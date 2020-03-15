Build a Gatsby Blog using the Cosmic JS Source Plugin

706 reads

@ tonyspiro Tony Spiro CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS

In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to create a simple but blazing fast blog using React, Gatsby JS , and Cosmic JS . Let’s get started.

TL;DR

Prerequisites

You will be required to install Node JS, npm, and Gastby CLI before starting. Make sure you already have them installed.

What is Gatsby?

Gatsby is a blazing-fast website framework for React. It allows developers to build React based websites within minutes. Whether you want to develop a blog or a business website, Gatsby will be a good option.

Because it is based on React, the website pages are never reloaded and also it will generate static pages which make the generated website super fast.

Blog Development

We have to set up the environment in order to start working on the blog.

Install Gatsby

First, install Gatsby CLI:

npm install -- global gatsby-cli

Scaffold a Gatsby Template

gatsby new gatsby-blog-cosmicjs

Enter in your project’s folder:

cd gatsby-blog-cosmicjs

Start the server:

gatsby develop

At this point, you should already be able to get access to your Gatsby JS blog website at this address: http://localhost:8000

Install the Cosmic JS Source Plugin

In Static Blog, your data can be consumed from different sources: Markdown files, HTML files, External API (WordPress, Cosmic JS, etc).

Therefore, Gatsby implemented independent layer: the data layer. Which is powered by GraphQL. Very exciting stuff!

To connect this Data Layer with different Data Providers, you need to integrate Source Plugin. Fortunately, there are many Source Plugins available to fulfil most of the needs.

In our case, we are using Cosmic JS . Obviously, we need to integrate Source Plugin for Cosmic JS. Good news: Cosmic JS has implemented their Source Plugin

Let’s install:

npm install --save gatsby-source-cosmicjs

We need to install some other plugins also. Let’s do that also

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-offline gatsby-source-filesystem

gatsby-config.js with: These plugins need some configurations. So, replace the content ofwith:

gatsby-config.js Path:

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-offline` , `gatsby-plugin-react-helmet` , { resolve : `gatsby-source-filesystem` , options : { path : ` ${__dirname} /src/pages` , name : 'pages' , }, }, { resolve : 'gatsby-source-cosmicjs' , options : { bucketSlug : 'gatsby-blog-cosmic-js' , // Bucket Slug objectTypes: [ 'posts' , 'settings' ], // List of the Object Types you want to be able to request from Gatsby. apiAccess: { read_key : '' , } } }, ], }

Then, restart the server to let Gatsby consider these updates.

Posts List & Settings

First, we want to display the list of posts on the homepage. To do so, add the following content to the existing homepage file:

src/pages/index.js Path:

import React from 'react' import Link from 'gatsby-link' import get from 'lodash/get' import Helmet from 'react-helmet' import Bio from '../components/Bio' import { rhythm } from '../utils/typography' class BlogIndex extends React . Component { render() { const siteTitle = get( this , 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata.site_title' ) const posts = get( this , 'props.data.allCosmicjsPosts.edges' ) const author = get( this , 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata' ) return ( <div> <Helmet title={siteTitle} /> <Bio settings={author}/> {posts.map(({ node }) => { const title = get(node, 'title' ) || node.slug return ( <div key={node.slug}> <h3 style={{ marginBottom: rhythm( 1 / 4 ), }} > <Link style={{ boxShadow: 'none' }} to ={`posts/${node.slug}`}> {title} </Link> </h3> <small>{node.created}</small> <p dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: node.metadata.description }} /> </div> ) })} </div> ) } } export default BlogIndex export const pageQuery = graphql` query IndexQuery { allCosmicjsPosts(sort: { fields: [created], order: DESC }, limit: 1000 ) { edges { node { metadata{ description } slug title created(formatString: "DD MMMM, YYYY" ) } } } cosmicjsSettings(slug: {eq: "general" }){ metadata{ site_title author_name author_bio author_avatar { imgix_url } } } } `

Explanation:

index.js file, we exported pageQuery. These are GraphQl queries which are used to fetch important information about settings and list of posts. At the end offile, we exported pageQuery. These are GraphQl queries which are used to fetch important information about settings and list of posts.

{ data } destructed object as parameter of IndexPage and loop on its allCosmicjsPosts & cosmicjsSettings object to display the data. Then, we pass thedestructed object as parameter ofand loop on itsobject to display the data.

Single Post Layout

Till now we have integrated Cosmic JS source plugin with Gatsby and it’s look like a Blog. Now we will work on blog post’s details page.

Let’s create the template:

src/templates/blog-post.js Path:

import React from 'react' import Helmet from 'react-helmet' import Link from 'gatsby-link' import get from 'lodash/get' import Bio from '../components/Bio' import { rhythm, scale } from '../utils/typography' import { relative } from 'path' ; class BlogPostTemplate extends React . Component { render() { const post = this .props.data.cosmicjsPosts const siteTitle = get( this .props, 'data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata.site_title' ) const author = get( this , 'props.data.cosmicjsSettings.metadata' ) const { previous, next } = this .props.pathContext return ( <div> <style>{` .post-content { text-align: justify; } .post-hero { width: calc( 100 % + ${rhythm( 8 )}); margin-left: ${rhythm(- 4 )}; height: ${rhythm( 18 )}; } @media (max-width: ${rhythm( 32 )}) { .post-hero { width: calc( 100 % + ${rhythm(( 3 / 4 ) * 2 )}); margin-left: ${rhythm(- 3 / 4 )}; height: ${rhythm( 13 )}; } } `} </style> <Helmet title={`${post.title} | ${siteTitle}`} /> <div style={{ marginTop: rhythm( 1.4 ), }} > <Link to = "/" > ← Back to Posts </Link> </div> <h1 style={{ marginTop: rhythm( 1 ), }} > {post.title} </h1> <p style={{ ...scale(- 1 / 5 ), display: 'block' , marginBottom: rhythm( 0.6 ), marginTop: rhythm(- 0.6 ), }} > {post.created} </p> <div className= "post-hero" style={{ backgroundColor: "#007ACC" , backgroundImage: `url( "${post.metadata.hero.imgix_url}?w=2000" )`, backgroundSize: 'cover' , backgroundPosition: 'center' , marginBottom: rhythm( 0.6 ), position: 'relative' , }} ></div> <div className= "post-content" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: post.content }} /> <hr style={{ marginBottom: rhythm( 1 ), }} /> <Bio settings={author} /> <ul style={{ display: 'flex' , flexWrap: 'wrap' , justifyContent: 'space-between' , listStyle: 'none' , padding: 0 , }} > {previous && ( <li> <Link to ={previous.slug} rel= "prev" > ← {previous.title} </Link> </li> )} {next && ( <li> <Link to ={next.slug} rel= "next" > {next.title} → </Link> </li> )} </ul> </div> ) } } export default BlogPostTemplate export const pageQuery = graphql` query BlogPostBySlug($slug: String!) { cosmicjsPosts(slug: { eq: $slug }) { id content title created(formatString: "MMMM DD, YYYY" ) metadata{ hero{ imgix_url } } } cosmicjsSettings(slug: {eq: "general" }){ metadata{ site_title author_name author_bio author_avatar { imgix_url } } } } `

That looks fine, but at this point, Gatsby does not know when this template should be displayed. Each post needs a specific URL. So, we are going to inform Gatsby about the new URLs we need thanks to the createPage function.

gatsby-node.js Path:

const _ = require ( 'lodash' ) const Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) exports.createPages = ( { graphql, boundActionCreators } ) => { const { createPage } = boundActionCreators const indexPage = path.resolve( './src/pages/index.js' ) createPage({ path : `posts` , component : indexPage, }) return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { const blogPost = path.resolve( './src/templates/blog-post.js' ) resolve( graphql( ` { allCosmicjsPosts(sort: { fields: [created], order: DESC }, limit: 1000) { edges { node { slug, title } } } } ` ).then( result => { if (result.errors) { console .log(result.errors) reject(result.errors) } // Create blog posts pages. const posts = result.data.allCosmicjsPosts.edges; _.each(posts, (post, index) => { const next = index === posts.length - 1 ? null : posts[index + 1 ].node; const previous = index === 0 ? null : posts[index - 1 ].node; createPage({ path : `posts/ ${post.node.slug} ` , component : blogPost, context : { slug : post.node.slug, previous, next, }, }) }) }) ) }) }

Restart the Gatsby server.

From now on, you should be able to visit the detail page by clicking on URLs displayed on the homepage.

Extra Stuff!

src/components/Bio.js to display Author information & src/layouts/index.js to create a generic layout for the blog. In addition to this, We also implementedto display Author information &to create a generic layout for the blog.

cd gatsby-blog-cosmicjs && npm i && npm run develop ). The source code is available on GitHub . To see it live, clone the repository, and run ().

Finally, restart the server and visit the website. It will look awesome!

Note: Our Our demo is deployed on Netlify.

Conclusion

Congrats! You’ve successfully built a super fast and easy-to-maintain blog! Feel free to continue this project to discover both Gatsby and Cosmic JS advantages.

Tags