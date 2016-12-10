Build a Node.js Single Page Website in 4 Steps

The Stellar Stellar Cosmic JS App is a single-page website built on a light Node.js server with a front end by @ajlkn at HTML5 UP.

In this blog I will show you how to pick up an existing codebase example and curtail it into your own, beautiful single page website built using Node.js and Cosmic JS. This Stellar Cosmic JS App is a single-page website built on a light Node.js server with a front end by @ajlkn at HTML5 UP. I’ll be using Cosmic JS (an API-first CMS that makes managing and building websites and applications faster and more intuitive) to install, edit content, deploy and make content updates moving forward from a web-based CMS.

If you haven’t already, get started by Signing Up for Cosmic JS. Helpful resources are provided below to streamline your development operations.

1. Create a New Bucket

Your bucket’s name is the name of your website, project, client or web application that you are building. I named mine “Node.js Single Page Website” to remain concise for our example blog.

2. Install the Node.js Single Page “Stellar” App

Once you’ve signed up and named your bucket, you’ll be prompted to start from scratch or “see some apps”. For this blog I simply clicked the right button to “see some apps” so that I could begin the installation process for the Node.js Single Page Stellar App.

App Installation Options

Cosmic JS gives you the ability to filter between programming languages such as Node.js, PHP, React, AngularJS and more. Simply click “Install” underneath the Stellar icon to get started, or visit the Cosmic JS Apps Page.

3. Deploy to Web

I clicked “Deploy to Web”. I can then start editing my Objects while my web application is deploying. You will receive an email confirming the deployment of your web application. If you encounter any issues during deployment, you may be routed to the Cosmic JS Troubleshooting Page.

Confirm Deploy Location and Branch

Deploy Branch Confirmation Modal

I’m drawing from a repo, my branch is clarified and I have a deployed location that matches my slug / bucket name that I made in Step 1.

Deploy, Deploy Away

A little reassurance that you’ll soon be up, alive and well on the web. :)

4. Edit Global Objects, Object Types and Objects

Editing is a dream come true in the Cosmic JS Dashboard. To read more about how Cosmic JS was built with editing content in mind, read Building With the Content Editor in Mind.

App Deployment Confirmation

It’s as easy as sign up, create new bucket, install web application, edit content and deploy! I get my confirmation email to access my web application and also see my options for bucket upgrades like custom domains, one-click SSL, webhooks and localization.

Cosmic JS is an API-first cloud-based content management platform that makes it easy to manage applications and content. If you have questions about the Cosmic JS API, please reach out to the founders on Twitter or Slack.

