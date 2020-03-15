Build a Gatsby Blog using the Cosmic JS Source Plugin

CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS
npm install --global gatsby-cli
gatsby new gatsby-blog-cosmicjs
cd gatsby-blog-cosmicjs
gatsby develop
npm install --save gatsby-source-cosmicjs
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-offline gatsby-source-filesystem
with:
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-offline`,
`gatsby-plugin-react-helmet`,
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/src/pages`,
name: 'pages',
},
},
{
resolve: 'gatsby-source-cosmicjs',
options: {
bucketSlug: 'gatsby-blog-cosmic-js', // Bucket Slug
objectTypes: ['posts','settings'], // List of the Object Types you want to be able to request from Gatsby.
apiAccess: {
read_key: '',
}
}
},
],
}
src/pages/index.js
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'gatsby-link'
import get from 'lodash/get'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet'
import Bio from '../components/Bio'
import { rhythm } from '../utils/typography'
class BlogIndex extends React.Component {
render() {
const siteTitle = get(this, 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata.site_title')
const posts = get(this, 'props.data.allCosmicjsPosts.edges')
const author = get(this, 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata')
return (
<div>
<Helmet title={siteTitle} />
<Bio settings={author}/>
{posts.map(({ node }) => {
const title = get(node, 'title') || node.slug
return (
<div key={node.slug}>
<h3
style={{
marginBottom: rhythm(1 / 4),
}}
>
<Link style={{ boxShadow: 'none' }} to={`posts/${node.slug}`}>
{title}
</Link>
</h3>
<small>{node.created}</small>
<p dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: node.metadata.description }} />
</div>
)
})}
</div>
)
}
}
export default BlogIndex
export const pageQuery = graphql`
query IndexQuery {
allCosmicjsPosts(sort: { fields: [created], order: DESC }, limit: 1000) {
edges {
node {
metadata{
description
}
slug
title
created(formatString: "DD MMMM, YYYY")
}
}
}
cosmicjsSettings(slug: {eq: "general"}){
metadata{
site_title
author_name
author_bio
author_avatar {
imgix_url
}
}
}
}
`
file, we exported pageQuery. These are GraphQl queries which are used to fetch important information about settings and list of posts.
index.js
destructed object as parameter of
{ data }
and loop on its
IndexPage
&
allCosmicjsPosts
object to display the data.
cosmicjsSettings
src/templates/blog-post.js
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet'
import Link from 'gatsby-link'
import get from 'lodash/get'
import Bio from '../components/Bio'
import { rhythm, scale } from '../utils/typography'
import { relative } from 'path';
class BlogPostTemplate extends React.Component {
render() {
const post = this.props.data.cosmicjsPosts
const siteTitle = get(this.props, 'data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata.site_title')
const author = get(this, 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata')
const { previous, next } = this.props.pathContext
return (
<div>
<style>{`
.post-content {
text-align: justify;
}
.post-hero {
width: calc(100% + ${rhythm(8)});
margin-left: ${rhythm(-4)};
height: ${rhythm(18)};
}
@media (max-width: ${rhythm(32)}) {
.post-hero {
width: calc(100% + ${rhythm((3/4) * 2)});
margin-left: ${rhythm(-3/4)};
height: ${rhythm(13)};
}
}
`}
</style>
<Helmet title={`${post.title} | ${siteTitle}`} />
<div
style={{
marginTop: rhythm(1.4),
}}
>
<Link
to="/">
← Back to Posts
</Link>
</div>
<h1
style={{
marginTop: rhythm(1),
}}
>
{post.title}
</h1>
<p
style={{
...scale(-1 / 5),
display: 'block',
marginBottom: rhythm(0.6),
marginTop: rhythm(-0.6),
}}
>
{post.created}
</p>
<div
className="post-hero"
style={{
backgroundColor: "#007ACC",
backgroundImage: `url("${post.metadata.hero.imgix_url}?w=2000")`,
backgroundSize: 'cover',
backgroundPosition: 'center',
marginBottom: rhythm(0.6),
position: 'relative',
}}
></div>
<div className="post-content" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: post.content }} />
<hr
style={{
marginBottom: rhythm(1),
}}
/>
<Bio settings={author} />
<ul
style={{
display: 'flex',
flexWrap: 'wrap',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
listStyle: 'none',
padding: 0,
}}
>
{previous && (
<li>
<Link to={previous.slug} rel="prev">
← {previous.title}
</Link>
</li>
)}
{next && (
<li>
<Link to={next.slug} rel="next">
{next.title} →
</Link>
</li>
)}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
}
export default BlogPostTemplate
export const pageQuery = graphql`
query BlogPostBySlug($slug: String!) {
cosmicjsPosts(slug: { eq: $slug }) {
id
content
title
created(formatString: "MMMM DD, YYYY")
metadata{
hero{
imgix_url
}
}
}
cosmicjsSettings(slug: {eq: "general"}){
metadata{
site_title
author_name
author_bio
author_avatar {
imgix_url
}
}
}
}
`
gatsby-node.js
const _ = require('lodash')
const Promise = require('bluebird')
const path = require('path')
exports.createPages = ({ graphql, boundActionCreators }) => {
const { createPage } = boundActionCreators
const indexPage = path.resolve('./src/pages/index.js')
createPage({
path: `posts`,
component: indexPage,
})
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const blogPost = path.resolve('./src/templates/blog-post.js')
resolve(
graphql(
`
{
allCosmicjsPosts(sort: { fields: [created], order: DESC }, limit: 1000) {
edges {
node {
slug,
title
}
}
}
}
`
).then(result => {
if (result.errors) {
console.log(result.errors)
reject(result.errors)
}
// Create blog posts pages.
const posts = result.data.allCosmicjsPosts.edges;
_.each(posts, (post, index) => {
const next = index === posts.length - 1 ? null : posts[index + 1].node;
const previous = index === 0 ? null : posts[index - 1].node;
createPage({
path: `posts/${post.node.slug}`,
component: blogPost,
context: {
slug: post.node.slug,
previous,
next,
},
})
})
})
)
})
}
to display Author information &
src/components/Bio.js
to create a generic layout for the blog.
src/layouts/index.js
).
cd gatsby-blog-cosmicjs && npm i && npm run develop