Buidling DAO-As-A-Service For Energy Efficient Decentralized Governance

Why DAO?: As of today, about 50% of the world's governments are democracies. A democratic form of governance promises fair representation and allows members to control and form policies for the benefit of the group at large. However, practically just like all other forms of governance, democratic systems carry a variety of issues and concerns, like avoidance or obfuscation of actual issues, influence by external parties such as big corporate groups and lobby groups, insufficient representation for smaller groups or minorities, corruption and abuse of power.





The shortcomings of conventional organizations and systems of collaboration lead to problems such as mismanagement of resources, division and unrest among members, and environmental damage. In extreme cases, these issues can cause the collapse of the organizations.





DAOs are a reasonably evolutionary step forward toward fair decentralized governance, but current DAO-based tools and services have significant shortcomings, such as difficulty to use resulting in limited adoption among blockchain enthusiasts, and many DAOs have a high cost of use and environmental impact.





Also, Participation by token staking, the most prevalent system of current DAOs, can present issues including significant technical and economic barriers to adoption for many users and skewing discourse and decisions heavily in favor of members who hold the greatest number of tokens.





In addition, there are problems with member engagement and retention, the majority of DAOs created are inactive and/or have extremely low membership.





DAO FREEDOM platform for frictionless user experience: FREEDOM DAO participants are able to identify and define shared interests and issues, generate and select from proposals and resolutions, take action, and then evaluate the results of those actions.





FREEDOM is designed to address key issues and inefficiencies that hinder adoption and engagement for current DAOs, including the difficulty of use, cost of use, environmental impact, scalability, incentivizing member participation and engagement, and problems inherent to token staking-based systems.





The ecosystem of DAOs created with the FREEDOM Platform form the FREEDOM Network of interconnected groups, resources, and capabilities. In conjunction with the dedicated FREEDOM Utility Token, the FREEDOM Network forms a standalone, real-world economy that will create a powerful network effect. The FREEDOM Network forms the basis of the FREEDOM CLUB.





Why FREEDOM DAO? FREEDOM aims to come up with world-leading accessibility and unparalleled ease of use among DAO platforms. FREEDOM's user experience is designed for use by people who have little or no understanding of blockchain or DAOs. FREEDOM's visually oriented user interface provides frictionless interaction and separates the complex aspects and presentation of blockchain technology that limit existing DAO solutions to blockchain enthusiasts.





Artificial intelligence-based support facilitates decision-making and collaboration by suggesting optimal approaches based on user input and use cases. The additional option of token-free participation positions FREEDOM to be the first platform to bring the power of DAOs to mainstream users.





FREEDOM utilizes both proof of personhood and token staking-based modes of participation. This approach minimizes barriers to entry, provides greater flexibility than conventional staking-only based DAOs, resolves many issues related to token staking, and extends the range of use cases for FREEDOM.





How FREEDOM DAO Will Impact the Industry: FREEDOM incurs low gas costs and carries a low-energy footprint by utilizing a non-energy intensive blockchain, limiting the number of nodes, and balancing off-chain and on-chain activities. In this way, FREEDOM users benefit from lower charges and the environmental impact of operations is significantly reduced compared to other DAOs.





FREEDOM rewards member participation and raises the quality of discourse and activity through a reward system based upon Reputation and FREEDOM Utility Tokens. This system ensures that participants are aligned with group interests and values by explicitly recognizing and rewarding the value that participants add to the group and its activities.





FREEDOM simultaneously provides transparent, verifiable representation and anonymity for groups and participants. Transparency provides motivation and accountability for both individual and governing members, as their participation and action or inaction can be instantly verified by any member. At the same time, FREEDOM's anonymity features provide an added layer of security to protect both the participants and the system. FREEDOM is also compliant with the toughest privacy and security law in the world, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring that the right to privacy of all groups and members is strictly observed and maintained.





The token characteristics and active management of the FREEDOM Utility Token provide outstanding stability and lower volatility among crypto tokens.





FREEDOM’s ecosystem of DAOs forms the FREEDOM Network which leverages network effects to collective resources to create additional value for DAOs and their members. The FREEDOM network features include sharing of resources between groups, offering services to external parties, and participating in partner-sponsored activities in return for rewards.





The FREEDOM Platform and associated DAOs are open source and free to use for personal, non-commercial, and commercial purposes by individuals, groups, or organizations of any size or interest.





Modes of Participation: In order to minimize barriers to entry and accommodate a broad range of use cases, the FREEDOM Platform offers three modes of participation groups: casual participation, personhood-based participation and staking-based participation.





Casual: FREEDOM's casual participation mode is decoupled from blockchain and utilizes the application layer alone. This allows groups to use FREEDOM without passing any proof of identity check or staking tokens. The benefits to this mode include minimal barriers to adoption, efficiency of operations, and minimal environmental footprint. Moreover, groups that are initially configured in casual mode may be later converted to personhood or staking mode.





Personhood-based: FREEDOM groups configured for personhood-based participation allow any person to join and participate in group activities once they have performed a proof of identity check. This check serves to prevent spam or fraudulent activity and to confirm eligibility where required. Users are not required to hold or stake FREEDOM Utility Tokens for personhood-based participation.





Staking-based: FREEDOM groups utilizing this type of participation will require ownership of a minimum amount of FREEDOM Utility Tokens by each user. Staking-based participation is particularly useful in situations where FREEDOM Tokens will be pooled and allocated for use on projects. Participants must stake a pre-defined number of FREEDOM Tokens in a staking contract in order to perform activities such as raising issues, voting, etc.





Platform Governance: The FREEDOM Platform and ecosystem of groups will be initially developed and maintained by the FREEDOM Foundation, but this will transition to a community governance model once it is feasible. Upon this transition, responsibility for the maintenance and upgrading of the FREEDOM Platform will move from the FREEDOM Foundation to the FREEDOM community which will manage FREEDOM as a DAO. Community members will vote to decide how the platform and protocols should update and evolve over time from that point onward.





Final Thoughts on FREEDOM DAO: The FREEDOM Platform is designed to be easy-to-use, reliable, transparent, and apply to a broad range of use cases. FREEDOM DAOs can be used standalone or to supplement existing systems. There are no technical restrictions as to who may use them and they can benefit any level of the group with shared interests and objectives, ranging from a small team to a city, from community to country, casual or professional, local or distributed.





Practical examples such as: An engineering team working independently on a project can use a FREEDOM DAO to identify and shoot up problems to be solved. The group can collaboratively propose solutions, weigh in on the benefits and drawbacks of each, and collectively decide the best approaches.

A Parent-teacher association can benefit from using a FREEDOM DAO to allow every member of the parent body to transparently propose actions to optimize the school resources, activities, and policies.

A national trade union using FREEDOM can understand in real-time what issues workers are facing with management, generate options to resolve, and collaborate peacefully with management to implement solutions and improvements.

A grassroots lobby group using FREEDOM can organize and build support for their concerns and policy changes ahead of local or national elections to maximize participation and effectiveness.

An NGO can use FREEDOM to poll its employees in the field, understand the most pressing issues to be addressed, and optimally deploy its resources to produce the best results for its beneficiaries.

A national government employing FREEDOM is able to poll people at individual and community levels, understand true public opinion and concerns and motivate responsible parties to achieve actual, effective action to benefit its people and country.