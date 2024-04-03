Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Bootcamp to Code: US Marine Corps Wisdom for the Tech Worldby@chrisray
    199 reads

    Bootcamp to Code: US Marine Corps Wisdom for the Tech World

    by Chris RayApril 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In tech, as in many domains, there's no need to start from scratch. Often, we can achieve more by leveraging the insights and wisdom of those who came before us. Allocate dedicated time for learning, whether it's online courses, reading books/blogs, attending conferences.
    featured image - Bootcamp to Code: US Marine Corps Wisdom for the Tech World
    Chris Ray HackerNoon profile picture


    Over the past few years, I've engaged in discussions with friends immersed deeply in the tech sector. These aren't just any friends: they are accomplished professionals, sought-after independent consultants, solopreneurs with a clientele patiently waiting months (sometimes even years) to avail their expertise, and dynamic members of leadership teams at burgeoning startups. These individuals have not only learned to navigate the tech waters but also to sail and thrive in them masterfully.


    A recurring theme in our conversations is the undeniable importance of perpetual learning, driven by both new challenges and opportunities. Just as stagnation can signal the twilight of a tech career, continuous development heralds its renaissance.


    Drawing from these insights, the path to staying relevant and dynamic in the perpetually shifting tech landscape becomes clear: embrace a foundational principle. And in tech, as in many domains, there's no need to start from scratch. Often, we can achieve more by leveraging the insights and wisdom of those who came before us. In this context, the US Marine Corps provides a prime example with "MCDP7 Learning," a field manual that offers valuable strategies on how to learn and the mindset essential for it.

    Can you define “learning”?

    For example, Learning is not a word that we often define, yet the MCDP7 provides such a rich definition that it must be considered for adoption as YOUR definition of learning:


    Learning is much more than gathering information or reciting facts; it includes cognitive, physical, social, emotional, ethical, and cultural components. Learning occurs in formal settings (e.g., a schoolhouse or training exercise) and informal settings, such as social, experiential, self-directed, and other ways outside of the classroom.


    In the next paragraph, it continues:


    Learning encompasses both training and education, which are equally important and complementary.


    If that part doesn’t ring true to someone who has been in tech for more than a few weeks, I don’t know what will. Tech is a field where both the training & education components are equally important. I have worked with those who favored one over the other (college grads with zero experience and the field-masters with little formal education) - finding excellence for both types is much more difficult than the individual who split time evenly between education and training.

    The MCDP7’s simplicity

    These simple directives should provide guidance in all stages of your career.


    • Know yourself and seek improvement
    • Be ready & willing to learn
    • Understand why you are learning
    • Provide and receive constructive feedback
    • Learning is purpose-driven to develop professional competence


    Applying the MCPD7 to YOU!

    The first step is to "know yourself and seek improvement." Take an honest inventory of your current skills, knowledge gaps, and areas for growth. Where do you excel, and where do you struggle? What new technologies or methodologies are becoming important in your field? Actively seek feedback from colleagues, mentors, and performance reviews. Develop a continuous improvement plan to address your weaknesses and growth areas through learning goals.


    Next, you must "be ready and willing to learn." Adopt a growth mindset that embraces learning as a constant necessity rather than something to check off and be done with. Be curious, ask questions, and remain humble about what you don't yet know. Allocate dedicated time for learning, whether it's online courses, reading books/blogs, attending conferences, or participating in a study group. Treat this as a key part of your job, not just an optional activity.


    "Understanding why you are learning" provides motivation and focus. Don't just learn aimlessly - have clear objectives tied to your development plan. Is it to master a new programming language for an upcoming project? To become certified in cloud technologies and advance your career? When you link learning directly to driving professional competence in specific domains, it's easier to sustain and apply the learnings.


    Be proactive about "providing and receiving constructive feedback." Share what you're learning with teammates and ask for their perspectives. When receiving feedback, be open-minded rather than defensive. Failed experiments or underperforming projects provide rich opportunities to analyze what went wrong and extract lessons. An ongoing feedback loop accelerates learning cycles.


    Finally, reinforce that "learning is purpose-driven to develop professional competence." Don't just consume information passively - apply it through practice, create resources to share your knowledge, and find opportunities to guide mentees. True competence only comes through deliberate learning combined with hands-on experience over time. Keep returning to your "why" for continual inner motivation.



    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Chris Ray HackerNoon profile picture
    Chris Ray@chrisray
    Chris Ray is a senior member of a local 35+ B-league hockey team and also occasionally blogs about cybersecurity topics.
    Read my storiesSee what I am up to on YouTube

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcloud #devops #cybersecurity #software-development #tech-careers

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    3 Outside-the-box Questions to Ask During a Cybersecurity Interview
    by chrisray
    Jan 11, 2022
    #interview
    Article Thumbnail
    Windows Sticky Keys Exploit: The War Veteran That Never Dies
    by mark-tey
    Nov 20, 2019
    #hackers-and-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    06/02/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Feb 06, 2018
    #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    0-Days are on the Rise and that Means a Lot More Work for SOC Teams
    by isaac-kohen-teramind
    Jun 07, 2022
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Time Bombs Inside Software: 0-Day Log4Shell is Just the Tip of The Iceberg
    by z3nch4n
    Dec 27, 2021
    #log4j
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas