for ts, px in b:\n if ts < cutoff:\n continue\n k = _bucket(ts, bin_sec)\n row = table.get(k)\n if row is None:\n row = {}\n table[k] = row\n row[s] = px\n\n return table\n\ndef to_return_matrix(price_table, symbols):\n buckets = sorted(price_table.keys())\n if len(buckets) < 3:\n return []\n\n last_prices = None\n rows = []\n\n for bt in buckets:\n rowp = price_table[bt]\n if any(s not in rowp for s in symbols):\n continue\n\n prices = [float(rowp[s]) for s in symbols]\n\n if last_prices is None:\n last_prices = prices\n continue\n\n rets = []\n ok = True\n for i in range(len(symbols)):\n p0 = last_prices[i]\n p1 = prices[i]\n if p0 <= 0 or p1 <= 0:\n ok = False\n break\n rets.append(p1 / p0 - 1.0)\n\n last_prices = prices\n if ok:\n rows.append(rets)\n\n return rows\n\ndef corr(a, b):\n n = len(a)\n if n < 5:\n return None\n am = sum(a) / n\n bm = sum(b) / n\n num = 0.0\n da = 0.0\n db = 0.0\n for i in range(n):\n x = a[i] - am\n y = b[i] - bm\n num += x * y\n da += x * x\n db += y * y\n if da == 0 or db == 0:\n return None\n return num / math.sqrt(da * db)\n\ndef corr_card(store, symbols, base_symbol, bin_sec=10):\n reg = store.regime(base_symbol)\n win = 900 if reg == "high_vol" else 3600\n\n pt = build_price_table(store, symbols, window_sec=win, bin_sec=bin_sec)\n mat = to_return_matrix(pt, symbols)\n if not mat:\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": []}\n\n cols = list(zip(*mat))\n if base_symbol not in symbols:\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": []}\n\n bi = symbols.index(base_symbol)\n base = list(cols[bi])\n\n scores = []\n for i, s in enumerate(symbols):\n if s == base_symbol:\n continue\n c = corr(base, list(cols[i]))\n if c is None:\n continue\n scores.append((s, c))\n\n scores.sort(key=lambda x: abs(x[1]), reverse=True)\n top = [{"symbol": s, "corr": float(v)} for s, v in scores[:3]]\n\n return {"base": base_symbol, "regime": reg, "window_sec": win, "top": top} build_price_table() creates the aligned timeline. It scans each symbol’s rolling buffer, buckets timestamps into fixed bins, and stores the last price per bucket. build_price_table() to_return_matrix() converts those bucketed prices into returns, but only when every symbol has a price in the same bucket. That’s the alignment step that keeps correlation meaningful. to_return_matrix() corr_card() is the actual widget output. It checks the base symbol’s regime, chooses a lookback window (15m for high-vol, 60m for normal), then computes correlations against the base symbol and returns the top matches. corr_card() Next, we’ll wire all of this into Streamlit and render the dashboard. That’s where the build starts to feel like a real app. Building the Streamlit App At this point, we have all the moving parts. A streaming layer that produces ticks, a state engine that produces snapshots, a stress detector that emits events, and a correlation function that can generate a small card. Now we just need to wrap it in a Streamlit app without breaking everything. The key trick is to start the real-time worker once and keep it running in the background. Streamlit reruns the script constantly, so the UI code should never reconnect to WebSockets or spin up new loops. It should only read shared state and render tables. import asyncio\nimport threading\nimport time\n\nimport pandas as pd\nimport streamlit as st\n\nfrom feeds import start_streams\nfrom pulse_store import PulseStore\nfrom events import StressDetector, EventStore\nfrom correlation import corr_card\n\nst.set_page_config(page_title="Market Pulse", layout="wide")\n\nst.markdown("""\n<style>\nhtml, body, [class*="css"] { background-color: #0b0f14; color: #e6edf3; }\n.stApp { background-color: #0b0f14; }\ndiv[data-testid="stMetricValue"] { color: #e6edf3; }\ndiv[data-testid="stMetricLabel"] { color: #9aa4af; }\n[data-testid="stDataFrame"] { background-color: #0b0f14; }\n</style>\n""", unsafe_allow_html=True)\n\ndef _runner(state):\n async def _main():\n q = asyncio.Queue()\n await start_streams(q)\n\n store = PulseStore(window_sec=3600)\n detector = StressDetector()\n ev = EventStore(max_events=50)\n\n state["store"] = store\n state["events"] = ev\n state["detector"] = detector\n state["started_at"] = time.time()\n\n while True:\n t = await q.get()\n store.update(t)\n snap = store.snapshot(t["symbol"])\n e = detector.check(snap)\n if e:\n ev.add(e)\n\n asyncio.run(_main())\n\nif "bg_started" not in st.session_state:\n st.session_state.bg_started = True\n st.session_state.state = {}\n th = threading.Thread(target=_runner, args=(st.session_state.state,), daemon=True)\n th.start()\n\nstate = st.session_state.state\n\nst.title("Market Pulse")\n\ncol1, col2, col3 = st.columns([2, 2, 1])\nwith col1:\n st.caption("Real-time multi-asset pulse. Moves, stress events, and a simple correlation card.")\nwith col3:\n up = 0\n if "started_at" in state:\n up = int(time.time() - state["started_at"])\n st.metric("Uptime (s)", up)\n\nif "store" not in state:\n st.info("Connecting to feeds and warming up buffers...")\n st.stop()\n\nstore = state["store"]\nev = state["events"]\n\nc1, c2, c3 = st.columns(3)\nwith c1:\n top_k = st.slider("Top movers", 3, 10, 5)\nwith c2:\n base = st.selectbox("Correlation base (stocks)", ["TSLA", "AAPL"], index=0)\nwith c3:\n bin_sec = st.selectbox("Correlation bucket (sec)", [10, 20, 30], index=2)\n\nsnaps = store.snapshots()\n\ndef score(x):\n r1 = x.get("ret_1m")\n r5 = x.get("ret_5m")\n if r1 is not None:\n return abs(r1)\n if r5 is not None:\n return abs(r5)\n return 0.0\n\nsnaps.sort(key=score, reverse=True)\ntop = snaps[:top_k]\n\npulse_df = pd.DataFrame(top)\nkeep_cols = ["symbol", "asset", "last", "ret_1m", "ret_5m", "vol_15m", "regime"]\npulse_df = pulse_df[[c for c in keep_cols if c in pulse_df.columns]]\n\nst.subheader("Pulse")\nst.dataframe(pulse_df, use_container_width=True, height=260)\n\nst.subheader("Stress feed")\nevents = ev.latest()[:15]\nif events:\n ev_df = pd.DataFrame(events)\n ev_df["time"] = pd.to_datetime(ev_df["ts"], unit="s").dt.strftime("%H:%M:%S")\n ev_df = ev_df[["time", "type", "symbol", "asset", "value"]]\n st.dataframe(ev_df, use_container_width=True, height=260)\nelse:\n st.caption("No events yet.")\n\nst.subheader("Correlation card (stocks)")\ncorr_symbols = ["AAPL", "TSLA"]\ncard = corr_card(store, corr_symbols, base_symbol=base, bin_sec=bin_sec)\n\nst.write(card)\n\ntime.sleep(2.0)\nst.rerun() import asyncio\nimport threading\nimport time\n\nimport pandas as pd\nimport streamlit as st\n\nfrom feeds import start_streams\nfrom pulse_store import PulseStore\nfrom events import StressDetector, EventStore\nfrom correlation import corr_card\n\nst.set_page_config(page_title="Market Pulse", layout="wide")\n\nst.markdown("""\n<style>\nhtml, body, [class*="css"] { background-color: #0b0f14; color: #e6edf3; }\n.stApp { background-color: #0b0f14; }\ndiv[data-testid="stMetricValue"] { color: #e6edf3; }\ndiv[data-testid="stMetricLabel"] { color: #9aa4af; }\n[data-testid="stDataFrame"] { background-color: #0b0f14; }\n</style>\n""", unsafe_allow_html=True)\n\ndef _runner(state):\n async def _main():\n q = asyncio.Queue()\n await start_streams(q)\n\n store = PulseStore(window_sec=3600)\n detector = StressDetector()\n ev = EventStore(max_events=50)\n\n state["store"] = store\n state["events"] = ev\n state["detector"] = detector\n state["started_at"] = time.time()\n\n while True:\n t = await q.get()\n store.update(t)\n snap = store.snapshot(t["symbol"])\n e = detector.check(snap)\n if e:\n ev.add(e)\n\n asyncio.run(_main())\n\nif "bg_started" not in st.session_state:\n st.session_state.bg_started = True\n st.session_state.state = {}\n th = threading.Thread(target=_runner, args=(st.session_state.state,), daemon=True)\n th.start()\n\nstate = st.session_state.state\n\nst.title("Market Pulse")\n\ncol1, col2, col3 = st.columns([2, 2, 1])\nwith col1:\n st.caption("Real-time multi-asset pulse. Moves, stress events, and a simple correlation card.")\nwith col3:\n up = 0\n if "started_at" in state:\n up = int(time.time() - state["started_at"])\n st.metric("Uptime (s)", up)\n\nif "store" not in state:\n st.info("Connecting to feeds and warming up buffers...")\n st.stop()\n\nstore = state["store"]\nev = state["events"]\n\nc1, c2, c3 = st.columns(3)\nwith c1:\n top_k = st.slider("Top movers", 3, 10, 5)\nwith c2:\n base = st.selectbox("Correlation base (stocks)", ["TSLA", "AAPL"], index=0)\nwith c3:\n bin_sec = st.selectbox("Correlation bucket (sec)", [10, 20, 30], index=2)\n\nsnaps = store.snapshots()\n\ndef score(x):\n r1 = x.get("ret_1m")\n r5 = x.get("ret_5m")\n if r1 is not None:\n return abs(r1)\n if r5 is not None:\n return abs(r5)\n return 0.0\n\nsnaps.sort(key=score, reverse=True)\ntop = snaps[:top_k]\n\npulse_df = pd.DataFrame(top)\nkeep_cols = ["symbol", "asset", "last", "ret_1m", "ret_5m", "vol_15m", "regime"]\npulse_df = pulse_df[[c for c in keep_cols if c in pulse_df.columns]]\n\nst.subheader("Pulse")\nst.dataframe(pulse_df, use_container_width=True, height=260)\n\nst.subheader("Stress feed")\nevents = ev.latest()[:15]\nif events:\n ev_df = pd.DataFrame(events)\n ev_df["time"] = pd.to_datetime(ev_df["ts"], unit="s").dt.strftime("%H:%M:%S")\n ev_df = ev_df[["time", "type", "symbol", "asset", "value"]]\n st.dataframe(ev_df, use_container_width=True, height=260)\nelse:\n st.caption("No events yet.")\n\nst.subheader("Correlation card (stocks)")\ncorr_symbols = ["AAPL", "TSLA"]\ncard = corr_card(store, corr_symbols, base_symbol=base, bin_sec=bin_sec)\n\nst.write(card)\n\ntime.sleep(2.0)\nst.rerun() The background worker starts exactly once, inside a daemon thread. It owns the async WebSocket loop and keeps updating store and events in memory. Streamlit never touches the sockets. store events The Pulse table comes straight from store.snapshots(). We sort by absolute 1-minute return when available, and fall back to 5-minute return when it exists. store.snapshots() The stress feed is rendered as a simple table, but we convert the raw epoch timestamp into a readable time string so it looks like a real UI. The correlation card is a small JSON-ish object. It includes the base symbol, current regime, the window used, and the top correlations. Finally, the refresh loop is intentionally basic. Sleep for two seconds, rerun, render the latest state. The heavy work continues in the worker thread. Final Output The final app: https://gumlet.tv/watch/69b99df9554f0fb510c28ce6/ What I’d improve next If you want to take this beyond a demo, I’d start with a few practical upgrades. First, split the Pulse table by asset class. A single global ranking is fine, but crypto will often dominate simply because it trades all the time and moves more. Separate tables for stocks, forex, and crypto makes the dashboard feel more balanced and closer to how a real product would present it. Second, add light persistence. Even a tiny SQLite file or parquet dump every few minutes is enough to replay the last hour and debug issues without leaving the app running all day. Third, route stress events somewhere useful. A webhook, a queue, or a small database table. Once events leave the UI and become part of a system, you can power alerts, newsletters, and internal monitoring. Finally, if you want correlation to truly be multi-asset, you’ll need a stronger alignment approach. Bucketing works well for liquid equities, but for mixed tick rates you’ll want resampling logic, missing-data handling, and probably different bucket sizes per asset class. Conclusion That’s the full build. A live market pulse screen that streams multi-asset prices, maintains rolling state in memory, converts noisy ticks into usable signals, and surfaces everything through a simple Streamlit dashboard. The main takeaway is the pattern. Keep streaming, state, and UI separated. Compute a small set of metrics that update smoothly. Then turn those metrics into event cards and widgets that a product team can actually use. If you already use a multi-asset feed like EODHD for pricing and coverage, this kind of dashboard becomes a straightforward extension. Not a giant engineering project, just a clean way to ship real-time market context.