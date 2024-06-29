Search icon
    Blocksquare Releases Real Estate RWA Launchpad With Community-Driven Marketplace Pools

    by Chainwire2mJune 29th, 2024
    RWA tokenization protocol, Blocksquare, today announced the release of its Oceanpoint v0.5 launchpad. The launchpad update offers a streamlined process to garner funding in tokenized real estate investment for marketplace operators and community members.Marketplace Pools, a key feature of the launch, simplifies community-driven support and funding.
    LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 28th, 2024/Chainwire/--RWA tokenization protocol, Blocksquare, today announced the release of its Oceanpoint v0.5 launchpad, introducing Marketplace Pools for community supported, decentralized real estate real investment and tokenization. The launchpad update offers a streamlined process to garner funding in tokenized real estate investment for marketplace operators and community members.


    Marketplace Pools, a key feature of the launch, simplifies community-driven support and funding. Operators present proposals to the BST community, detailing business plans and key performance indicators. Community members then approve proposals for investment, commencing with a minimum deposit of 500 sBST, aiming to reach 100,000 sBST to activate full community support and enhanced APY incentives.


    “This launch underscores Blocksquare’s drive to progress RWA tokenization through community governance and funding,” said Denis Petrovcic, Co-founder and CEO of Blocksquare. “Oceanpoint v0.5 fosters a decentralized marketplace ecosystem where both community members and marketplace operators have the tools and incentives needed to thrive in this innovative ecosystem.”


    The launchpad update ensures inclusive participation with flexible contribution limits and secures investments through a dual-lock mechanism, fostering commitment and stability. Community members supporting these initiatives stand to benefit from higher APY rewards as supported marketplaces achieve their growth targets. Marketplace Operators can secure necessary support for projects more easily, and further demonstrate their commitment to a project by setting performance metric goals, with a specified timeframe, and depositing a stake as collateral.


    To read more about Marketplace Pools, please visit here or join the community forum here.

    About Blocksquare

    Blocksquare offers SaaS solutions for blockchain-based real estate tokenization. Headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Blocksquare’s platform aims to power a global network of marketplaces, connecting investors to real estate opportunities in their region.


    Through its real estate tokenization protocol, anyone can digitize real estate assets at a fraction of the cost, while providing the quickest way to launch an online marketplace. Blocksquare’s Oceanpoint adds a layer to their established tokenization infrastructure to create borderless access to real estate financing, for anyone with an internet connection. Website | X | Telegram | Blog | Facebook | Reddit | LinkedIn | Token overview | Forum

