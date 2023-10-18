Bridging the Gap Between Global Sellers and U.S. Consumers

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is part 25 of 80.

203. Online marketplace services, which provide sellers access to U.S. shoppers, are procured by sellers worldwide. Online marketplace services providers supply such services for sales to U.S. shoppers from anywhere in the world.

About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.





This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.