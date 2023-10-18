Search icon
    Bridging the Gap Between Global Sellers and U.S. Consumers

    Bridging the Gap Between Global Sellers and U.S. Consumers

    October 18th, 2023
    The geographic market for online marketplace services targeting U.S. shoppers is global. Sellers from around the world can procure these services to access the vast market of U.S. shoppers, making online marketplaces a truly international platform for commerce.

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 25 of 80.

    e. The relevant geographic market for online marketplace services for sales to U.S. shoppers is worldwide

    203. Online marketplace services, which provide sellers access to U.S. shoppers, are procured by sellers worldwide. Online marketplace services providers supply such services for sales to U.S. shoppers from anywhere in the world.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    About Author

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
