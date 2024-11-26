Breaking Free from the Mundane: A 4-Week Journey to Rediscovering Joy in Life and Work

Hi, HackerNoon readers!





My name is Iva, and this post is the start of a journey—one that I hope inspires not just me but anyone who feels stuck in the grind of daily life. I’ve recently found myself at a crossroads, where my days feel repetitive, my work (though deeply enjoyable in itself) feels burdened by external expectations, and I feel like my independence is slipping away under the pressure of everything going on around me.





I moved to Amsterdam this year to take on my first backend developer role after completing a whirlwind of changes: quitting a previous job, getting my degree in computer science, teaching software development, and spending a year living with my parents after being on my own for two years. That year of change was the happiest I’ve ever been. But now, I find myself struggling. It's not the work itself—I love solving problems, writing code, and growing as a developer. But the structure of my 9-to-5, the dependency others have on me, and the pressure to perform have me questioning if this is the life I want. Worse, I feel like my visa and security here are tied to something external to me, and it’s been suffocating.





Instead of staying stuck in this loop of frustration and negativity, I’ve decided to flip the script. For the next 4 weeks, I’ll be following an unconventional plan to shake up my life and rediscover what makes me truly happy, even within the structure of a full-time job.

What This Journey Looks Like

I’m not just experimenting with small changes—I’m creating a lifestyle that challenges my assumptions, rewires my routines, and pushes me out of my comfort zone. This isn’t about productivity hacks or time management tricks. It’s about redefining how I experience life—reclaiming joy, connection, and creativity, even within a seemingly rigid structure.





Here’s a sneak peek into what I’ll be doing:

Trying out “impossible” routines : From mystery walks to silent weekends, I’m stepping away from the ordinary to see the world through a different lens.

: From mystery walks to silent weekends, I’m stepping away from the ordinary to see the world through a different lens. Pursuing micro-mastery : I’ll focus on refining tiny aspects of my craft each day, celebrating the small wins that often go unnoticed.

: I’ll focus on refining tiny aspects of my craft each day, celebrating the small wins that often go unnoticed. Injecting creativity and play : Through journaling, improv classes, and even urban treasure hunts, I’ll explore new ways of seeing and creating.

: Through journaling, improv classes, and even urban treasure hunts, I’ll explore new ways of seeing and creating. Giving back and connecting: Whether it’s through volunteering or writing letters to loved ones, I’m aiming to deepen relationships and contribute meaningfully to others.

Why I’m Sharing This

Accountability is a big part of this experiment. By sharing my progress here on HackerNoon, I hope to document not just the highs but also the struggles, lessons, and surprises along the way. I’ll post weekly updates, detailing what worked, what didn’t, and how I’m evolving through this process. But more importantly, I want to connect with others who might be feeling the same way. If you’ve ever felt stuck, overwhelmed, or like you’re just going through the motions, I want this to be a space where we can share ideas, experiences, and encouragement.

Let’s Do This Together

This journey is personal, but it’s also universal. So, if you’re reading this and something resonates with you, I’d love to hear your thoughts, tips, or even your own stories. Feel free to comment or reach out—let’s make this a collective effort to rediscover joy in our everyday lives.





Here’s to the next 30 days—let’s see where this experiment takes me (and hopefully, us).





Stay tuned for my first update next week!