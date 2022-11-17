Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Browser-Based Games are Making a Comeback...Againby@grivetti
    612 reads

    Browser-Based Games are Making a Comeback...Again

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Web Assembly, or wasm, is a low-level language that runs inside the browser transforming it into a virtual machine. Its intentions are portability through the browser and running any application natively. C/C++ and C# the most used languages in the games industry already have compatibility with wasm. The future of browser-based games still seems a bit uncertain, but only time (whatever that may be) will tell, it is still a bet for the future and only time will tell.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Browser-Based Games are Making a Comeback...Again
    #game#gaming#game-development#wasm
    Gabriel Rivetti HackerNoon profile picture

    @grivetti

    Gabriel Rivetti

    Credibility

    react to story with heart


    The History of Game Portability

    It is not news that game developers yearn for easier and more accessible ways to distribute their creations, in fact, this dates back to the era of Nintendo 64 and Playstation 1 games when most companies exchanged assembly for C /C++ for greater portability.


    image

    The Flash and MMORPGs Games Era

    With the birth of the internet, it was no different, who doesn't remember the golden age of Flash games or the famous MMORPGs? They both marked entire generations with games that inspire game developers to this day, but not everything is a bed of roses, with the end of support for Adobe Flash Player in 2020, more precisely on December 31st, and, with the fall of MMORPGs and favor of more dynamic styles like MOBA, that seemed the end of a history of game portability via the web.


    image


    With the rise of WebAssembly, the idea of ​​game portability saw a new light. WebAssembly, or wasm, is a low-level language that runs inside the browser transforming it into a virtual machine, its intentions are portability through the browser and running any application natively and, in my opinion, the best part, it's a language-independent implementation, that is, you can use any and all languages ​​you want for the browser, as long as the compiler supports it, most of which already support it.


    image

    Possibilities of Game Development in WASM

    C/C++ and C# are the most used languages ​​in the games industry, both of which are already compatible with wasm. With C/C++ with the Emscripten compiler and C# with the Unity game engine, there is a tendency, or rather, a possibility of the emergence of a new era of browser-based games, where instead of the player needing to download a launcher, he can simply enter a website and log in to his account.


    Some Unity Games

    Some Unity Games

    How About JS?

    Just remembering that wasm was not made as a replacement for Javascript, but rather an alternative, so much so that, despite wasm not having access to the DOM, it can “talk” to Javascript, which helps with integration for a simple website or a login system by users.


    The End?

    Although, nowadays, there are many technologies covering wasm, the future of browser games still seems a bit uncertain, between the flash games era and today, there was the rise of online mobile games, so much so that many games of this kind since migrated to smartphones such as, for example, the game Ragnarok.

    Dont Forget to Share, Like and Comment.


    Image Credits to: Yash Rana; Unity, Nintendo Blast, Talk Android;

    Trailer by Tecent.


    Gabriel Rivetti HackerNoon profile picture
    by Gabriel Rivetti @grivetti.Hi, I have experience with creating games with tools such as Game Maker Studio 2 and Godot, I like coding and pixel art.
    Read My Stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Terminator (Sega Mega-CD) Review
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by stefanopavone #terminator
    Article Thumbnail
    How the MVP Concept Makes Companies Rethink Their Business Models
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by andrewnazarenko #mvp
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Games Will Be the Breakthrough Product for Mass Adoption of Crypto
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by dego #enterthemetaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    Eugene Cozac on Creating His Own Framework and Becoming a Top-tier Developer
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by reginadigital #software-developer
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Vite is Better Than Create-React-App (CRA)
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by israelmitolu #reactjs
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa