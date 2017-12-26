Search icon
Boost your productivity using Markdown.

What’s Markdown?


Markdown is a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting syntax. It is designed so that it can be converted to HTML and many other formats using a tool by the same name.from Wikipedia

Introducing the markdown formatting ⛷

1. Heading




# h1## h2### h3standard

image

2. Emphasis



*Italic type***Bold**Negative

image

3. Fold

Fold the long sentences.











<details><summary>Boostnote is a notepad corresponding to markdown notation, which is a tool for organizing and sharing information.</summary>- Features - <br>· Search function to find memos in one shot· Supports markdown notation <br>· Support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android <br>· Export and import to Plain text (.txt), Markdown (.md) format <br>· Supports PDF saving <br>· Can be used offline <br>· Synchronize to dropbox etc. with setting <br>· Supports theme colors and numerous fonts <br></details>

image

image

4. List




- List 1- List 2* List 3* List 4

image

5. Link

Put a text on the left and a url on the right.

[Boostnote](https://boostnote.io)

image

6. Check box


- [x] Task 1- [ ] Task 2

image

7. Quotation


> Quotation> Quotation Quotation

image

8. Horizontal line



* * ****--------

image

9. Image

![Image title](https://boostnote.io/assets/img/logo.png)

image

10. Source code









Render: function () {Return (<div className="commentBox"><h1> Comments </h1><CommentList data={this.state.data} /><CommentForm onCommentSubmit={this.handleCommentSubmit} /></div>);}

image

11. Table

Fruits

Price

Apple

1$

Grapes

4$

Orange

2$

Lemon

1$

Peach

3$

Melon

20$

image


These are the basic markdown formatting.In addition to above, you can also complex formatting like following in Boostnote.

Latex

Mathematical formatting.



$$$\mathrm{e}^{\mathrm{i}\theta} = \cos(\theta) + \mathrm{i}\sin(\theta)$$$

image

Flowchart









st=>start: Start:>http://www.google.com[blank]e=>end:>http://www.google.comop1=>operation: My Operationsub1=>subroutine: My Subroutinecond=>condition: Yes or No?:>http://www.google.comio=>inputoutput: catch something…st->op1->condcond(yes)->io->econd(no)->sub1(right)->op1

image

Sequence





Title: Here is a titleA-> B: Normal lineB -> C: Dashed lineC -> D: Open arrowD -> A: Dashed open arrow

image

That’s all. Enjoy Markdown ;)

