Build a Live Dashboard with Materialize, Airbyte, MySQL and Redpanda/Kafka

This is a self-contained demo using Materialize.
This demo would show you how to use Materialize with Airbyte to create a live dashboard.
For this demo, we are going to monitor the orders on our demo website and generate events that could, later on, be used to send notifications when a cart has been abandoned for a long time.
This demo is an extension of the How to join PostgreSQL and MySQL in a live Materialized view tutorial but rather than using Debezium CDC, we are going to use Airbyte to incrementally extract the orders from MySQL over CDC.
Before you get started, you need to make sure that you have Docker and Docker Compose installed.
You can follow the steps here on how to install Docker:
Note that Airbyte Cloud currently does not support Kafka as a destination, this is why we can only follow this demo with a self-hosted Airbyte instance.
Note that for Mac with M1, you might have some issues with the Airbyte due to the following issue:
So I would recommend using an Ubuntu VM to run the demo.
export DOCKER_BUILD_PLATFORM=linux/arm64
export DOCKER_BUILD_ARCH=arm64
export ALPINE_IMAGE=arm64v8/alpine:3.14
export POSTGRES_IMAGE=arm64v8/postgres:13-alpine
export JDK_VERSION=17
Start all services:
```bash
docker-compose up -d
Setup the Airbyte service by visiting
your_server_ip:8000 and then follow the instructions.
We are going to use MySQL as our source where we will be extracting the orders from.
Via the Airbyte UI, click on the
Sources tab and click on the
Add new source button.
Fill in the following details:
orders
MySQL
your_server_ip
3306
shop
airbyte
password
CDC
Finally, click on the
Setup source button.
Next, add a destination to Airbyte which will be used to send the events to.
For this demo, we are going to use Redpanda but it will work just fine with Kafka.
Start by clicking on the
Destinations tab and click on the
Add new destination button and fill in the following details:
redpanda
Kafka
Next, fill up all of the required fields and click on the
Setup destination button.
Depending on your needs you might want to change some of the settings, but for this demo, we are going to use the defaults.
The important things to note down for this demo are:
Topic is
orders
Bootstrap Servers is
redpanda:9092
Finally, click on the
Save button.
Now that you have a source and a destination, you need to set up a connection between them. This is needed so that Airbyte can send the events from the source to the destination based on a specific schedule like every day, every hour, every 5 minutes, etc.
For this demo, we are going to use a 5-minute schedule. Hopefully, in the future, Airbyte will allow you to customize this and reduce the schedule to 1 minute for example.
Click on the
Connections tab and click on the
Add new connection button and fill in the following details:
5 minutes
orders and the 'Sync mode' to
Incremental
<img width="984" alt="image" src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/21223421/158997265-6890282a-a997-495e-b723-265818c8ed24.png">
Next click on the 'Setup connection' button. And finally, click on the
Sync now button to start the synchronization.
It might take a few minutes for the connection to be established and the events to be sent.
After the synchronization is done, you can see the events in the Redpanda topic that you have specified when you set up the destination. Let's take a look at how to do that!
To check the auto-generated topic, you can run the following commands:
docker-compose exec redpanda bash
rpk topic list
rpk topic consume orders_topic
Note that if you've used a different topic name during the initial setup, you need to change it in the commands above.
If you don't see the topic yet, it would be possible that you might have to wait a few extra minutes and also make sure that the
ordergen service mock is up and running.
Once you've verified that the topic has the CDC events, you can proceed and set up Materialize.
SOURCE
Next, we need to create a
SOURCE in Materialize.
You can do that by heading back to your terminal and running the following commands:
mzcli container:
docker-compose run mzcli
Or if you have
psql installed:
psql -U materialize -h localhost -p 6875 materialize
Create a Kafka
SOURCE by executing the following statement:
CREATE SOURCE airbyte_source
FROM KAFKA BROKER 'redpanda:9092' TOPIC 'orders_topic'
FORMAT BYTES;
Note: change
orders_topicto the topic you've specified during the Airbyte setup.
Use
TAIL to quickly see the data:
COPY (
TAIL (
SELECT
CAST(data->>'_airbyte_data' AS JSON) AS data
FROM (
SELECT CAST(data AS jsonb) AS data
FROM (
SELECT * FROM (
SELECT convert_from(data, 'utf8') AS data FROM airbyte_source
)
)
)
)
)
TO STDOUT;
You will see a stream of your data as Airbyte sends it to the destination and Materialize processes it with a very minimal, submillisecond delay.
For more information on how to use
TAIL, check out this blog post by Joaquin Colacci: Subscribe to changes in a view with TAIL in Materialize
Now that we have a
SOURCE in Materialize, we can create a materialized
VIEW. A materialized view, lets you retrieve incrementally updated results of your data using standard SQL queries very quickly.
To create a materialized view execute the following statement:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW airbyte_view AS
SELECT
data->>'id' AS id,
data->>'user_id' AS user_id,
data->>'order_status' AS order_status,
data->>'price' AS price,
data->>'created_at' AS created_at,
data->>'updated_at' AS updated_at
FROM (
SELECT
CAST(data->>'_airbyte_data' AS JSON) AS data
FROM (
SELECT CAST(data AS jsonb) AS data
FROM (
SELECT * FROM (
SELECT convert_from(data, 'utf8') AS data FROM airbyte_source
)
)
)
);
Next, run a query to see the data:
SELECT * FROM airbyte_view;
To visualize the data, you can use a BI tool like Metabase or alternatively, as Materialize is Postgres wire-compatible, you can use your favorite programming language and build your own dashboard. For more information on the supported tools and integrations, check out the Materialized Views documentation
To stop the demo, run:
docker-compose down -v
For a similar version of this demo using Debezium, check out the post here:
If you have any questions or comments, please join the Materialize Slack Community!
