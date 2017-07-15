Build 9 projects in Python and PostgreSQL

Ever wanted to learn one of the most popular programming languages on the planet? Why not learn two of the most popular at the same time?
Python and SQL are used by many technology companies, small and large. That’s because they are powerful, yet extremely flexible.
Python is used in the industry for things like embedded software, web development, desktop applications, and even mobile apps!
PostgreSQL allows your applications to become even more powerful by storing, retrieving, and filtering through large data sets easily.
This course is your one-stop shop for everything Python and PostgreSQL, and the instructor is constantly available to support your learning and answer questions.
This course teaches you:
Gallop through — or go at your own speed
You’ll gain immediate access over 160 lectures and more than 20 hours of content, each developed with ease of learning in mind.
You’ll find learning both quick and fun. And, I’ve used techniques proven to effortlessly lock that knowledge in, as you breeze through each comprehensive chapter.
Fun, fast, and effective
This course will get you from being an absolute Python and PostgreSQL beginner to an experienced software developer.
This course is for those who are :
If you want to know more about this course-> View here