Boost Your Productivity in 2024 With These 17 Chrome Extensions 🔥🚀

In the fast-paced world of digital workflows, having the right tools at your fingertips can make all the difference. I've been asked what extensions I use while browsing, so I decided to compile a list of some of my favorites that contribute the most to in my workflow. productivity Whether you're a developer, designer, or an avid multitasker, these extensions might improve your experience. I've included direct links, descriptions, and visuals so that you can get an initial impression of each extension right away. Hopefully, these will be useful to you! 1. (Sponsored) Hitab Hitab is a versatile browser extension designed to enhance your new tab experience. It transforms your browser's new tab page into a powerful productivity hub, offering features that go beyond traditional tab management. Here's a closer look at what Hitab is and its key functionalities: Hitab provides a customizable dashboard on your new tab page, allowing you to organize and access your most frequently visited websites, bookmarks, and widgets effortlessly. Personalized Dashboard: Seamlessly integrate task management into your browsing experience with Hitab. Create to-do lists, set priorities, and stay organized directly from your new tab. Task Management: Easily navigate through your bookmarks with a visually appealing layout. Hitab ensures quick access to your favorite websites and resources with just a click. Quick Access to Bookmarks: Boost your productivity by jotting down quick notes and setting reminders directly within your new tab. Hitab acts as a digital scratchpad to capture your thoughts on the fly. Notes and Reminders: Hitab includes a convenient search bar, allowing you to perform quick searches directly from your new tab. Additionally, stay updated on the weather with an integrated widget for real-time information. Search Bar and Weather Widget: Hitab is available as an extension in , , and a . Chrome Edge Web App 2. OctoTree OctoTree is a GitHub browser extension that provides a tree view of a GitHub repository's code. It simplifies code navigation, making it easier to explore and understand large codebases on GitHub. 3. ColorZilla ColorZilla is a color picker extension that allows users to identify and copy colors from any webpage. It includes an eyedropper tool for precise color selection and a color history feature. 4. WhatFont WhatFont helps identify fonts used on web pages. By simply hovering over text, it provides information about the font type, size, line height, and color, aiding designers and developers in font selection. 5. JSON Formatter JSON Formatter is a tool that beautifies and formats JSON data for better readability. It organizes JSON objects in a tree-like structure, making it easier for developers to analyze and debug JSON content. 6. Window Resizer Window Resizer is an extension that allows users to resize their browser window to predefined dimensions. It aids developers and designers in testing responsive designs for various screen sizes. 7. GoFullPage GoFullPage is a screenshot tool that captures entire web pages, even those that require scrolling. It's useful for documenting web content and sharing full-page views with others. 8. TextBlaze TextBlaze is a productivity extension that allows users to create and use text templates, snippets, and shortcuts for faster typing and communication. It's particularly handy for repetitive tasks. 9. Mobile Simulator Mobile Simulator is a responsive design testing tool that emulates various mobile device screens, helping developers ensure their websites look and function well on different devices. 10. AgreeTo AgreeTo is an extension designed for scheduling purposes. It simplifies the process of finding suitable meeting times by showing the availability of participants. 11. Dark Reader Dark Reader is a browser extension that enables dark mode on websites, reducing eye strain in low-light environments. It provides a customizable dark theme for an improved browsing experience. 12. Session Buddy Session Buddy is a session manager that allows users to save, restore, and organize browser sessions. It's beneficial for those who work with multiple open tabs and want to manage their browsing sessions efficiently. 13. Screely Screely is an instant browser mockup tool. It captures screenshots and adds device frames and background effects to create visually appealing mockups of web designs or applications. 14. Loom Loom is a screen recorder extension that allows users to create and share video recordings of their screens. It's often used for tutorials, demos, or collaborative work. 15. CheckerPlus CheckerPlus for Gmail is an extension that enhances Gmail management. It provides desktop notifications, quick email access, and additional features to streamline Gmail usage. 16. Bitwarden Bitwarden is a free password manager that helps users securely store and manage their passwords. It offers features like password generation and syncing across devices for improved password security. 17. Grammarly Grammarly for Chrome is a writing assistance tool that checks spelling, grammar, and punctuation as users type. It helps improve the quality of written content and communication.