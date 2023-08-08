Search icon
    Boldness takes in the dynamic system of powers

    Boldness takes in the dynamic system of powers

    The place and part which boldness takes in the dynamic system of powers, where it stands opposed to Foresight and prudence, has been stated in the chapter on the certainty of the result in order thereby to show, that theory has no right to restrict it by virtue of its legislative power. But this noble impulse, with which the human soul raises itself above the most formidable dangers, is to be regarded as an active principle peculiarly belonging to War. In fact, in what branch of human activity should boldness have a right of citizenship if not in War? From the transport-driver and the drummer up to the General, it is the noblest of virtues, the true steel which gives the weapon its edge and brilliancy.
    writing#non-fiction#military-philosophy
    Carl Von Clausewitz

    Carl Philipp Gottfried von Clausewitz was a general and military theorist who stressed the "moral", in modern terms.
