Bridging Gaming and Web3 Through Player-First Design | Interview with Riccardo Sibani

Ishan Pandey: Hi Riccardo Sibani, welcome to our 'Behind the Startup' series. My Neighbor Alice achieved remarkable success early on, becoming Binance's 2021 Project of the Year. How has this early recognition influenced your strategic decisions and vision for the project's growth?





Riccardo Sibani: Receiving Binance's Project of the Year award early on was both an honor and a catalyst for our strategic direction. It showed us there's a strong community excited about seeing Web3 technology expand into the gaming space. This recognition has underscored our commitment to give power to the players. Every step we take—whether developing user-driven governance or decentralizing gameplay—is guided by the idea that players should have a real stake in the game. The early support reinforced our vision and helped us take more ambitious steps in making a fully decentralized, community-owned world possible.





Ishan Pandey: The gaming industry has seen many blockchain projects come and go. How does My Neighbor Alice's business model ensure long-term sustainability while maintaining the balance between gaming enjoyment and blockchain integration?





Riccardo Sibani: Long-term sustainability in Web3 gaming is indeed a challenge, especially as the hype has settled. Our approach has been to prioritize an enjoyable and immersive game that just happens to use blockchain, rather than creating a blockchain-focused product with gaming elements. We focus on quality gameplay first—delivering value through a game players genuinely want to spend time in. Blockchain technology then works behind the scenes to give players more control, from real ownership of assets to participation in governance. By keeping the blockchain elements seamless and focusing on delivering tangible gaming experiences, we can sustain engagement and retain players for the long haul.





Ishan Pandey: As someone who's been in Web3 since 2016, could you explain the technical challenges of creating a fully on-chain MMO game, and how Chromia's blockchain specifically helps overcome these obstacles?





Riccardo Sibani: Developing a fully on-chain MMO game has been a highly technical journey with challenges at every corner. Blockchains are inherently designed for transparency and decentralization, but they also bring limitations in terms of speed, scalability, and user experience. Chromia helps address these limitations by offering a unique infrastructure optimized for gaming, combining relational databases with blockchain technology. This lets us manage complex data interactions needed for a game like My Neighbor Alice without sacrificing speed or player experience. Chromia's structure allows for a decentralized, player-owned game without the usual frictions, enabling us to provide a seamless MMO experience fully on-chain.





Ishan Pandey: User-generated content tools are a significant upcoming feature for My Neighbor Alice. What technical considerations went into designing a system that allows non-technical users to create blockchain assets intuitively?





Riccardo Sibani: User-generated content on the blockchain is a massive step forward for decentralization, but we knew it had to be user-friendly for everyone, regardless of technical know-how. The primary goal was to make it feel just as easy as creating or trading items in traditional games. To achieve this, we focused on building intuitive interfaces and simplifying the complexities of blockchain transactions. This way, our community can focus on creativity, while we handle the tech in the background.





We're currently working on some different upcoming features that we also believe will make a big impact on the non-technical users. Next year, our game will be available on all devices, allowing you to jump in and play with just one click. Becoming cross platform and lowering the entry barriers to the game will also have a positive impact on the community. There are many news stories like a brand-new in-game economy and token system, designed to make your experience even more engaging, and a partnership with one of the biggest IPs in the industry—though we can't reveal details just yet. But all of it will for sure empower a better experience for the players.





Ishan Pandey: From your experience transitioning from traditional blockchain development to gaming, what are the unique technical hurdles in creating a seamless Web3 gaming experience that appeals to mainstream users?





Riccardo Sibani: The biggest hurdle is reducing friction. Traditional gamers expect seamless, fast experiences, while Web3 gaming often involves steps like setting up wallets or dealing with transaction fees. We've addressed this by developing a streamlined onboarding process and ensuring that in-game transactions are as straightforward as possible. Overcoming these technical challenges is essential to delivering an experience comparable to mainstream games. Our ultimate goal is for players to forget they're even interacting with blockchain technology—letting the gameplay speak for itself.





Ishan Pandey: The game draws inspiration from Animal Crossing while adding blockchain features. How do you maintain the delicate balance between familiar gaming elements and innovative blockchain functionality without overwhelming players?





Riccardo Sibani: Our approach has been to keep the core gameplay fun, friendly, and familiar while embedding blockchain features that genuinely enhance player agency. For example, rather than making blockchain the focal point, we integrate it in ways that naturally fit into the game's world, like asset ownership and marketplace interactions. Players can still enjoy the game like a classic MMO, and blockchain features remain accessible without being intrusive. This balance allows us to introduce blockchain technology in a way that feels complementary rather than disruptive, giving players full control without compromising gameplay.





Ishan Pandey: Looking ahead, what developments in blockchain gaming excite you the most, and how do you see My Neighbor Alice evolving to embrace these future opportunities?





Riccardo Sibani: I'm thrilled by recent developments in blockchain gaming—frictionless games, empowering in-game economies, and flourishing communities collaborating. It will be a new genre. I'm most excited about the collaboration between projects, where communities, interoperability, and open-source converge, enabled by Web3. As My Neighbor Alice, we totally believe in this and will deliver something significant very soon.





Ishan Pandey: Thank you for your time and insights, Riccardo!





